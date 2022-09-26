September 26th Blue Jays Minor League Recap: Berman and Barger homer, as Buffalo fall in extra innings

Join Jays From The Couch Every Morning For Your Toronto Blue Jays Minor League Recap. You’ll Also Be Treated To Updates On The System’s Top-Rated Prospects.

Toronto’s minor league system went 0 and 1.

Buffalo- The RailRiders scored three runs off Jose De Leon in the 1st inning, including a Ronald Guzman 2-run home run. Stevie Berman made it 1-3 in the 2nd inning with his 8th home run. Rafael Lantigua pulled the Herd to within a run with an RBI single to score Addison Barger. Buffalo tied the game in the 5th, and Yoshi Tsutsugo singled home Davis Schneider. In the 5th inning with Anthony Kay on the mound, Anthony Volpe hit a solo home run, 4-3. Armando Alverez made it 3-5 with a solo home run in the 6th inning off Nick Allgeyer. Foster Griffin threw a scoreless 7th inning but allowed a run in the 8th to extend the RailRaider to lead to 3-6. In the 9th inning, Addison Barger pulled Buffalo even with a 3-run home run and force extra innings. In the 10th inning, Stevie Berman contributed again with an RBI single, 7-6. Armando Alvarez made it 7-7 with an RBI single off Brandon Eisert. In the 11th inning, Ben Rortvedt won it for the RailRiders with an RBI single off Brandon Eisert who threw 2.2IP.

New Hampshire- Season Over.

Vancouver- Season Over.

Dunedin- Season Over.

Triple-A

Buffalo Bisons (74-71)

Loss 7 to 8

HR- Stevie Berman (8) and Addison Berger (3)

Starter Jose De Leon 1.1IP, 3H, 3R, 2BB, 2K, and 1HRA on 44 pitches

L- Brandon Eisert (4-3, 3.41ERA)

Double-A

New Hampshire Fisher Cats (59-79)

Season Over

Advanced-A

Vancouver Canadians (67-62) Playoffs (0-3)

Season Over

A-Ball

Dunedin Blue Jays (66-63) West Division Champs (2-1) FSL Series (0-2)

Season Over

Rookie Ball

FCL Blue Jays (28-27)

Season Over

Top Performers

Buffalo- Nathan Lukes (0-for-4, R, 2BB, 2K), Stevie Berman (3-for-5, R, 2RBI, 2B, HR, K), Addison Barger (2-for-5, 2R, 3RBI, HR, BB, K), Rafael Lantigua (2-for-6, RBI, K), Trent Thornton (1.2IP, H, K)

Player Spotlight

Today we turn our attention to Tanner Morris of the Buffalo Bisons.

The 25-yr-old infielder opened the season at Double-A with the New Hampshire Fisher Cats where he batted .312 with a .430OBP and .468SLG. Tanner played 43 games at the level, hitting 7 doubles, a triple, and 5HR while posting a .156ISO. He produced above league average with a .403wOBA and 152wRC+.

Morris was promoted to Triple-A Buffalo on June 8th. Tanner struggled with the Bisons, slashing .173/.352/.173 with no extra hits. His wOBA and wRC+ slammed all the way down to .281 and 65. He didn’t have a chance to find his groove, landing on the IL on July 4th. He returned on July 23rd but his season ended on August 6th.

We can look forward to seeing Tanner Morris getting some extra work in the Arizona Fall League as a member of the Salt River Rafters.

Lopez Show

Otto Lopez

The 23-yr-old prospect was called up to Toronto. In 91 games, Otto Lopez is batting .297 with a .793OPS, 19 doubles, 6 triples, 3HR, 34RBI, 53 runs scored, and 14 stolen bases.

