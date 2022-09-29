September 28th Blue Jays Minor League Recap: Bisons shut out in season finale

Join Jays From The Couch Every Morning For Your Toronto Blue Jays Minor League Recap. You’ll Also Be Treated To Updates On The System’s Top-Rated Prospects.

Featured Image Courtesy Of DaveMe Images.

Toronto’s minor league system went 0 and 1.

Buffalo- In the Buffalo Bisons’ final game of 2022, the RailRiders held them to 3 hits and no runs. Despite being held off the scoreboard, there are some positive notes we can focus on. Luis De Los Santos picked up his first hit since being promoted to Triple-A on September 20th (5GP). He also walked and stole a base. Adrian Hernandez threw 1.2 scoreless innings with no hits allowed, a walk, and two strikeouts. Hernandez really struggled in September after spending July on the IL. Adrian finished September with an 11.57ERA in 7 appearances, so a strong outing to end the season should help his offseason. Kyle Johnston, another struggling RP, finished with a positive outing. The 26-yr-old righty looked like a call-up candidate after an impressive April and May that saw him pitching to a 2-1 record with 3 saves, a 2.79ERA, and 1.34WHIP. Unfortunately, Kyle battled inconsistency in June (6.92ERA in 10GP), July (0-2, 11.00ERA in 7GP), and September (0-1, 7.27ERA in 7GP). Johnston closed out his season with 2.1IP, one hit allowed, two walks, and a strikeout. Hayden Juenger allowed a solo home run in the 2nd inning, pitching 2.1 innings, allowing one run on two hits and two walks with one strikeout. Despite not allowing a hit over 1.2IP, Yosver Zulueta was touched up for two runs, walking two, and striking out two.

New Hampshire- Season Over.

Vancouver- Season Over.

Dunedin- Season Over.

Triple-A

Buffalo Bisons (76-72)

Loss 76-72

HR- none

Starter Hayden Juenger 2.1IP, 2H, 1R, 2BB, 1K, and 1HRA on 48 pitches

L- Juenger (3-2, 3.31ERA)

Double-A

New Hampshire Fisher Cats (59-79)

Season Over

Advanced-A

Vancouver Canadians (67-62) Playoffs (0-3)

Season Over

A-Ball

Dunedin Blue Jays (66-63) West Division Champs (2-1) FSL Series (0-2)

Season Over

Rookie Ball

FCL Blue Jays (28-27)

Season Over

Top Performers

Buffalo- Luis De Los Santos (1-for-2, 2B, BB, SB, K, E), Hernandez (1.2IP, 1BB, 2K), Johnston (2.1IP, H, 2BB, K), LJ Talley (1-for-4, K), Yoshi Tsutsugo (1-for-3, Bb, K)

Lopez Show

Otto Lopez

The 23-yr-old prospect was called up to Toronto. In 91 games, Otto Lopez is batting .297 with a .793OPS, 19 doubles, 6 triples, 3HR, 34RBI, 53 runs scored, and 14 stolen bases.









