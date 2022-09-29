Blue Jays News & Notes: Judge’s Balls and When to Grow Up

JFtC brings you some Blue Jays News & Notes. This time: Aaron Judge, the toughest division in sports and when to grow up

The Toronto Blue Jays are playing exciting baseball. For the longest time, we’d been waiting for simple, meaningful games in September. Well, they’re here and it is so much fun. Whether they win or lose, there is more riding on each game, which makes today’s News & Notes that much more meaningful.

* Yankees slugger, Aaron Judge, is trying to pass Roger Maris and his 61 home runs and even though the home run race of Barry Bonds, Mark McGwire and Sammy Sosa may still be in people’s minds, we can’t help but be captured by any race toward the history books…even if it’s a Yankee doing the racing. We’re also forgetting that Judge is actually trying to do something even more difficult and that is to win the Triple Crown (most HR, most RBI and highest average in the league). Leaving all of that aside, there is a side of Judge’s run that rubs the wrong way.

Apparently, great effort is being put into place to make sure that when he breaks the record, Judge will be able to get the REAL ball back and put it on his mantle, or whatever he wants to do with it. MLB has put two identifiers on the balls, one of which is not known to the public and cannot be seen by the naked eye.

Initially, this move comes across like pandering to another Yankees star, but there are some things to consider, there. Firstly, the effort being put into this is to avoid any mistakes, intentional or otherwise. Fraud is a little more difficult if the ball doesn’t pass the secret logo test. As well, it might surprise you to know that this is not new, certainly not something put in place just for Judge. This practice has been going on for about 20 years. Given all that, I suppose I can move on, especially when my personal opinions really mirror those given by Kevin Gausman.

* The Cleveland Guardians have won the American League Central division and celebrated with the appropriate amount of champagne. Well, that’s not entirely true. The appropriate amount of champagne would have to be far less than what they actually got. Celebrations should match the trials and tribulations experienced, of which there aren’t as many in the Central division.

The Guardians won 86 games and are 10 games up in their division. Basically, all they had to do to win the division is finish above .500. Compare that to the AL East where even the “lowly” 4th place Orioles have won 80 games. 2022 is a stark reminder of just how tough the AL East division is. Back in March or April, it was easy to get caught up in how good the Blue Jays looked to be, but many of us may have forgotten which division they are in because things haven’t been as good as we thought they would be. I, for one, welcome realignment.

* Part of the reason the Blue Jays haven’t given us the season we’d hoped for is that the path they’ve taken to baseball maturity has resembled Fury Road, rather than a cake walk. Up until the beginning of this season, the expectations around this team and its young stars were to improve and build toward a winner. This year, they were supposed to be a winner and take their progression to the #NextLevel.

However, we’ve seen play after play that simply showed the club’s lack of a winning mentality. Most recently, we saw Vladimir Guerrero Jr.hit a fly ball to left and jog out of the box, watching the ball, which hit off the wall. It wasn’t until he neared first that he actually started running hard. Then, it was too late and he was thrown out at second. This isn’t the first example of young stars getting in their own way. From base running blunders to poor throws to a general lack of all out effort, we’ve growled through it all.

Well, on Tuesday night, it became a bone of contention that could not be ignored. Even Buck Martinez weighed in – the conversation has been written out for us at Blue Jays Nation, but can be summarized best by these words: “You can’t just say ‘well, they’re young.’ No, they’re not young. They’re playing in their third and fourth years in the big leagues now. You have step up. If you want to be a champion, you have to play like a champion.” It is not too often I agree with Buck about things he says, but this might be the one thing I can get behind most.

Setting aside the context of a rather important playoff race, perhaps, we can find some silver lining in that the person responsible for this maturing has changed in Toronto. Back in July, Charlie Montoyo was let go and John Schneider was named Interim Manager of the Blue Jays. Having won multiple championships at multiple levels WITH SOME OF THE SAME PLAYERS, Schneider has the groundwork laid to correct things like Vlad not hustling out of the box. We couldn’t pin the same kind of confidence on Montoyo. There have been more good days than bad since Schneider took over and hopefully he can work some quick magic because every little thing matters from here until the last out of the Blue Jays’ season. How quickly he fixes it will determine just how early that is.

