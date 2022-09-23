September 23rd Blue Jays Minor League Recap: Yosver Zulueta opens for Buffalo

Join Jays From The Couch Every Morning For Your Toronto Blue Jays Minor League Recap. You’ll Also Be Treated To Updates On The System’s Top-Rated Prospects.

Featured Image Courtesy Of DaveMe Images.

Toronto’s minor league system went 0 and 1.

Buffalo- Yosver Zulueta opened, allowing a run on two hits over two innings. Thomas Hatch followed with three strong innings, striking out three. Adrian Hernandez struggled in the 6th inning, allowing 4 runs on three hits and three walks. Eric Yardley (1.1IP), Julian Merryweather (1.1IP), and Matt Gage (1.0IP) shut the Red Wings out over the final 3.2IP, allowing two hits and striking out 4. Buffalo didn’t score until the 6th inning when Stevie Berman singled home Addison Berger. The Herd scored another run in the 7th when Rafael Lantigua scored off a wild pitch.

New Hampshire- Season Over.

Vancouver- Season Over.

Dunedin- Season Over.

Triple-A

Buffalo Bisons (74-69)

Loss 2 to 5

HR- none

Starter Yosver Zulueta 2.0IP, 2H, 1R, 1BB, 2K on 30 pitches

L- Zulueta (0-1, 3.00ERA)

Double-A

New Hampshire Fisher Cats (59-79)

Season Over

Advanced-A

Vancouver Canadians (67-62) Playoffs (0-3)

Season Over

A-Ball

Dunedin Blue Jays (66-63) West Division Champs (2-1) FSL Series (0-2)

Season Over

Rookie Ball

FCL Blue Jays (28-27)

Season Over

Top Performers

Buffalo- Thomas Hatch (3IP, 3K), Eric Yardley (1.1IP, H, BB, 3K), Julian Merryweather (1.1IP, K), Rafael Lantigua (2-for-5, R), Cullen Large (2-for-5, 2B), John Aiello (2-for-4), Yoshi Tsutsugo (2-for-4, K)

NH-

C’s-

Dunedin-

Player Spotlight

Today we turn our attention to Luis Meza the Toronto Blue Jays’ 20th-ranked prospect according to MLB.com.

The 18-yr-old spent the entire season as a member of the DSL Blue Jays. Signed out of Venezuela for $2M. Meza has shown “early signs of strong catch-and-throw skills along with the potential to be an above-average receiver and blocker” MLB.COM.

Luis played 28 games, hitting .229 with 4 doubles, a triple, and 8RBI. He finished with 5BB and 19K for 0.26BB/K. The talented backstop produced well below league average, posting .276wOBA and 54wRC+ along with a .286BABIP and .063ISO.

Best Month- Meza played 10 games in July, hitting .273 with 4 doubles, 3RBI, 2BB, and 6K.

Best Game- On July 11th, Luis went 2-for-4 with two doubles and 2RBI.

Outlook- Meza should move up a level in 2023, playing with the FCL Blue Jays. It’s unlikely he’ll play every day next or make his way to Dunedin.

Lopez Show

Otto Lopez

The 23-yr-old prospect was called up to Toronto. In 91 games, Otto Lopez is batting .297 with a .793OPS, 19 doubles, 6 triples, 3HR, 34RBI, 53 runs scored, and 14 stolen bases.

