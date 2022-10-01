Blue Jays Are Right to Stick with Bo

The Blue Jays have one of the best shortstops in baseball and fans who were ready to give up on Bo were wrong

The Toronto Blue Jays drafted Bo Bichette in the 2nd round of the 2016 draft. The son of a former big leaguer at a premium position was something Toronto was intrigued by. From the very early days of his time in the organization, it was clear that Bo had the confidence to play in the big leagues; he had his sights set on playing shortstop at Rogers Centre. Well, he’s been playing there for a while now and the reviews have ranged from one extreme to another. The club continued to stick with him and they were right to.

The 2022 season has been one of ups and some serious downs. There were many points in the season where many fans were writing the Blue Jays off, saying their season was done in May…or June…or July…or August… Of course, the common reaction to a team doing poorly (or at least poorly compared to expectations) is that there has to be somewhere to lay the blame. For a while it was the manager, Charlie Montoyo. But, that only lasted as long as the manager himself. After that, it was Bo.

There were periods of time this season where Bo Bichette struggled at the plate. He began the season with a .535 OPS in 97 plate appearances. But, as you can see from the table below, he’s improved since then:

Months Split G PA R H 2B HR RBI SB BB SO BA OBP SLG OPS BAbip April/March 22 97 9 20 2 2 8 3 3 26 .213 .237 .298 .535 .273 May 26 115 15 32 11 5 16 1 7 27 .296 .339 .537 .876 .355 June 27 126 18 29 4 5 17 1 10 31 .250 .310 .414 .723 .300 July 26 108 13 27 7 2 14 2 7 25 .273 .315 .404 .719 .338 August 26 109 12 27 8 3 11 2 6 26 .265 .312 .431 .743 .329 Sept/Oct 27 123 21 46 10 7 26 3 7 16 .400 .439 .687 1.126 .424 View Original Table

Generated 9/30/2022. Provided by Baseball-Reference.com Generated 9/30/2022. While Bo enjoyed some better days at the plate as the season went on, he still wasn’t really changing any minds. There were still fans screaming for Bichette to be traded, sent down, released, etc. People were angry. Even the OPS over .700 didn’t change their minds. Of course, his defense did not help his cause. His .959 fielding percentage is well below the league average of .971 and his 22 errors are not good at all. If it weren’t for Vladimir Guerrero Jr at first, we could be seeing a much uglier total in that regard. Yes, his defense needs to improve, or as some have suggested, the Blue Jays may need to move him off the position. Or, maybe they don’t.

For an admittedly weak and somewhat limited comparison, Derek Jeter, a Hall of Fame shortstop, regularly committed between 10 and 20 errors per season with multiple 20+ errors. Despite this, Jeter was a 5 time Gold Glover, even though some may say he was a terrible shortstop. Maybe he was. Maybe he wasn’t. He was playing one of the most important positions for a team that was perennially winning. It sounds similar to the situation in which we find Bo, no? The Blue Jays are looking like a team that should be competing for years and Bo is a big reason why.

Let’s consider the following before we get into just how much Bo has helped the Blue Jays win. Among MLB shortstops, Bo is ranks rather well. Currently, he is 4th with 24 HR, 5th in RBI (92), 4th in average (.285), 7th in OBP (.329), 5th in wRC+ (127) and 8th in fWAR (4.3). Speaking of his poor defense, he is 22nd in MLB with a DRS of -17 and 21st with a Def rating of 0.2. So, yes, he’s got work to do to improve his defense, particularly his throwing, but that doesn’t mean those people calling to be rid of him were correct. They were not.

Like Jeter and the Yankees, if Bo is struggling, the Blue Jays can live with it as long as he’s producing with the bat. And, despite his slow start, he has more than produced in September, reminding everyone where the bulk of his value lies. Consider the following:

Game Outcome for Team Split G PA R H 2B HR RBI SB BB SO BA OBP SLG OPS in Wins 87 389 63 111 30 18 67 7 24 82 .308 .352 .546 .898 in Losses 67 289 25 70 12 6 25 5 16 69 .256 .298 .366 .664 View Original Table

Generated 9/30/2022. Provided by Baseball-Reference.com Generated 9/30/2022. Leverage Split G PA R H 2B HR RBI SB BB SO BA OBP SLG OPS High Lvrge 90 132 39 36 6 9 48 5 5 25 .293 .326 .561 .887 Medium Lvrge 127 221 28 56 17 7 27 3 21 54 .280 .348 .470 .818 Low Lvrge 141 325 21 89 19 8 17 4 14 72 .286 .317 .431 .748 View Original Table

Generated 9/30/2022. Provided by Baseball-Reference.com Generated 9/30/2022. Clutch Stats Split G PA R H 2B HR RBI SB BB SO BA OBP SLG OPS 2 outs, RISP 67 81 30 17 4 4 27 0 8 24 .236 .321 .458 .779 Late & Close 79 99 17 23 2 6 17 3 3 27 .240 .263 .469 .731 Tie Game 128 220 24 53 17 6 29 4 19 50 .264 .327 .438 .765 Within 1 R 148 372 47 91 25 15 56 8 30 85 .268 .331 .481 .811 Within 2 R 153 474 62 124 32 20 75 10 36 102 .286 .342 .502 .844 Within 3 R 153 542 72 140 33 22 83 11 39 120 .281 .334 .483 .817 Within 4 R 153 597 77 159 37 22 86 11 39 131 .287 .335 .477 .812 Margin > 4 R 45 81 11 22 5 2 6 1 1 20 .275 .284 .413 .697 Ahead 91 237 32 62 15 7 31 5 13 58 .277 .317 .446 .763 Behind 90 221 32 66 10 11 32 3 8 43 .316 .344 .522 .865 View Original Table

Generated 9/30/2022. Provided by Baseball-Reference.com Generated 9/30/2022. There are a few takeaways, here. When Bo performs, the Blue Jays win and vice versa. Bo turns it on in Medium/High Leverage situations and when his team is behind. There is no question that Bo Bichette is a big part of this Blue Jays' offense. Despite the frustration, he is integral to this Blue Jays lineup, which likely is the reason for all the vitriol I have heard and seen from fans over him. But, when your shortstop approaches the end of the season with an OPS of .797 and leads the league in hits with 181 and doubles with 42, you don't simply trade him for a bag of balls. Yes, there were some valleys this season for the club and for this player, but that is to be expected in a 162 game marathon of a season. Or, at least it should be expected. 2022 has seen fans' expectations all out of whack. Realistically, the Blue Jays have one of the best shortstops in baseball and have been right to stick by him. I'll take some defense that needs work if it comes with productive offense. Bo Bichette is the Toronto Blue Jays' starting short stop and looks to be for a long time. Some fans may need to come to grips with this fact. It's a much more enjoyable experience when you do.