The Blue Jays signed Orelvis for $3.51M as a Free Agent in 2018. He made his professional debut on June 24th, 2019, going 2-for-4 with a run scored, RBI, and a stolen base. Martinez collected hits in each of his first five games and eight of his first nine games. As a 17-yr-old, he appeared in 40 games, batting .275 with 8 doubles, 5 triples, 7HR, 14 walks, and 29 strikeouts.

In 2021, the talented infielder split the year between Dunedin and Vancouver. The SS/3B slashed .261/.345/.549 with 26 doubles, 2 triples, 28HR, and 87RBI with 43BB and 113K in 98 games.

Month-By-Month

Despite struggling during the last month of 2021 as a member of the Canadians, Orelvis was assigned to Double-A New Hampshire Fisher Cats in 2022. The 20-yr-old opened the season going 1-for-4 with two runs scored, a home run, an RBI, and a walk. The slugging infielder struggled with consistency, batting .188 with 3 doubles, 6HR, 10RBI, 1BB, and 24RBI. Clearly showing he was overmatched.

He stepped it up in May, slashing .244/.340/.561 with 2 doubles, 8 home runs, 23RBI, 9BB, and 23K in 22 games. With more consistent hits falling and another month showing off plus home run power, Martinez’s development appeared to be trending upward.

June saw Orelvis take a step backward. His batting average fell to .221 but his power numbers took a hit. Martinez hit only 3HR. He still showed extra base power with a season-high 5 doubles. Unfortunately, the strikeouts were out of control with 30 strikeouts in June. He finished the month with 77K in 63 games.

July saw Martinez bat .184, the second month he batted under .200 in 2022. The Fisher Cats’ regular 3rd and 4th hitter, Martinez pounded out 7 long balls, driving in 15 runs, and collecting 3 doubles over 20 games. He finished the month with a season-low 21 strikeouts. Between July 7th and July 22nd, Martinez went 1-for-34. On the bright side, he went 6-for-8 with 5 runs scored, a double, 3HR, and 5RBI in two games (July 24th and 26th).

In August, Martinez finished with five 3 strikeout games, sprinkling in five 2 strikeout games. He finished with a season-high 31 strikeouts but also finished with a season-high 12 walks. Orelvis had his worse month, batting .146 with a season-low .580OPS, 2 doubles, 4HR, and 11RBI in 23GP. Despite the down month, Orelvis Martinez set the New Hampshire Fisher Cats single-season mark for home runs with a 2-run home run to left field. He surpassed Chip Cannon (2006) and Eric Thames (2010).

He played 12 games in September, going 11-for-43 hitting his 29th and 30th home runs. He finished the shortened month with a .256BA, no extra-base hits, two home runs, 5RBI, 6BB, and 11K.

At the End Of the Day

Despite struggling to hit for average, the slugging infielder produced slightly above average with a .319wOBA and 96wRC+. Orelvis slashed .203/.286/.446 with 15 doubles, 30HR, 57 runs scored, 76RBI in 118 games. Martinez may have been a little unlucky with a .217BABIP but mashed with a .242ISO.

Orelvis finished with a 0.29BB/K, posting a 28.5K% and 8.1K%. He did a great job of putting the ball in the air with a 51FB%, hitting home runs on 20% of his flyballs. Martinez finished with a 33.0GB% and 16LD%. He was extremely pull-happy with 50.7Pull%, going up the middle and opposite field 25.8Cent% and 23.5Oppo%.

He led the club in GP, 57R, HR, and RBI.

Best Game

Orelvis Martinez collected three hits in four games. He hit two home runs in four games. He drove in four runs three times. He scored two or more runs in 8 games. His best game was his 3-for-4 game on July 24th. Orelvis hit a pair of long balls, scored three runs, and drove in four runs.

LHP vs RHP

Orelvis Martinez had more success hitting against LHP finishing with a .267BA, .333OBP, and .477SLG for a .810OPS. He had much less success when facing RHP, batting .187 with .438SLG for a .713OPS. 5 of his 30 home runs came off LHP.

Fielding

Martinez played 60 games at SS. He committed 13 errors, turned 28 double plays, and finished with a .937FPCT. He also played 43 games at 3rd base. He committed 5 errors, turned 6 double plays, and finished with a .948FPCT.

Looking Ahead

It is unlikely that Orelvis Martinez with ever win a batting title but a 30 home run season is in the cards. He will need to make some serious strides with his plate discipline which he should do back at Double-A in 2023.

Before we write Orelvis Martinez off, let’s remember that Martinez just finished his year 20 season. Martinez was 3.8 years younger than his competition.

Having to repeat Double-A is totally doable with the emergence of Davis Schneider, Addison Barger, Rafael Lantigua, Luis De Los Santos, John Aiello, and LJ Talley. All of who can play SS and 3rd base. Martinez can split time with Damiano Palmegiani, Riley Tirotta, Leo Jimenez, Alex De Jesus, and Micheal Turconi.

