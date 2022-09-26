2022 Season Review: FCL Blue Jays Pitchers

Join Jays From The Couch In Reviewing The Stats of The 2022 FCL Blue Jays Pitchers

Featured Image Courtesy Of DaveMe Images. Prints Available For Purchase

The FCL Blue Jays finished with a winning record in 2022, winning 28 games to 27 losses. They finished 10 games behind the North Division-leading FCL Yankees. The club finished with a -22 run differential, scoring 244 while allowing 266 runs. There was no home advantage for this team finishing two games under.500 at home with a record of 13-15. On the road, the Blue Jays were much better with a 15-12 record.

On the Bump

The Blue Jays had 10 pitchers make at least 2 starts. Eliander Alcalde, Irv Carter, Yondrei Rojas, Sergio Caruci, and Stephen Vargas made the most starts and pitched the bulk of the team’s innings.

Alcade finished as the club leader in games started (7), wins (3), innings pitched (43.1IP), and hits allowed (39). Alcade posted a 4.15ERA, 1.27WHIP, and a record 3-1. Eliander finished the season with a single start as a member of the Dunedin Blue Jays.

Irv Carter, 2021 5th-round pick, made his professional debut on June 10th and it didn’t go well. A bulldog on the mound, Irv struggled to plus 8.00ERA over his first 7 games. Carter earned a promotion to Dunedin after making two starts in August, throwing a pair of scoreless 5 inning starts, totaling a walk and 11K. Between the two levels, Carter finished with a 1-4 record, 5.48ERA, 15BB, 53K, and a 1.36WHIP. Rated as the Blue Jays’ 22nd Prospect by MLB.com, the 6-foot-4 righty throws a 94 FB with a mid-80 slider and change-up.

Yondrei Rojas made six starts and a relief appearance, throwing 29.1IP. The native of San Juan de los Morros, Venezuela finished with a win and three defeats while posting a 4.60ERA, converting one save, and an outstanding 0.89WHIP. Opponents hit .190 with a 0.96GO/AO while surrendering 4 home runs allowed. The 19-yr-old righty walked 6 batters and struck out 31. Rojas was promoted to Dunedin on August 2nd, with additional 2 starts and 2 relief appearances at that level.

Sergio Caruci, another 19-yr-old out of Venezuela spent 2021 as a member of the DSL Blue Jays where he made 16 appearances (10GS) with a 2.84ERA and 1.05WHIP over 50.2IP. Sergio spent the entire season with the FCL Blue Jays, finishing with a 2-3 record, 4.76ERA, and 1.34WHIP over 10 games (5GS) and 39.2IP. He also converted one save in one attempt. Caruci struck out 36 batters with 18 walks and 0.81GO/AO.

Stephen Vargas appeared in 9 games, making 5 starts in ’22 after posting a 7.11ERA over 13 games and 12.2IP in ’21 at the same level. He is still looking for his first professional win. Stephen had more success coming out of the pen with s 4.50ERA, a hold, and a save in 12 innings. In 5 starts, Vargas went 0-2 with a 6.75ERA, 1.31WHIP with 7BB, and 15K.

In the Pen

Edgar Castro, a 20-yr-old righty out of Venezuela, tied for the most appearances with 15 relief appearances. He finished 3-2 with a 2.81ERA while converting 3 out of 5 save opportunities. Edgar walked 17 batters and allowed 13 hits in 25.2IP for a 1.17WHIP while holding opponents to .155BA.

Keiner Leon, an 18-yr-old out of Venezuela, converted the most saves on the team with 5 in 5 opportunities with a hold. The 5-foot-11 righty went 7-1 with 2.60ERA in 34.2IP in 2021 as a member of the DSL Blue Jays. He pitched fewer innings in 2022, making 14 starts and 22IP, finishing 2-3 with 4.50ERA. Leon posted 1.68WHIP, walking 8 and allowing 29 hits. He finished with 23 strikeouts.

Marc Civit, a 20-yr-old out of Barcelona, Spain, tied for the most appearances with 15 relief appearances. He finished with a 2-2 record, 5.50ERA while converting one save in 4 opportunities. The 6-foot-0 lefty allowed 22 hits and 13BB over 18IP for a 1.94WHIP while striking over 24 batters.

Guillermo Villasmil, a 20-yr-old out of Venezuela, split 2021 between the FCL and DSL. In 11 games with the FCL Blue Jays in ’21, Villasmil posted a 2-1 record and 7.36ERA which explains why he was returned to the same level in ’22. In 13 games, Guillermo finished with a 2-1 record and 5.51ERA. Villasmil converted a save and a hold. He allowed 4 home runs, walked 9 batters, and struck out 19 with a 1.35WHIP.

Brahiam Jimenez, a 20-yr-old lefty out of the D.R., spent the year with the FCL Blue Jays making 12 appearances with one start. He threw 17.2IP going 0-0 with a 6.62ERA and 1.81WHIP. He struck out 17 batters and walked 16 while allowing 3 home runs.

Jean Lopez, a 19-yr-old righty out of D.R., finished with a record of 2-0 and 4.50ERA in 12 appearances. He threw 18 innings, walking 15, and allowing 19 hits for a 1.89WHIP.

Angel Santana, a 20-yr-old out of the D.R., made 12 appearances with 12.2IP, striking out 7 and walking 8. He converted one out of 2 save opportunities.

Frank Medina struggled in 2022, posting a 2-0 record and 9.42ERA. His finished with a 1.88WHIP, allowing 15 hits in 14.1IP with 12 walks. Medina struck out 13 batters, holding opponents to a .263BA in 11 appearances.

Nathanael Perez Gonzalez, a 21-yr-old out of the D.R., split his season between the FCL and D-Jays. He appearances in 11 games, posting a record of 1-1 with a 6.64ERA while converting 1 out 2 save opportunities. He posted a 1.72WHIP, walking 11 batters and allowing 24 hits over 20.1IP. He was assigned to Dunedin on June 24th, returned on July 6th, reassigned to Dunedin on July 16th, and returned on July 27th.

Johan Simon, a 21-yr-old out of the D.R., converted 1 out of 2 saves and finished with two holds. He made 11 appearances with 3 starts, posting a 2-2 record and 2.96ERA. Simon posted a 1.35WHIP after allowing 21 hits and 16 walks in 27.1IP. Johan struck out 33 batters and held opponents to .216.

Darwin Cruz, a 21-yr-old out of the D.R., converted the only save opportunity with a 0-1 record with a 9.69ERA. He allowed 3 home runs on 16 hits over 13 innings and 10 appearances. Over 13 innings, the 6-foot-0 righty finished with 1.77WHIP with 7 walks and 16 strikeouts.

*Featured Image Courtesy Of DaveMe Images. Prints Available For Purchase.

*****

HEAD ON OVER TO THE JAYS FROM THE COUCH VS ALS STORE AND GET SOME GREAT SWAG THAT YOU WILL LOOK GREAT IN AND YOU CAN FEEL GREAT ABOUT.

YOU CAN ALSO HEAD TO OUR JAYS FROM THE COUCH VS ALS FUNDRAISING PAGE TO MAKE A TAX DEDUCTIBLE DONATION DIRECTLY TO ALS CANADA.

*****

THANK YOU FOR VISITING JAYS FROM THE COUCH! CHECK US OUT ON TWITTER @JAYSFROMCOUCH AND LIKE US FACEBOOK. BE SURE TO CATCH THE LATEST FROM JAYS FROM THE COUCH RADIO

* * * * *

Don’t Miss The LIVE Streaming Of Our Podcast Every Monday At 6pmET. Tune In On YouTube Or Facebook.

* * * * *