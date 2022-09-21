September 20th Blue Jays Minor League Recap: D-Jays swept. Zulueta and Barger debut in Buffalo

Join Jays From The Couch Every Morning For Your Toronto Blue Jays Minor League Recap. You’ll Also Be Treated To Updates On The System’s Top-Rated Prospects.

Toronto’s minor league system went 1 and 1.

Buffalo- Bowden Francis and Thomas Hatch opened the game with two scoreless innings. Yosver Zulueta made his AAA debut with a scoreless 5th. Adrian Hernandez allowed a run in the 6th inning. Jackon Rees struck out a pair in the 7th inning. Hayden Juenger allowed a solo home run, walking a pair in the 8th inning. Eric Yardley and Foster Griffin finished the game with two scoreless innings. In the 4th inning, Rafael Lantigua brought home Nathan Lukes with the game’s first run in the 4th inning with a sac fly. With the Red Wings ahead, 2-1, in the 9th inning, LJ Talley hit a solo home run to force extra innings. In the 10th, Addison Barger, making his Triple-A debut, scored Eric Stamets with a single to win the game.

New Hampshire- Season Over.

Vancouver- Season Over.

Dunedin- St. Lucie swept the D-Jays in the Championship Series. The Mets scored two in the 1st inning and one in the 2nd off Rafael Sanchez. They tagged Sanchez for three more runs in the 4th. Eliander Alcalde threw 3 scoreless innings with no walks and 4 strikeouts. Harry Rutkowski finished the game with 1.1 scoreless innings. The D-Jays scored in the 6th inning. Peyton Williams was HBP to lead off the inning, Estiven Machado singled, and Roque Salinas jumped on a 1-0 pitch for a 3-run shot to right field.

Triple-A

Buffalo Bisons (73-67)

Won 3 to 2

HR- LJ Talley (8)

Starter Bowden Francis 2.0IP, 1H, 0R, 0BB, 3K on 26 pitches

H- Yosver Zulueta (1)

BSV- Adrian Hernandez (1)

W- Foster Griffin (6-0, 2.01ERA)

Double-A

New Hampshire Fisher Cats (59-79)

Season Over

Advanced-A

Vancouver Canadians (67-62) Playoffs (0-3)

Season Over

A-Ball

Dunedin Blue Jays (66-63) West Division Champs (2-1) FSL Series (0-2)

Game 2 Loss 3 to 6

HR- Roque Salinas (1)

Starter- Rafael Sanchez 3.2IP, 9H, 6R, 0BB, 2K, and 1HRA on 66 pitches

L- Sanchez (0-1, 14.73ERA)

Rookie Ball

FCL Blue Jays (28-27)

Season Over

Top Performers

Buffalo- Addison Barger (1-for-4, RBI, BB), Nathan Lukes (1-for-3, R, SB, BB, K), LJ Talley (1-for-3, R, RBI, HR, BB, K, CS, PO), Cullen Large (0-for-2, 2BB), Thomas Hatch (2IP, 2K), Jackson Rees (1IP, 2K)

NH-

C’s-

Dunedin- Cade Doughty (2-for-4, BB, 2K), Peyton Williams (2-for-3, R, BB, K), Roque Salinas (1-for-4, 3RBI, R, HR, K), Eliander Alcalde (3IP, 2H, 4K)

Player Spotlight

Today we turn our attention to Chad Dallas of the Vancouver Canadians.

Chad Dallas pitched more innings than any other C’s pitcher in 2022. The 22-yr-old out of Orange, TX., made his first start on April 13th throwing 5 scoreless innings with 8K. Dallas would strike out 8 batters in a start three times in ’22, finishing with 86 strikeouts and 8.8K/9.

Dallas struggled most of the season with his command walking 5 batters twice and 4 batters three times, finishing with 51BB and 5.22BB/9. The righty allowed 85 hits and finished with a 1.55WHIP.

The former 4th round pick from Tennessee finished with a record of 1-7 with a 4.60ERA. Chad posted a 5.5oFIP and 4.93xFIP with a .287BABIP suggesting that he may have even been a little lucky with his ERA.

In 21 starts, Chad allowed 13 home runs, 1.33HR/9. Opponents batted .243 off him, hitting 22.5LD%, 43.9GB%, and 33.6FB%.

Best Month

July- 0-1, 1.59ERA, 1.00WHIP, 3 starts, 17IP, 5BB, 18K.

Best Game

July 28th. Chad Dallas threw 6 scoreless innings, allowing two hits with 2BB and 8K.

Lopez Show

Otto Lopez

The 23-yr-old prospect manned the keystone and batted leadoff for Buffalo. Otto went hitless in 3 at-bats but still made an impact with a pair of walks. In 90 games, Otto Lopez is batting .292 with a .783OPS, 19 doubles, 6 triples, 3HR, 34RBI, 53 runs scored, and 14 stolen bases.

