September 15th Blue Jays Minor League Recap: D-Jays fall in GM2. Talley and Lopez hot streak continues

Join Jays From The Couch Every Morning For Your Toronto Blue Jays Minor League Recap. You’ll Also Be Treated To Updates On The System’s Top-Rated Prospects.

Featured Image Courtesy Of DaveMe Images. Prints Available For Purchase

Toronto’s minor league system went 1 and 2

Buffalo- Bowden Francis lasted 2.1IP, allowing two runs in the 1st inning, and a run in each of the 2nd and 3rd innings. Sean Rackoski struggled in the 4th, allowing a run in his only inning. Matt Peacock struggled in the 6th and 7th, allowing a run in each inning. Fortunately, the Bison’s offense came out in full force, scoring a run in the 4th and 7th inning, scoring 5 runs in the 6th and 8th innings. With the score tied 7-7 heading into the 8th, Otto Lopez gave them the lead with an RBI single, Davis Schneider drew a bases-loaded walk to extend the lead, and LJ Talley put the game away with a 3-run double.

New Hampshire- Luis Quinones walked 5 batters, allowing 3 runs over 4.2IP with 7K. Bradon Scott allowed 4 runs over 0.2IP. Gabriel Ponce (1.0IP) and Brady Lail (2.2IP) both allowed two runs during their appearances. The Fisher Cats’ offense couldn’t get anything going, being shut out on 4 hits….all singles.

Vancouver- Game 3 on Friday. Eugene leads the series 2 games to none.

Dunedin- The Fort Myers Mighty Mussels even the series at 1-1 with a late innings comeback win. The D-Jays got 1st inning runs when Peyton Williams tripled home Alan Roden and Cade Doughty. Devonte Brown singled home Williams for the Blue Jays’ 3rd run of the inning. The Mighty Mussels punched back with two runs in the bottom half of the 1st. After Edison Gonzalez’s struggles in the first, he bounced back with a nice 2nd inning, striking out a pair after walking Nate Baez. Geison Urbaez pitched very well over the next 5 innings. Peyton Williams cashed in the D-Jays 4th run with a sac fly in the 5th. In the 6th, Victor Mesia singled home Estiven Machado to give the D-Jays a 5-2 lead. Unfortunately, Ryan Jennings and Ian Churchill struggled, allowing 5 runs in the 8th inning.

Triple-A

Buffalo Bisons (72-64)

Won 12 to 7

HR- Nathan Lukes (10)

Starter Bowden Francis 2.1IP, 6H, 4R, 0BB, 4K, and 1HRA on 49 pitches

W- Trent Thornton (2-2, 3.42ERA)

BSV- Matt Peacock (4)

Double-A

New Hampshire Fisher Cats (56-79)

Loss 0 to 11

HR- none

Starter- Luis Quinones 4.2IP, 1H, 3R, 5BB, 7K on 89 pitches

L- Quinones (0-7, 5.45ERA)

Advanced-A

Vancouver Canadians (67-62) Playoffs (0-2)

Results from Game 2 on Tuesday

Loss 5 to 6

HR- Andres Sosa (1) and Dasan Brown (3)

Starter- Micheal Dominguez 5.0IP, 3H, 1R, 5BB, 9K on 93 pitches

L- Matt Svanson (0-1, 67.50ERA)/.BSV1

A-Ball

Dunedin Blue Jays (66-63) Playoffs (1-1)

Game 2 Loss 5 to 7

HR- none

Starter- Edison Gonzalez 2.0IP, 4H, 2R, 1BB, 4K on 46 pitches

L- Ian Churchill (0-1, 81.00ERA)

H- Ryan Jennings (1)

SV- Ben Baggett (1)

Rookie Ball

FCL Blue Jays (28-27)

Season Over

Top Performers

Buffalo- Yoshi Tsutsugo (1-for-3, 2RBI, 2BB, K, CS, PO), John Aiello (2-for-4, 2R, RBI, BB), Nathan Lukes (1-for-3, 3R, RBI, 2BB, K, HR), Davis Schneider (1-for-3, 3R, RBI, 2BB, K), Rafael Lantigua (3-for-5, R, RBI), Jackson Rees (1.1IP, H, BB), Trent Thorton (1.2IP, 2K)

NH- Addison Barger (2-for-4)

C’s-

Dunedin- Josh Kasevich (1-for-3, R, 2BB, K), Peyton Williams (1-for-3, R, 2RBI, 3B), Estiven Machado (2-for-4, R), Geison Urbaez (5IP, 4H, 0R, 2K)

Player Spotlight

Today we turn our attention to LJ Talley of the Buffalo Bisons for the 2nd time this week.

LJ is swinging a super hot bat. The 25-yr-old out of Folkston, GA., has hits in 6 straight games. Four of those games were multi-hit games. Over the past 15 days, Talley has played 11 games going 15-for-43 with a .349BA and .936OPS, collecting 3 doubles, 2HR, 14RBI, and 3SB.

On Thursday, LJ Talley played 1st base and batted clean-up. LJ picked up his first hit in the 6th inning, a line drive single to RF, driving in Nathan Lukes. Yoshi Tsutsugo singled home Talley to tie the game 5-5. In the 8th inning, with two outs and the bases loaded, Talley took 1-0 pitch to left field for a double, clearing the bases, 12-7.

LJ Talley’s hot streak has pushed his batting average to .297 with 13 doubles, 4 triples, 7HR, 40RBI, 11SB, and .806OPS. In 2022, LJ Talley has played 27 games at 3rd base, 30 games at 1st base, 26 games at 2nd base, and 17 games at DH.

Lopez and Martinez Show

Otto Lopez

The 23-yr-old prospect played 2nd base and batted leadoff. Otto extended his hit streak to 8-games with an RBI single in the 8th inning. In 86 games, Otto Lopez is batting .303 with a .807OPS, 19 doubles, 6 triples, 3HR, 34RBI, 52 runs scored, and 14 stolen bases.

Orelvis Martinez

Martinez DH’d and batted 4th for NH. Orelvis went hitless in 4 at-bats. In 117 games, Orelvis has 15 doubles and 29HR, and 75RBI with a .202BA and .725OPS.

*Featured Image Courtesy Of DaveMe Images. Prints Available For Purchase.

*****

HEAD ON OVER TO THE JAYS FROM THE COUCH VS ALS STORE AND GET SOME GREAT SWAG THAT YOU WILL LOOK GREAT IN AND YOU CAN FEEL GREAT ABOUT.

YOU CAN ALSO HEAD TO OUR JAYS FROM THE COUCH VS ALS FUNDRAISING PAGE TO MAKE A TAX DEDUCTIBLE DONATION DIRECTLY TO ALS CANADA.

*****

THANK YOU FOR VISITING JAYS FROM THE COUCH! CHECK US OUT ON TWITTER @JAYSFROMCOUCH AND LIKE US FACEBOOK. BE SURE TO CATCH THE LATEST FROM JAYS FROM THE COUCH RADIO

* * * * *

Don’t Miss The LIVE Streaming Of Our Podcast Every Monday At 6pmET. Tune In On YouTube Or Facebook.

* * * * *