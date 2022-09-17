September 16th Blue Jays Minor League Recap: Vancouver swept in three. Martinez hits 30th home run.

Join Jays From The Couch Every Morning For Your Toronto Blue Jays Minor League Recap. You’ll Also Be Treated To Updates On The System’s Top-Rated Prospects.

Toronto’s minor league system went 1 and 2

Buffalo- The Herd fell 3 to 5. The Mets scored a run in the 1st off Hayden Juenger. Nate Pearson (1.0IP) and Nick Allgeyer (2.0IP) fired three scoreless innings. Shaun Anderson allowed 4 runs in the 8th inning after tossing a scoreless inning in the 6th and 7th. In the 8th, Anderson loaded the base before Daniel Palka hit a grand slam to RF. At the plate, the Bisons scored a run in the 4th and two in the 9th.

New Hampshire- A back-and-forth game that saw Harrisburg score single runs in the 2nd, 3rd, 7th, and 8th innings. Paxton Schultz allowed two runs over 6 innings. Jol Concepcion and Andrew Bash allowed a run each. In the 2nd inning, Sebastian Espino doubled home Phil Clarke. In the 4th, Orelvis Martinez hit number 30, a solo shot. In the 6th, Phil Clarke scored Luis De Los Santos with a ground out. Zac Cook made it 4-3 for NH with a solo home run in the 7th inning. In the 8th, Addison Barger singled to CF, scoring De Los Santos, 5-3.

Vancouver- The C’s get swept, losing 7 to 9. Vancouver scored first with two runs in the 4th inning. Micheal Turconi singled home Miguel Hiraldo and Alex De Jesus doubled home Turconi. Eugene returned with 3 runs in the 5th inning, ruining a solid outing by Chad Dallas. Vancouver tied the game 3-3 in the bottom of the 5th on an Andres Sosa sac fly to score Dasan Brown. The Emeralds regained the lead with a run in the 7th off Mason Fluharty. The C’s scored 3 runs in the 8th to pull ahead with an RBI sac fly, RBI single, and RBI double, 6-4. But Eugene rallied in the 9th, hitting a 3-run home run to regain the lead once again, 7-6. In the bottom of the 9th inning, Gabriel Martinez kept the Canadians’ season alive with an RBI double, scoring Glenn Santiago to force extra innings. Unfortunately, Connor Cooke didn’t have his best stuff, giving up a two-run home run and handing the Emeralds the win.

Dunedin- Game 3 on Saturday. The series is tied 1-1.

Triple-A

Buffalo Bisons (72-65)

Loss 3 to 5

HR- None

Starter Hayden Juenger 2.0IP, 2H, 1R, 1BB, 1K, and 1HRA on 41 pitches

L- Shaun Anderson (3-3, 3.25ERA)

Double-A

New Hampshire Fisher Cats (57-79)

Won 5 to 4

HR- Orelvis Martinez (30) and Zac Cook (15)

Starter- Paxton Schultz 6.0IP, 5H, 2R, 2BB, 6K, and 1HRA on 98 pitches

W- Jol Concepcion (1-2, 5.59ERA)/BSV(2)

H- Andrew Bash (1)

SV- Jimmy Burnette (3)

Advanced-A

Vancouver Canadians (67-62) Playoffs (0-3)

Loss 7 to 9

HR- none

Starter- Chad Dallas 5.1IP, 4H, 3R, 0BB, 7K, and 1HRA on 84 pitches

L- Conor Cooke (0-1, 13.50ERA)/BSV1

A-Ball

Dunedin Blue Jays (66-63) Playoffs (1-1)

Results from Thursday

Game 2 Loss 5 to 7

HR- none

Starter- Edison Gonzalez 2.0IP, 4H, 2R, 1BB, 4K on 46 pitches

L- Ian Churchill (0-1, 81.00ERA)

H- Ryan Jennings (1)

SV- Ben Baggett (1)

Rookie Ball

FCL Blue Jays (28-27)

Season Over

Top Performers

Buffalo- Nick Allgeyer (2IP, H, 2K), John Aiello (2-for-3, R, K, 2B)

NH- Luis De Los Santos (2-for-4, 2R, 2B), Addison Barger (2-for-4, RBI, 2B, K), Zac Cook (1-for-3, R, RBI, HR, K)

C’s-

Dunedin- Andres Sosa (1-for-4, 2RBI, 2B, BB, K), Damiano Palmegiani (0-for-4, 2BB, 2K), Gabriel Martinez (2-for-5, RBI, 2B), Miguel Hiraldo (1-for-4, 2R, BB, 2K), Micheal Turconi (2-for-4, 2R, BB), Alex De Jesus (2-for-4, 2RBI, 2B, SB, K)

Player Spotlight

Today we turn our attention to Dasan Brown of the Vancouver Canadians.

Dasan Brown had an amazing second half to his season which carried over into one heck of a performance in the playoffs. The 20-yr-old was in CF, batting leadoff for the C’s. He picked up his first hit in the 3rd inning with a single. Brown stole 2nd but Sosa and Palmegiani failed to bring him home. Brown hit a lead-off triple to kick off the 5th inning, scoring on an Andres Sosa sac fly. He picked up his final hit in the 7th inning with a lead-off single but didn’t score.

Dasan Brown finished 7-for-15 with a triple and three home runs, driving in 4 runs and scoring 4 runs. Brown posted an outstanding playoff slash line of .467/.500/1.200.

In 62 games with Vancouver, Dasan Brown batted .283 with a .803OPS, collecting 20 doubles, 2 triples, 6 home runs, 24 RBI, and 24SB.

Lopez and Martinez Show

Otto Lopez

The 23-yr-old prospect played LF and batted leadoff. Otto saw his hitting streak halted 8-games, going 0-for-5 with a strikeout. In 87 games, Otto Lopez is batting .298 with a .796OPS, 19 doubles, 6 triples, 3HR, 34RBI, 52 runs scored, and 14 stolen bases.

Orelvis Martinez

Martinez batted 4th and played SS for NH. Orelvis went 1-for-3 with a solo home run, a walk, and a strikeout. In 118 games, Orelvis has 15 doubles and 30HR, and 76RBI with a .203BA and .732OPS.

