September 14th Blue Jays Minor League Recap: Fisher Cats hit 4 bombs

Toronto’s minor league system went 2 and 0

Buffalo- After scoring 23 runs in Tuesday’s game, the Bisons and Mets must have had some tired bats. Buffalo scored 2 runs on 5 hits and the Mets scored a run on 7 hits. Red Hot LJ Talley his a solo home run in the 2nd. That run stood alone until Jake Mangum doubled home Travis Jankowski in the 8th to force extra innings. In the 10th inning, Yoshi Tsutsugo hit a sac fly to score John Aiello. Casey Lawrence pitched 5 scoreless innings, followed by a scoreless inning extra from Shaun Anderson and Nick Allgeyer. Kyle Johnston allowed the tying run to score in the 8th. Foster Griffin picked up his 5th win with two scoreless innings, striking out 4 batters.

New Hampshire- Alejandro Melean allowed 3 runs on 5 hits, allowing a home run, and striking out one batter over 5 innings. Jake Elliott picked up win number 5 with two scoreless innings. Yosver Zulueta allowed a run in the 8th, his only inning, walking one and striking out one. Jimmy Burnette picked up his 2nd save with a scoreless 9th inning. New Hampshire scored a run in the 2nd, 4th, and 5th innings. With the game tied 3-3 heading into the bottom of the 7th, Robert Robertis hit a lead-off single and advanced to 2nd on a sac bunt. Cam Eden walked and Luis De Los Santos stroked a 3-run home run to right-center, 6-3.

Vancouver- Game 3 on Friday. Eugene leads the series 2 games to none.

Dunedin- Game 2 goes Thursday. Dunedin holds a 1-0 series lead.

Triple-A

Buffalo Bisons (71-64)

Won 2 to 1

HR- LJ Talley (7)

Starter Casey Lawrence 5.0IP, 4H, 0R, 0BB, 4K on 73 pitches

W- Foster Griffin (5-0, 1.89ERA)

H- Shaun Anderson (2) and Nick Allgeyer (1)

BSV- Kyle Johnston (3)

Double-A

New Hampshire Fisher Cats (56-78)

Won 6 to 4

HR- Will Robertson (10, 11), Addison Barger (9), and Luis De Los Santos (10)

Starter- Alejandro Melean 5.0IP, 5H, 3R, 0BB, 1K, and 1HRA on 83 pitches

W- Jake Elliott (5-0, 3.38ERA)

H- Yosver Zulueta (1)

SV- Jimmy Burnette (2)

Advanced-A

Vancouver Canadians (67-62) Playoffs (0-2)

Results from Game 2 on Tuesday

Loss 5 to 6

HR- Andres Sosa (1) and Dasan Brown (3)

Starter- Micheal Dominguez 5.0IP, 3H, 1R, 5BB, 9K on 93 pitches

L- Matt Svanson (0-1, 67.50ERA)/.BSV1

A-Ball

Dunedin Blue Jays (66-63) Playoffs (1-0)

Results from Game 1 on Tuesday

Won 6 to 4

HR- none

Starter- Rafael Sanchez 5.0IP, 7H, 2R, 2BB, 3K on 76 pitches

W- Sanchez (1-0, 3.60ERA)

H- Eliander Alcalde (1) and Conor Larkin (1)

SV- Ben Baggett (1)

Rookie Ball

FCL Blue Jays (28-27)

Season Over

Top Performers

Buffalo- Foster Griffin (W, 2IP, H, oR, BB, 4K), LJ Talley (1-for-3, R, RBI, HR, SB, BB)

NH- Jake Elliott (2IP, H, 3K), Cam Eden (0-for-2, R, 2BB, K), Luis De Los Santos (2-for-4, R, 3RBI, 2K, HR), Robert Robertis (2-for-3, R, K)

C’s-

Dunedin-

Player Spotlight

Today we turn our attention to Will Robertson of the New Hampshire Fisher Cats.

Drafted in the 4th round of the 2019 Draft, the 24-yr-old outfielder hasn’t found his game yet, struggling for the better part of his minor league career. Will played RF and batted 6th. In the 2nd inning, Robertson lead the inning off with a home run. He hit another solo home run in the 4th inning. In the 6th inning, Will Robertson singled to RF for his 3rd hit.

In 86GP, Will is slashing .210/.285/.393 with 21 doubles, 11HR, 38RBI, and 37 runs scored.

Lopez and Martinez Show

Otto Lopez

The 23-yr-old prospect returned to Buffalo’s lineup after a brief stint with the Blue Jays. Lopez batted leadoff and played CF for the Herd. Otto extended his hit streak to 7-games with a 2nd inning single. He singled again in the 5th. He finished 2-for-5 with a strikeout. In 85 games, Otto Lopez is slashing .305/.382/.432 with 19 doubles, 6 triples, 3HR, 33RBI, 51 run scored, and 14 stolen bases.

Orelvis Martinez

Martinez played 3rd base, batting 3rd for NH. Orelvis went hitless in 3 at-bats with a walk and two strikeouts. In 116 games, Orelvis has 15 doubles and 29HR, and 75RBI with a .204BA and .731OPS.

