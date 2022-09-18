September 17th Blue Jays Minor League Recap: D-Jays win game 3, up 2-1.

Join Jays From The Couch Every Morning For Your Toronto Blue Jays Minor League Recap. You’ll Also Be Treated To Updates On The System’s Top-Rated Prospects.

Toronto’s minor league system went 2 and 1.

Buffalo- The Mets doubled up the Herd, 8 to 3. Buffalo scored two runs in the 4th inning when Cullen Large doubled home Davis Schneider and Yoshi Tsutsugo tying the game 2-2. John Aiello tied the game 3-3 with an RBI single in the top half of the 6th inning. Syracuse sealed the Bisons’ fate with a 5-run 6th, chasing Kyle Johnston from the game. Johnston allowed 4 runs on 2 hits and a walk.

New Hampshire- Harrisburg produced a run in the 1st inning off Sem Robberse. Sem struggled in the 1st after a fielding error allowed Robert Hassell III to reach. Wilson Garcia double Hassell III home and Trey Harris singled to put runners on the corners. Sem got out of the inning with a K, BB, and K. Robberse retired 13 straight batters after allowing a 2-out single in the 2nd inning. Sean Mellen threw a scoreless inning in the 7th inning. Juan Nunez picked up the win with two no-hit innings. The Fisher Cats hit a solo home run in the 5th inning to tie the game. In the 8th, Luis De Los Santos doubled home Hugo Cardona to take the lead. New Hampshire would finish the inning with a 5-1 lead.

Vancouver- Season Over

Dunedin- Game 3, Lazaro Estrada pitched a 4-inning gem for the D-Jays. Estrada struck out a pair and allowed one hit with no walks or runs. Rafael Ohashi threw two innings, surrendering one run on two hits and two walks. Conor Larkin picked up the win with two scoreless innings. Ben Baggett converted his second save of the postseason with a scoreless 9th. Catching sensation Victor Mesia singled home Ryan McCarty and Josh Kasevich drew a bases-loaded walk to score Roque Salinas to cap a 2-run 2nd inning. Cade Doughty singled home Manuel Beltre in the 5th inning to extend Dunedin’s lead to 3-0.

Triple-A

Buffalo Bisons (72-66)

Loss 3 to 8

HR- None

Starter Brandon Eisert 2.0IP, 3H, 2R, 0BB, 2K, and 1HRA on 26 pitches

L- Kyle Johnston (3-4, 5.81ERA)

Double-A

New Hampshire Fisher Cats (58-79)

Won 5 to 1

HR- Will Robertson (12)

Starter- Sem Robberse 6.0IP, 3H, 1R, 1BB, 9K on 83 pitches

W- Juan Nunez (1-0, 5.73ERA)

Advanced-A

Vancouver Canadians (67-62) Playoffs (0-3)

Season Over

A-Ball

Dunedin Blue Jays (66-63) Playoffs (2-1)

Game 3 Won 3 to 1

HR- none

Starter- Lazaro Estrada 4.0IP, 1H, 0R, 0BB, 2K on 57 pitches

W- Conor Larkins (1-0, 0.00ERA)

SV- Ben Baggett (2)

Rookie Ball

FCL Blue Jays (28-27)

Season Over

Top Performers

Buffalo- Thomas Hatch (2IP, 0H, 1R, 1BB, 1K), Davis Schneider (2-for-5, 2R, 2K, 2B), Yoshi Tsutsugo (1-for-2, R, 2BB), Thomas Hatch (2IP, R, BB, K), Cullen Large (1-for-4, 2RBI, 2B, 2K), Chris Bec (2-for-4, K, 2B)

NH- Luis De Los Santos (1-for-4, R, RBI, HR, E, K), Juan Nunez (2IP, oH, oR, oBB, oK, W)

C’s-

Dunedin- Cade Doughty (2-for-4, R, K), Ryan McCarty (3-for-4, R, 2B), Victor Mesia (2-for-4, RBI, K), Manuel Beltre (2-for-3, R, BB), Conor Larkin (2IP, BB)

Player Spotlight

Today we turn our attention to Will Robertson of the New Hampshire Fisher Cats.

Will played LF and batted 4th on Saturday. The 24-yr-old went 3-for-4 with a run scored, 3RBI, and a home run. His first hit of the game was a solo shot to lead off the 5th inning. He also singled in the 7th and 8th, driving in Cam Eden and Luis De Los Santos to NH a 4-1 advantage.

Will Robertson has a club-leading 5 home runs over the past 30 days and 3 in the past 4 games. He also has a double, 7 runs scored, 12RBI, and an ugly .182/.234/.364 slash line.

Lopez and Martinez Show

Otto Lopez

The 23-yr-old prospect played 2nd base and batted leadoff for Buffalo. Otto singled and walked in 4 at-bats. He committed two errors, one fielding error, and a throwing error. In 88 games, Otto Lopez is batting .298 with a .793OPS, 19 doubles, 6 triples, 3HR, 34RBI, 52 runs scored, and 14 stolen bases.

Orelvis Martinez

Martinez was not in the lineup for the New Hampshire Fisher Cats. In 118 games, Orelvis has 15 doubles and 30HR, and 76RBI with a .203BA and .732OPS.

