How Blue Jays Hitters Compare to Other Playoff Teams

The American League playoff picture is becoming more apparent. If the 2022 season were to end after the games of September 22, the six post-season teams are as follows: Cleveland, Houston, New York, Seattle, Tampa and Toronto. From a hitting perspective, how have these teams performed thus far in 2022?

Table 1 shows key metrics for the noted teams and their rankings among other American League ballclubs. The Blue Jays are an excellent hitting team, as evidenced by their #1 wRC+ ranking. Also, their home-away splits illustrate that Toronto performs well at home and on the road. Using different data, let’s examine how the Blue Jays measure against the other playoff-bound teams.

The article will address the following aspects of batting performance:

Run sources (via home runs and balls in play)

Splits by pitcher handedness

Runners in scoring position

Go-ahead run situations

Tying-run scenarios

Performance by batting order slots

Spoiler Alert! The data demonstrates that the Blue Jays are one of the better hitting American League teams in terms of wRC+ and scoring runs, but they are also relatively balanced in terms of runs scored via home runs or balls in play. Toronto is also balanced concerning producing when facing righthanded or lefthanded pitchers. Furthermore, the Blue Jays have quality depth throughout the batting order.

Table 2 illustrates how teams produce runs. Toronto, which is second only to the Yankees in average runs scored per game in the American League, is not overly reliant on home runs to generate runs. Of their total runs, 43% are attributed to runs scored via the long ball, the fourth-highest percentage among the six teams. Concerning runs per game, among the six playoff-bound teams, Toronto has the third-most runs from home runs and the third-most runs from balls in play. I think Toronto has a good balance regarding runs from home runs or balls in play.

Thus far in the 2022 season, Toronto has the fewest plate appearances versus lefthanded pitchers. The Blue Jays have 1,136 plate appearances against lefties; the highest figure among the six clubs belongs to Houston (1,750). Table 3 shows the righty-lefty splits for the six teams.

Concerning results when facing righthanded pitchers, Toronto is the American League’s best in terms of wOBA and OPS; they are second-highest in xwOBA and xOPS. Regarding outcomes against lefthanders, Houston and New York are no worse than third-best concerning wOBA, xwOBA, OPS and xOPS; these teams have performed well when facing lefthanded pitchers. However, despite the fewest opportunities, Toronto ranks sixth-best in wOBA and OPS; fifth-best in xwOBA and xOPS.

In 2021, Toronto led the American League with a 116 wRC+ when facing lefthanders; the comparable 2022 figure is 110 (sixth-best). In 2022, the Blue Jays have a 118 wRC+ against right-handed pitchers, the best in the American League. Last season, Toronto’s wRC+ versus right-handers was 111, the second-highest in the American League. Although the 2021 Blue Jays had a slightly tighter righty-lefty wRC+ difference (111:116), their 2022 split (118:110) is acceptable. Hence, Toronto’s batting is balanced whether facing a lefthanded pitcher or one who is a righthander.

One of the areas that often attracts attention is how the Blue Jays perform with runners in scoring position. Table 4 presents the data. For innings one through nine, they are third-best among American League teams regarding xwOBA, OPS and xOPS. Houston has been the best team with runners in scoring position, as evidenced by their #1 rankings in wOBA, xwOBA, OPS and xOPS.

Let’s focus on the RISP data when the games entered the seventh to ninth innings. Toronto’s wOBA and OPS marks are not impressive; they are 10th and 11th best, respectively. However, the Blue Jays have the lowest BABIP among American League teams, not to mention the third-highest xwOBA and fourth-best xOPS. These three pieces of data suggest that Toronto has been somewhat unlucky in the latter stages of the game, with runners in scoring position. In other words, absent Lady Luck, Toronto is one of the better hitting ballclubs when there are runners in scoring position, be it over nine innings or in the latter stages of a game.

