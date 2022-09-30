Blue Jays’ Manager, Now & in the Future

The Toronto Blue Jays made the right decision placing John Schneider in the manager position. Now they need to extend him

The Toronto Blue Jays fired Charlie Montoyo on July 13 and replaced him with long time minor league manager and former 13th round pick (2002), John Schneider was put in the position on an interim basis. At the time, the Blue Jays had played 88 games of what was supposed to be a contending season. But, rather than looking like a championship squad, they stumbled to a 46-42 record. But, since then, things have been much different in Toronto…in more ways than one.

Firstly, the new bench boss has his team winning. Under Schneider, the Blue Jays are 41-27 (.603) and have clinched a playoff spot. At various points in the season, there were many fans who had written this team off (and how many times) during the Montoyo portion of this season, it definitely did not look good. I’ll admit that I was doubtful a couple times this season, but the club turned things right around and faith was renewed. That said, the doubt has not been present for while now. John Schneider is the reason.

It might be enough to simply look at the team’s record as an indication of their overall play and compare it to that of the previous manager to come up with a conclusion that the team is better off. After all, winning games is the ultimate sign of things working. However, it doesn’t quite tell the full story. There’s more to it.

When Montoyo was brought in to lead this club, it was to help the young stars learn how to play at the big league level, to complete the last level of their development, if you will. Charlie did just fine at that. He publicly supported hsi players, he was their cheerleader, joining in the joy of their success. When they deserved some tough love, Charlie was there to bench them to show them that they can’t play ‘that way’. To his credit, he did what was expected of him. To the players credit, they outgrew what was expected of him.

The commentary around Montoyo not being able to handle the clubhouse anymore are well documented, so there’s no need to rehash them here. But, when your big stars are saying the manager needs to do a better job of lighting a fire, you know it’s time for a change in direction. Now, the direction is simple: winning.

The young stars are in their third and fourth years in the big leagues. The adjustment period is over and it’s time to play winning baseball. That’s the message the front office made when they changed their manager and it is the message that the new guy is sending in many different ways.

When Bo Bichette was struggling at the plate, Schneider moved him down to the 7th spot. You’re not hitting like a 2 or 3, why are you 2nd or 3rd in the lineup? That’s not helping the team win. Schneider has done several things we wouldn’t have seen from Montoyo and all in the name of winning. We’ve seen Jordan Romano used the odd time in different situations. We’ve seen great lineup management with pinch hitters late in games. We’ve seen aggressive base running. In short, we’ve seen an increased emphasis on trying to win games.

The turnaround this club has taken (if we can call it that in the same season) under the new manager is helped by the fact that he led the core of this group to multiple championships in the minors. The players know he’ll lead them to good things because they’ve seen it to them before. It’s easy to buy in. But, one of the big things we keep hearing about Schneider is his ability to build relationships with his players on a personal level. That can only be helped by him having to learn to manage winning baseball while they were learning to play it as youngsters. Basically, they grew up together.

Now, everyone has grown up and it’s time to win. Schneider has started something positive in Toronto and it is leading to winning. But, his job isn’t done. He will have to navigate the postseason in a building that has been denied playoff excitement for far too long and will be ready to show just how much that is true. But, it shouldn’t end there. This team has a playoff window that is open and should be for a few more years. John Schneider should be the manager for it. He’s earned it. When the season ends, don’t be shocked to see a two year deal announced for Schneider. It would be more evidence of winning.

