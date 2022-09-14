September 13th Blue Jays Minor League Recap: C’s drop G2. D-Jays win G1.

Join Jays From The Couch Every Morning For Your Toronto Blue Jays Minor League Recap. You’ll Also Be Treated To Updates On The System’s Top-Rated Prospects.

Featured Image Courtesy Of DaveMe Images. Prints Available For Purchase

Toronto’s minor league system went 3-1

Buffalo- Lots of runs scored in this one. Buffalo scored 15 runs on 14 hits and 7BB. Jose De Leon struggled, allowing 3 runs on 4 hits. After throwing a scoreless first inning, he failed to retire a batter in the 2nd inning. Adrian Hernandez allowed two unearned runs, including two inherited runs in the Mets’ 5-run 2nd inning. Thankfully, the Herd had a 5-run inning of their own in the 1st courtesy of a Rafael Lantigua 2-run double, Nathan Lukes 2-run single, and Yoshi Tsutsugo RBI single. Buffalo took the lead with a pair of 3-run innings in the 5th and 6th innings. In the 7th inning, Cullen Large hit a solo home run, Davis Schneider double home Tsutsugo, and LJ Talley put the nail in the Mets’coffin with a 2-run single. The Mets Dominic Smith hit a 3-run home run in the bottom half of the 7th of Thomas Hatch. Hayden Jeunger and Matt Gage finished the game with a pair of scoreless innings in the 8th and 9th.

New Hampshire- Adam Kloffenstein turned in his best start of the season, pitching 6 scoreless innings. The Senators were held scoreless until the 9th inning when Wilson Garcia hit a two-run home run off Juan Nunez. The Fisher Cats scored 5 runs in the 4th inning, adding two more in the 5th.

Vancouver- Dammit Eugene. The C’s are on the verge of elimination after falling 5 to 6. The Em’s scored early with an RBI single in the 1st inning off Micheal Dominguez. Vancouver took the lead in the 2nd inning with an Alex De Jesus RBI double and Garrett Spain RBI sac fly. Andres Sosa extended Vancouver’s lead to 3-1 with a solo home run in the 4th. Unfortunately, after 5 so-so innings from starter Dominguez, Matt Svanson had zero answers for getting the Emeralds out. Matt allowed a single, double, K, BB, and K, looking as though he’d escape the inning. Not so fast, with the bases loaded, Luis Matos stroked a 2-run single to CF to tie the game. Svanson unraveled allowing a 3-run home run to Marco Luciano and a double to Hunter Bishop before getting the hook. Naswell Paulino got Andy Thomas to fly out to end the inning. Naswell (1.0IP) and Troy Watson (1.1IP) held Eugene to a hit and two walks over 2.1 scoreless innings. The C’s fought back with 2 runs in the 7th inning, 5 to 6.

Dunedin- In Game 1 of the Championship Series, Dunedin scored 4 runs in the 1st inning. Cade Doughty singled home Josh Kasevich and Alan Roden to open the scoring for Dunedin. Still in the 1st inning, Doughty scored on a balk and Estiven Machado cashed in in Peyton Williams with a sac fly. Devonte Brown singled home Alan Roden, in the 3rd and 7th innings. Rafael Sanchez allowed two runs on 7 hits, striking out 3 batters. Eliander Alcalde allowed a solo home run in the 6th, throwing a scoreless 7th inning. Conor Larkin threw a scoreless 8th inning and Ben Baggett picked up the save despite allowing a solo home run in the 9th.

Triple-A

Buffalo Bisons (70-64)

Won 15 to 8

HR- Cullen Large (7)

Starter Jose De Leon 1.0IP, 4H, 3R, 1BB, 2K on 42 pitches

W- Nate Pearson (2-0, 2.25ERA)

H- Brandon Eisert (9)

Double-A

New Hampshire Fisher Cats (55-78)

Won 7 to 2

HR- Robert Robertis (2) and Orelvis Martinez (29)

Starter- Adam Kloffenstein 6.0IP, 3H, 0R, 2BB, 5K on 85 pitches

W- Kloffenstein (2-5, 6.07ERA)

Advanced-A

Vancouver Canadians (67-62) Playoffs (0-2)

Loss 5 to 6

HR- Andres Sosa (1) and Dasan Brown (3)

Starter- Micheal Dominguez 5.0IP, 3H, 1R, 5BB, 9K on 93 pitches

L- Matt Svanson (0-1, 67.50ERA)/.BSV1

A-Ball

Dunedin Blue Jays (66-63) Playoffs (1-0)

