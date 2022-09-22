September 21st Blue Jays Minor League Recap: Nate Pearson strikes out 4 in scoreless outing

Join Jays From The Couch Every Morning For Your Toronto Blue Jays Minor League Recap. You’ll Also Be Treated To Updates On The System’s Top-Rated Prospects.

Featured Image Courtesy Of DaveMe Images. Prints Available For Purchase

Toronto’s minor league system went 0 and 1.

Buffalo- Casey Lawrence continues to look for his 10th win. Win #9 came on August 13th, 7 starts ago. Casey pitched four scoreless innings but was touched up for 4 runs in the 5th inning. The Red Wings singled home run and drove in 3 runs with a home run. Rochester scored two more runs in the 7th off Shaun Anderson. On the plus side, Nate Pearson struck out 4 batters over 1.1 scoreless innings. At the plate, Cullen Large brought home Davis Schneider with a single in the 1st inning. John Aiello scored Addison Barger in the 5th off a sac fly. In the 6th inning, Stevie Berman hit his 7th home run, a solo home run.

New Hampshire- Season Over.

Vancouver- Season Over.

Dunedin- Season Over.

Triple-A

Buffalo Bisons (73-68)

Loss 3 to 7

HR- Stevie Berman (7)

Starter Casey Lawrence 5.0IP, 5H, 4R, 0BB, 7K, and 1HRA on 73 pitches

L- Lawrence (9-5, 2.79ERA)

Double-A

New Hampshire Fisher Cats (59-79)

Season Over

Advanced-A

Vancouver Canadians (67-62) Playoffs (0-3)

Season Over

A-Ball

Dunedin Blue Jays (66-63) West Division Champs (2-1) FSL Series (0-2)

Game 2 Loss 3 to 6

HR- Roque Salinas (1)

Starter- Rafael Sanchez 3.2IP, 9H, 6R, 0BB, 2K, and 1HRA on 66 pitches

L- Sanchez (0-1, 14.73ERA)

Rookie Ball

FCL Blue Jays (28-27)

Season Over

Top Performers

Buffalo- Addison Barger (2-for-5, R, K), Davis Schneider (0-for-3, R, 2BB, 2K), LJ Talley (2-for-3, 2BB), Stevie Berman (1-for-4, R, RBI, HR, 3K), Nate Pearson (1.1IP, 1BB, 4K)

NH-

C’s-

Dunedin-

Player Spotlight

Today we turn our attention to Manuel Beltre of the FCL Blue Jays.

The 18-yr-old infielder played 49 games, more than any other FCL Blue Jay. Manuel hit .234 with a .661OPS while collecting 8 doubles, a triple, a home run, and 23RBI. Beltre produced above league average with a.336wOBA and 96wRC+ despite finishing with a .076ISO.

The native of Invivienda, D.R., walked 22 times for a 10.7BB% and struck out 41 times for a 19.9K%, posting a .298BABIP.

In the field, Manuel Beltre played 39 games at SS, committing 7 errors for a .953FPCT.

Manuel Beltre had his best month in August. He played 16 games, producing a .264BA with a .355OBP and .358SLG. Beltre finished with 3 doubles, a triple, and 4SB.

His best game was on June 6th, his very first game of the season. The talented infielder went 3-for-4 with a run scored, a double, a home run, and 3RBI. It was his only 3-hit game and only 7 total base game. Manuel finished with 13 two-hit games, leading the Blue Jays with 40 hits. He finished as the club leader in doubles, RBI, and runs scored.

Lopez Show

Otto Lopez

The 23-yr-old prospect manned CF and batted leadoff for Buffalo. Otto snapped his hitless streak, going 3-for-4 with a walk. In 901 games, Otto Lopez is batting .297 with a .793OPS, 19 doubles, 6 triples, 3HR, 34RBI, 53 runs scored, and 14 stolen bases.

*Featured Image Courtesy Of DaveMe Images. Prints Available For Purchase.

*****

HEAD ON OVER TO THE JAYS FROM THE COUCH VS ALS STORE AND GET SOME GREAT SWAG THAT YOU WILL LOOK GREAT IN AND YOU CAN FEEL GREAT ABOUT.

YOU CAN ALSO HEAD TO OUR JAYS FROM THE COUCH VS ALS FUNDRAISING PAGE TO MAKE A TAX DEDUCTIBLE DONATION DIRECTLY TO ALS CANADA.

*****

THANK YOU FOR VISITING JAYS FROM THE COUCH! CHECK US OUT ON TWITTER @JAYSFROMCOUCH AND LIKE US FACEBOOK. BE SURE TO CATCH THE LATEST FROM JAYS FROM THE COUCH RADIO

* * * * *

Don’t Miss The LIVE Streaming Of Our Podcast Every Monday At 6pmET. Tune In On YouTube Or Facebook.

* * * * *