Some MLB observers have opined that the Blue Jays pad their batting stats in blowouts. Put differently, Toronto does not perform well in close games. Well, that is not true. Consider Table 5 and go-ahead run situations. According to Baseball Savant, go-ahead run situations are scenarios in which the go-ahead run is either on base or at the plate.

Over nine innings, Toronto ranks no lower than third-best when wOBA, xwOBA, OPS and xOPS are considered. Houston scores the best in these metrics, and the Yankees show well in terms of xwOBA and xOPS. During innings seven to nine, the Blue Jays are the best-hitting American League ballclub; Houston is second-best.

Table 6 shows the performance of the six-noted teams in tying-run situations. According to Baseball Savant, these situations occur when the tying run is on base, at the plate or on deck. Over nine innings, Toronto is the best American League club in terms of wOBA, xwOBA, OPS and xOPS. The Yankees are next in line in terms of performance in tying-run scenarios. Houston, third in wOBA and second in OPS, appears to have been in Lady Luck’s good graces, as evidenced by their mid-tier xwOBA and xOPS marks.

The Blue Jays’ results in tying-run situations are comparable to their latter-game RISP results. During innings seven to nine with runners in scoring position, Toronto’s expected metrics (xwOBA and xOPS) are considerably better than their wOBA and OPS results. In tying-run situations, the Blue Jays are fifth-best in xwOBA and xOPS but ninth-best in wOBA and OPS. In other words, in the latter part of games, be it with runners in scoring position or tying-run situations, the Blue Jays may have incurred some lousy luck.

Of the other teams, Seattle has performed well during the seventh to ninth innings when the tying-run scenario is in effect. Houston has not performed well, but the Yankees, with their xwOBA and xOPS marks, have produced in this situation.

Concerning the hitting prowess of the six playoff-bound teams, another aspect to examine is the depth of each ball club. For this purpose, I captured the wRC+ of each team’s batting order slots, which is reflected in Table 7. There are several positive attributes to note concerning the Blue Jays.

First, of the six-playoff-bound teams, Toronto has eight slots with a minimum of 100 wRC+. Seattle had six such slots, and Cleveland, Houston, New York and Tampa had five. Second, of those eight Blue Jays’ slots, the lowest wRC+ is 108. Third, at the bottom of the order (slots seven, eight and nine), Toronto ranks no worse than third in wRC+. Santiago Espinal, Matt Chapman, Cavan Biggio, Danny Jansen and Lourdes Gurriel Jr. all have wRC+ marks higher than 100 when hitting in the seventh, eighth or ninth batting slot. Compared to the other American League playoff-bound teams, the 2022 Blue Jays have quality depth throughout the batting order.

In summary, the Blue Jay’s hitters are among the best in the American League. A fair description of Toronto’s batting lineup includes the following points:

The best in terms of wRC+ and second only to the Yankees in run production

Their offence is elite home or away

A top-three team scoring runs, be it via home runs or from balls in play

Balanced results when facing righthanded or lefthanded pitchers

Excellent results with runners in scoring position or go-ahead or tying-run scenarios

In relative terms, quality depth throughout the batting order

One area of concern is the Blue Jays on the basepaths, as evidenced by Table 8. Besides Cleveland, the other five teams are below-average running the bases (UBR). Also, Toronto and Tampa are mediocre in terms of base stealing. Finally, Toronto grounds into double plays at a higher-than-average rate (wGDP). As well as Toronto has performed hitting, their baserunning, base stealing and rate of grounding into double plays have reduced their offence’s effectiveness.

The Last Word

The 2022 Toronto Blue Jays are a top-tier batting team. They produce offence at a high rate but do so regardless of whether home or away or facing a lefty or righty. Furthermore, the Blue Jays perform at a high level when they encounter runners in scoring positions, go-ahead or game-tying situations. Also, Toronto has quality depth throughout their batting order compared to the other American League playoff-bound teams. When Blue Jays fans consider how Toronto will fare against a 2022 playoff opponent, they should look favourably upon Toronto’s hitters.