Won 6 to 4

HR- none

Starter- Rafael Sanchez 5.0IP, 7H, 2R, 2BB, 3K on 76 pitches

W- Sanchez (1-0, 3.60ERA)

H- Eliander Alcalde (1) and Conor Larkin (1)

SV- Ben Baggett (1)

Rookie Ball

FCL Blue Jays (28-27)

Season Over

Top Performers

Buffalo- Otto Lopez (2-for-5, 3R, K), Davis Schneider (2-for-4, 4R, 2RBI, 2B, BB, K), Rafael Lantgua (1-for-5, R, 2RBI, 2B, K), Nathan Lukes (3-for-4, R, 3RBI, BB, CS), Cullen large (1-for-5, R, RBI, HR), Tsutsugo (2-for-4, R, RBI, BB, 2K)

NH- Zac Cook (2-for-4, R, RBI, 2K, 2B), Cam Eden (0-for-3, R, BB, 2K, 2-SB), Robert Robertis (1-for-4, R, 3RBI, HR, K), Andrw Bash (2IP, 3K)

C’s- Dasan Brown (2-for-5, R, 2RBI, HR, K, SB), Andres Sosa (1-for-2, R, RBI, 2BB, HR, CS), Garrett Spain (2-for-3, R, RBI, BB)

Dunedin- Alan Roden (2-for-3, 3R, BB, 2B), Cade Doughty (2-for-4, R, RBI, K, CS), Peyton Williams (3-for-4, R, K), Devonte Brown (2-for-4, 2RBI), Eliander Alcalde (2IP, H, R, K, HRA)

Player Spotlight

Today we turn our attention to LJ Talley of the Buffalo Bisons.

The 25-yr-old is having a breakout season with Buffalo putting some interesting numbers since rejoining the Bisons on June 22nd. Nothing crazy. Consistent. The former 7th rounder batted .275 with a .793OPS and 3 doubles, 2 triples, 2 home runs, and 9RBI in 19GP. In August, the right-handed bat slashed .288/.342.452 with 4 doubles, a triple, 2HR, 7RBI, and 3SB in 19 games.

LJ played 3rd base and batted cleanup on Tuesday. In the 1st inning, Talley walked and scored. In the 5th inning, LJ doubled to CF, driving in Spencer Horwitz and Davis Schneider. He scored on a Nathan Lukes single. In the 6th, Talley singled to CF, scoring Horwitz with Buffalo’s 10th run. He drove in two more in the 7th with a single to LF.

The surging infielder finished 3-for-4 with two runs scored, 5RBI, a walk, a strike out, a double, and an error.

In 74 games at Triple-A, LJ Talley owns a .294BA with a .790OPS while collecting 12 doubles, 4 triples, 6HR, and 35RBI.

Horwitz and Martinez Show

Spencer Horwitz

The 24-yr-old manned 1st base and batted out of the 2-hole. Spencer went 0-for-4 with two runs scored, 2BB, and a strikeout. Hits have been a little tough to come by for Horwitz of late, going 1-for-17 over his last 5 games. Fortunately, Spencer has a great eye at the plate that has allowed him to remain productive at the plate, scoring 4 runs and walking 4 times while striking out just twice. In 44 games, Spencer Horwitz owns a .241/.361/.363 slash with 14 doubles and 2HR while driving in 12 and scoring 31. He’s also walked 30 times with 41 strikeouts.

Orelvis Martinez

Martinez played 3rd base, batting 3rd for NH. Orelvis hit his 29th home run and a single in four at-bats. Martinez scored a run and drove in two runs, striking out once. In 115 games, Orelvis has 15 doubles and 29HR, and 75RBI with a .206BA and .734OPS.

*Featured Image Courtesy Of DaveMe Images. Prints Available For Purchase.

*****

HEAD ON OVER TO THE JAYS FROM THE COUCH VS ALS STORE AND GET SOME GREAT SWAG THAT YOU WILL LOOK GREAT IN AND YOU CAN FEEL GREAT ABOUT.

YOU CAN ALSO HEAD TO OUR JAYS FROM THE COUCH VS ALS FUNDRAISING PAGE TO MAKE A TAX DEDUCTIBLE DONATION DIRECTLY TO ALS CANADA.

*****

THANK YOU FOR VISITING JAYS FROM THE COUCH! CHECK US OUT ON TWITTER @JAYSFROMCOUCH AND LIKE US FACEBOOK. BE SURE TO CATCH THE LATEST FROM JAYS FROM THE COUCH RADIO

* * * * *

Don’t Miss The LIVE Streaming Of Our Podcast Every Monday At 6pmET. Tune In On YouTube Or Facebook.

* * * * *