September 18th Blue Jays Minor League Recap: D-Jays drop game 1 to St. Lucie

Toronto’s minor league system went 1 and 2.

Buffalo- Mitch White was smashed for 8 runs, allowing 2 home runs on 9 hits. Nate Pearson walked one and struck out one in 0.2IP. Anthony Kay allowed a home run and struck out two batters in his one inning of work. Matt Peacock struck out one batter and allowed a hit in a scoreless inning. Rafael Lantigua doubled home the first run in the 1st inning. Still in the 1st, Davis Schneider hit his 1st Triple-A home run, 3-0. Stevie Berman hit a solo home run in the 2nd. In the 3rd inning, Yoshi Tsutsugo hit a 2-run home run, 6-3. Trevor Schwecke extended the Bisons’ lead to 8-4 with his 1st Triple-A home run.

New Hampshire- Jimmy Robbins, Gabriel Ponce, Jake Elliott, and Jimmy Burnette held the Senators off the board, allowing one extra-base hit on seven hits. New Hampshire had one extra-base hit on 3 hits. In the 7th inning, Addison Barger singled and advanced to 2nd base on a wild pitch. Will Robertson walked and Sebastian Espino grounded into a double play but advanced Barger to 3rd base. Phil Clarke singled and brought Barger home for the game’s only run.

Vancouver- Season Over

Dunedin- After winning the West Division Championship, Dunedin takes on the St. Lucie Mets for the FCL League Championship. Both teams scored 2 runs in the 1st inning. The Mets scored a run in the 3rd and the D-Jays retaliated with two runs in the bottom half of the 3rd and added a run in the 4th. The D-Jays produced 3 singles (all in the 6th) between the 5th and 9th inning, being held scoreless and allowing the Mets to mount a comeback. Trey Cumbie struggled in the 9th, allowing a two-run home run.

Triple-A

Buffalo Bisons (72-67)

Loss 8 to 9

HR- Davis Schneider (1), Stevie Berman (6), and Yoshi Tsutsugo (7)

Starter Mitch White 5.0IP, 9H, 8R, 1BB, 5K, and 2HRA on 68 pitches

L- Anthony Kay (1-3, 9.28ERA)

Double-A

New Hampshire Fisher Cats (59-79)

Won 1 to 0

HR- none

Starter- Jimmy Robbins 6.0IP, 5H, 0R, 1BB, 6K on 75 pitches

W- Gabriel Ponce (2-5, 3.70ERA)

H- Jake Elliott (3)

SV- Jimmy Burnette (4)

Advanced-A

Vancouver Canadians (67-62) Playoffs (0-3)

Season Over

A-Ball

Dunedin Blue Jays (66-63) West Division Champs (2-1) FSL Series (0-1)

Game 1 Loss 5 to 6

HR- Chad Doughty (1)

Starter- Kendry Rojas 3.0IP, 5H, 3R, 1BB, 3K on 61 pitches

W- Trey Cumbie (0-1, 7.71ERA)/BS1

H- Ian Churchill (1)

Rookie Ball

FCL Blue Jays (28-27)

Season Over

Top Performers

Buffalo- Davis Schneider (2-for-3, 2R, 2RBI, HR, 2B, BB, K), Yoshi Tsutsugo (2-for-4, R, HR, 2RBI, 2B, K), Stevie Berman (1-for-2, 2R, RBI, HR, 2BB), Trevor Schwecke (1-for-4, R, 2RBI)

NH- Phil Clarke (1-for-2, RBI, BB)

C’s-

Dunedin- Josh Kasevich (1-for-4, R, RBI, K), Alan Roden (2-for-4, 2R), Cade Doughty (1-for-4, R, HR, 2RBI, 3K), Andres Tolhurst (3IP, 2BB, 2K)

Player Spotlight

Today we turn our attention to Jimmy Robbins of the New Hampshire Fisher Cats.

The 24-yr-old lefty turned in another dominant start. Jimmy threw 53 of his 73 pitches for strikes. Robbins induced 4 ground ball outs and 3 flyball outs. He cruised through the 1st inning, getting outs via a flyout, groundout, and a forceout after allowing a two-out single. Robbins allowed another single in the 2nd inning after getting Omar Meregildo to pop out. He struck out the next two batters to get out of the 2nd inning. Another single in the 3rd after getting Gilbert Lara to ground out. Jimmy got a pop-out and flyout to close out the 3rd.

In the 4th inning, Jimmy Robbins retired the first two batters but once again allowed a single before retiring Yasel Antuna to ground out. The 5th inning was Robbins’ first 1-2-3 inning as he struck out the side on a foul tip, called 3rd strike, and swinging strike. In his final inning, Jimmy Robbins allowed a single and a two-out walk but got Meregildo to fly out for the final out.

Jimmy Robbins is having an outstanding month in September. In 3 starts, the native of Orlando, FL., owns a 1.69ERA with 14 hits allowed and 3 walks over 16IP for a 1.06WHIP. He has 19 strikeouts and is holding opponents to .233BA.

Lopez and Martinez Show

Otto Lopez

The 23-yr-old prospect DH’d and batted leadoff for Buffalo. Otto went hitless in 4 at-bats but still made an impact with a walk and a run scored. In 89 games, Otto Lopez is batting .294 with a .783OPS, 19 doubles, 6 triples, 3HR, 34RBI, 53 runs scored, and 14 stolen bases.

Orelvis Martinez

Martinez was not in the lineup for the New Hampshire Fisher Cats. In 118 games, Orelvis has 15 doubles and 30HR, and 76RBI with a .203BA and .732OPS.

