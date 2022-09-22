September 22nd Blue Jays Minor League Recap: Addison Barger goes deep twice in Bisons’ win

Join Jays From The Couch Every Morning For Your Toronto Blue Jays Minor League Recap. You’ll Also Be Treated To Updates On The System’s Top-Rated Prospects.

Toronto’s minor league system went 1 and 0.

Buffalo-The Bisons scored 10 runs on 11 hits, going 5-for-9 with RISP. In the 3rd inning, Chris Bec scored on a wild pitch and Nathan Lukes did the same. Up 2-0 in the 5th inning, Nathan Lukes hit a solo home run and Addison Barger followed suit with his 1st Triple-A home run to give Buffalo a 4-0 lead. After the Red Wings scored 2 in the top of the 6th inning off Brandon Eisert, Lukes stroked an RBI single, Rafael Lantigua brought home a pair with a single to CF, and Addison Barger hit his 2nd dinger, 10 to 2. Jose De Leon opened with 2.1 scoreless innings. Nick Allgeyer picked up his 6th win with 2.2 scoreless innings. Trent Thornton threw two scoreless no-hit innings and Kyle Johnston finished the game with a scoreless 9th.

New Hampshire- Season Over.

Vancouver- Season Over.

Dunedin- Season Over.

Triple-A

Buffalo Bisons (74-68)

Won 10 to 2

HR- Addison Barger (1,2)

Starter Jose De Leon 2.1IP, 1H, 0R, 1BB, 4K on 40 pitches

W- Nick Allgeyer (6-6, 5.44ERA)

Double-A

New Hampshire Fisher Cats (59-79)

Season Over

Advanced-A

Vancouver Canadians (67-62) Playoffs (0-3)

Season Over

A-Ball

Dunedin Blue Jays (66-63) West Division Champs (2-1) FSL Series (0-2)

Season Over

Rookie Ball

FCL Blue Jays (28-27)

Season Over

Top Performers

Buffalo- Allgeyer (2.2IP, H, 2BB, 6K), Thornton (2IP, 1BB, 2K), Nathan Lukes (3-for-4, 3R, 2RBI, BB, HR, SB), Rafael Lantigua (1-for-5, R, 2RBI, 2E, 2K), Davis Schneider (0-for-2, 3BB, 2K), Chris Bec (2-for-4, 2R), John Aiello (1-for-2, R, 2BB)

NH-

C’s-

Dunedin-

Player Spotlight

Today we turn our attention to Addison Barger of the Buffalo Bisons.

Probably the most successful prospect in the Blue Jays minor leagues in 2022 had his best of the season. Barger played 3rd base, hitting 3rd. In his 3rd Triple-A game, Addison hit a pair of home runs, drove in 4 runs, and walked twice. Across three levels, the 22-yr-old infielder is batting .308 with 25 home runs, 87RBI, 9SB, and .934OPS.

The 2018 former 6th-round pick has split time in the field playing SS (58GP) and 3B (40GP) with 15 errors and 22 DH games.

Lopez Show

Otto Lopez

The 23-yr-old prospect was not in the lineup on Thursday. In 91 games, Otto Lopez is batting .297 with a .793OPS, 19 doubles, 6 triples, 3HR, 34RBI, 53 runs scored, and 14 stolen bases.

