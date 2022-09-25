September 24th Blue Jays Minor League Recap: Pearson rocked in Buffalo loss

Join Jays From The Couch Every Morning For Your Toronto Blue Jays Minor League Recap. You’ll Also Be Treated To Updates On The System’s Top-Rated Prospects.

Toronto’s minor league system went 0 and 1.

Buffalo- Bowden Francis allowed two runs on 6 hits over 2.2IP. Bowden was touched up for a run in the 1st and the 3rd inning. Hayden Juenger struck out two batters, allowing just one hit, a solo home run, over 2.1IP. Shaun Anderson threw 1.1 scoreless innings. Nate Pearson entered the game in the 7th inning. Nate walked the first batter, who stole 2nd base but was caught stealing 3rd base. Nate got the next batter to pop out to end the frame. The 8th kicked Pearson’s but, allowing a single, a walk, a single, and a 2-run ground-rule double. Kyle Johnston finished things off with two innings, allowing a solo home run. In the 2nd inning, Stevie Berman singled home Davis Schneider for the Herd’s first run. In the 3rd inning, Davis singed home Addison Barger, tying the game 2-2. In the 7th inning, Trevor Schwecke gave the Bisons the lead with a 2-run home run, 4-3.

New Hampshire- Season Over.

Vancouver- Season Over.

Dunedin- Season Over.

Triple-A

Buffalo Bisons (74-70)

Loss 4 to 7

HR- Trevor Schwecke (2)

Starter Bowden Francis 2.2IP, 6H, 2R, 1BB, 3K on 55 pitches

L- Nate Pearson (2-1, 3.86ERA)

Double-A

New Hampshire Fisher Cats (59-79)

Season Over

Advanced-A

Vancouver Canadians (67-62) Playoffs (0-3)

Season Over

A-Ball

Dunedin Blue Jays (66-63) West Division Champs (2-1) FSL Series (0-2)

Season Over

Rookie Ball

FCL Blue Jays (28-27)

Season Over

Top Performers

Buffalo- Trevor Schwecke (2-for-3, R, 2RBI, BB, HR), Davis Schneider (2-for-4, R, RBI), Shaun Anderson (1.1IP, 0H, 0R, 0BB, 0K)

Player Spotlight

Today we turn our attention to Eliander Alcalde of the FCL Blue Jays.

The 19-yr-old pitcher only pitched 46.2 innings over 11 games. He made 10 appearances, 7 starts as a member of the FCL Blue Jays. The righty walked 16 batters and allowed 39 hits for a 1.27WHIP.

Alcalde peppered the strike zone hitting the strike zone with 69% of his pitches. This allowed him to maintain a low pitch count, using 10.06 pitches per innings and 2.396 pitches per at-bat.

The native of Valencia, Venezuela finished with a 7.71K/9, 3.09BB/9, and 0.96HR/9. Eliander’s 4.82FIP, 4.55xFIP, and .281BABIP suggest his 4.15ERA won’t change much over larger sample size.

Alcalde produced more outs with fly balls versus ground balls, posting 33.9GB% and 46.8FB%.

Best Game- The 5-foot-9 righty completed 5 innings six times. He held opponents to 2-hits while completing 5 innings three times. He struck out 7 batters twice while throwing 5 innings and holding opponents to two hits. On June 24th, Eliander threw 5 innings, held opponents to two hits, and struck out 7 batters while only walking one batter for his first win of the 2022 season.

Best Month- In August, Eliander Alcalde made 3 appearances, throwing 14 innings for a 1-0 record and 1.93ERA. He held opponents to a .163BA with 8 hits allowed. Eliander walked 6 batters and struck out 10 while posting a 1.00WHIP.

Outlook- He finished the year with a single start as a member of the Dunedin Blue Jays. He should return there to start the 2023 season. In 2023, we can expect his innings to be limited to around 100 so he could see his outings limited to 4IP/start or piggybacking or starting the season late.

Lopez Show

Otto Lopez

The 23-yr-old prospect was called up to Toronto. In 91 games, Otto Lopez is batting .297 with a .793OPS, 19 doubles, 6 triples, 3HR, 34RBI, 53 runs scored, and 14 stolen bases.

