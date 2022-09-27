September 27th Blue Jays Minor League Recap: Bisons win big, scoring 8 runs

Join Jays From The Couch Every Morning For Your Toronto Blue Jays Minor League Recap. You’ll Also Be Treated To Updates On The System’s Top-Rated Prospects.

Featured Image Courtesy Of DaveMe Images. Prints Available For Purchase

Toronto’s minor league system went 1 and 0.

Buffalo- The RailRiders scored their only run in the 4th inning off a Ronald Guzman sac fly. Bowden Francis allowed the one RailRider run on 3 hits without walking a batter while striking out 3. Eric Yardley picked up his 3rd win, walking one batter and no strikeouts over 0.2IP. Nate Pearson struck out one batter in a scoreless 6th inning. Thomas Hatch allowed one hit, one walk, and struck out 4 batters in the 7th and 8th. Julian Merryweather finished the game with a scoreless 9th inning. The Herd scored 4 runs in the 3rd. Davis Schneider drew a walk, bringing home Trevor Schwecke with Buffalo’s first run. LJ Talley scored on a balk, Nathan Lukes scored on a ground out, and Schneider scored on a Rafael Lantigua single. Buffalo added 4 more runs in the 6th when Trevor Schwecke tripled home Lantigua and Yoshi Tsutsugo. Eric Stamets hit a 2-run home run.

New Hampshire- Season Over.

Vancouver- Season Over.

Dunedin- Season Over.

Triple-A

Buffalo Bisons (75-71)

Won 8 to 1

HR- Eric Stamets (5)

Starter Bowden Francis 4.1IP, 3H, 1R, 0BB, 3K on 53 pitches

W- Eric Yardley (3-2, 5.79ERA)

Double-A

New Hampshire Fisher Cats (59-79)

Season Over

Advanced-A

Vancouver Canadians (67-62) Playoffs (0-3)

Season Over

A-Ball

Dunedin Blue Jays (66-63) West Division Champs (2-1) FSL Series (0-2)

Season Over

Rookie Ball

FCL Blue Jays (28-27)

Season Over

Top Performers

Buffalo- Thomas Hatch (2IP, H, 0R, BB, 4K), Rafael Lantigua (3-for-5, R, RBI, K, SB), Yoshi Tsutsugo (2-for-4, R, 2K), Trevor Schwecke (2-for-4, 2R, RBI, 2B, HR, K), Eric Stamets (1-for-3, R, 2RBI, HR, 2K)

Player Spotlight

Today we turn our attention to Fernando Perez of the Dominican Summer League Blue Jays.

Perez is a 6-foot-3 righty out of Rivas, Nicaragua who was signed on January 15th, 2022. The 18yr-old made his professional debut on June 7th, allowing 4 unearned over 2.2 innings with 2K.

Perez finished his first month as a pro with a 0-1 record and 3.93ERA, walking 3 and striking out 20 batters over 18.1 innings. He struggled in 3 games in July, taking 3 losses and posting an 8.64ERA. Fernando bounded back in August with a 1-0 record, 3.18ERA over 4 outings (17.0IP) with one walk and 20K.

The righty finished the season with a record of 1-4 and 4.53ERA, leading the club with 43.2 innings, 12 starts, 50 hits allowed, 32 runs allowed, 4 home runs allowed, and 48 strikeouts. Perez walked just 1.03BB/9 and posted a 9.89K/9. Perez was unlucky, posting a 3.42FIP and 2.92xFIP along with a .348BABIP.

Fernando did a good job keeping the ball in the yard, allowing 0.82HR/9, generating more ground ball outs than fly ball outs, 40.6GB% and 31.3FB%.

Lopez Show

Otto Lopez

The 23-yr-old prospect was called up to Toronto. In 91 games, Otto Lopez is batting .297 with a .793OPS, 19 doubles, 6 triples, 3HR, 34RBI, 53 runs scored, and 14 stolen bases.

*Featured Image Courtesy Of DaveMe Images. Prints Available For Purchase.

*****

HEAD ON OVER TO THE JAYS FROM THE COUCH VS ALS STORE AND GET SOME GREAT SWAG THAT YOU WILL LOOK GREAT IN AND YOU CAN FEEL GREAT ABOUT.

YOU CAN ALSO HEAD TO OUR JAYS FROM THE COUCH VS ALS FUNDRAISING PAGE TO MAKE A TAX DEDUCTIBLE DONATION DIRECTLY TO ALS CANADA.

*****

THANK YOU FOR VISITING JAYS FROM THE COUCH! CHECK US OUT ON TWITTER @JAYSFROMCOUCH AND LIKE US FACEBOOK. BE SURE TO CATCH THE LATEST FROM JAYS FROM THE COUCH RADIO

* * * * *

Don’t Miss The LIVE Streaming Of Our Podcast Every Monday At 6pmET. Tune In On YouTube Or Facebook.

* * * * *