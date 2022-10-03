Relief pitchers and the Blue Jays playoff roster

The Toronto Blue Jays are returning to the playoffs in 2022. Which relief pitchers will they choose to help them succeed?

The Blue Jays are headed back to the playoffs for the first time in a non-Covid shortened season since 2016. They officially clinched a spot back on September 29 when the Orioles, the non-playoff team with the best record in the AL, lost 5-3 to the Red Sox. Playoff positioning is still to be determined. The Jays could finish with either wild card 1 or 2, what we know for certain is that unlike 2021, their season won’t end after game 162.

Exciting times for the Blue Jays and their fans. It also means that management will soon have some decisions to make.

Once the playoffs start, rosters go back to 26 (from the current expanded roster size of 28) and a maximum of 13 pitchers. You only need a four man rotation for the playoffs with travel days doubling as rest days. Barring injury, the rotation should include Kevin Gausman, Alek Manoah, Ross Stripling and Jose Berrios (not necessarily in that order).

That leaves room for nine relief pitchers, to hopefully hold leads and helps close out victories for the Jays. There are currently more than nine viable options for the team, so when the time comes they will have some decisions to make. Let’s look at likely scenarios for the Jays and their postseason roster:

The No Brainers:

Again barring injury, Jordan Romano, Yimi Garcia, Tim Mayza and Anthony Bass are pretty much guaranteed roster spots.

Romano was very deserving of his first all star selection in 2022. He has an era of 2.18, 35 saves, 10.3 K/9 and has been worth 2.8 bWAR. He has been one of MLB’s most reliable stoppers. He will see his first postseason action in 2022.

For much of the season, Mayza has been the only left handed relief pitcher the Jays have had and he is a good one. He has a very respectable 3.28 era. He had two IL stints in 2022, the second one was for a dislocated right shoulder and many feared he would be lost for the season. 16 days later he returned and has been solid.

With the off season signing of Kevin Gausman and trade for Matt Chapman, the free agent signing of Yimi Garcia gets overlooked sometimes. Nevertheless, the Garcia acquisition helped stabilize the Jays bullpen. For the most part he has been very good, with a 3.20 era in mainly high leverage situations this season.

Without a doubt, Toronto’s best trade deadline acquisition this season has been Anthony Bass. Bass was good for the Jays in 2020, this season he has elevated his game that much more. He has a very fine 1.45 era on the season, with 10.3 K/9 and a 2.7 bWAR, also mainly in high leverage situations for the Jays.

Medium Leverage

Adam Cimber and David Phelps have been mostly solid for the Jays this season. In terms of limited opposition runs, both hurlers have sub 3 eras (Phelps 2.87, Cimber 2.88). The reason that they have mostly been used in medium rather than high leverage situations this season might be about strikeouts and walks.

Cimber isn’t a big swing an miss pitcher, with just 7.5 K/9. On the positive side, he has very good strike zone command, with only 1.7 BB/9. Phelps on the other hand is a good option when a strikeout is needed, as he has struck out 9.2 batters per 9 innings this season. His downfall is some erratic command at times, with 4.5 walks per 9. As fifth and sixth best options out of the bullpen, they have a chance to do very well this postseason.

On the bubble

Julian Merryweather, Trevor Richards, Zach Pop, Yusei Kikuchi and Mitch White.

In all likelihood, the remaining three relief pitchers will come from the above group. Let’s take a look at each one. Julian Merryweather, the pitcher the Jays got when they traded away Josh Donaldson has always had exciting potential in terms of his raw “stuff”. He has had trouble staying healthy, and “putting the pieces together” for success in MLB when he has been healthy. After missing much of the 2022 season, Merryweather went on a minor league rehab assignment . He had an era of 0.00 and a 12.1 K/9 rate. Would this finally be the season he put it all together?

Unfortunately his results with the Jays weren’t nearly as impressive. He had a 7.56 era in six September appearances. After a particularly forgettable outing on September 20th vs the Phillies when he gave up 5 er in only 0.2 of an inning, Merryweather was optioned back to the minors.

For all of the modern day baseball philosophy that emphasizes the need for high strikeout pitchers (particularly out of the bullpen), Trevor Richards is an example of someone with an impressive strikeout rate but a sub par overall season. Richards has a very good 11.7 K/9 rate on the season. He can be dominant at times. At other times, however, he gives up runs, sometimes in bunches. His era on the season is 5.43. Looking at his game logs, he has had stretches of several scoreless outings a few different times, but he probably isn’t the best option for high leverage.

Zach Pop was acquired from the Marlins along with Anthony Bass at this season’s trade deadline. The 25 year old has four more years of team control after 2022. The Jays might have something special in Pop, who throws in the high 90s.

In spite of his velocity, Pop’s strikeout numbers are sub-par, only 5.6/9 innings over the season. The positives are good pitch command (a very fine 1.0/9 walk rate on the season) and where it counts most, a 2.92 era on the season, 2.12 in 16 outings with the Jays. Since Pop has options, he has already been the odd man out with the Jays when they needed the roster spot. Still, he can be a reliable arm and his best is likely yet to come.

Yusei Kikuchi

Jays fans are all too familiar with Kikuchi’s story. He was signed as a free agent this past off season to round out the Jays’ rotation. Unfortunately most of his performance this season has been sub-par. His last start to date was back on August 15 vs the Orioles, when he gave up 6 runs (3 earned) over 3.1 innings pitched. After that, he was sent to the bullpen. The results have been mixed however it is worth noting that his last three outing have been scoreless.

There is no question that Kikuchi has a good arm. In 11.2 innings in September, he had 21 strikeouts and only 4 walks. Maybe he has found his command at just the right time.

Mitch White was acquired at the trade deadline for the LA Dodgers. Having missed out on some “bigger name” starting pitchers, the Jays did what they could to upgrade the back of their rotation.

Unfortunately White is a work in progress and the Jays need someone to help them win games now. He had a decent outing on August 20th vs the Yankees, giving up only 1 run in 4 innings. Since then, each time out he has given up multiple runs. White also has 4 years of team control after 2022 and is a candidate to be a decent swing man for them in the future. Now just doesn’t seem to be his time.

The dark horse

As long as Nate Pearson is in the organization, his raw potential makes him very hard to overlook.

Pearson spent most of the 2022 season on the IL. He began a minor league rehab assignment on September 4th. He appeared in 2 games in A hall with Dunedin and 11 with the AAA Buffalo Bisons.

For a pitcher with front of the rotation stuff, ideally you would like to see better than a 3.52 era vs minor league batters. Some rust is understandable given that Pearson hasn’t pitched in the majors since season. Still the Jays are headed to the postseason and there is little margin for error.

It’s easy to get excited about his 11.2 K/9 rate however his 4.7 BB/9 are much less favourable. His era in six September appearances was 7.56. After a particularly forgettable outing vs the Phillies on September 20th when he surrendered 5 ER in only 0.2 of an inning, Merryweather was optioned to the minors.

The other wrinkle where Pearson is concerned is that he is on the 60 day IL so in order to reinstate him, someone would need to lose their 40 man roster spot. Given all of the above I think it’s unlikely the Jays use him in the 2022 postseason.

The forgotten man

Matt Gage

It was a feel good story when 29 year old Gage made his MLB debut with the Jays earlier this season. The lefty has done everything asked of him this season, giving the Jays a 1.38 era in 11 games. Unfortunate that he has been optioned back to AAA when roster spots were needed for pitchers considered higher up on the depth chart.

Gage last pitched in the majors on July 3rd and although there have been times when the bullpen has struggled, for whatever reason he has not been called up.

Prediction:

Romano, Mayza, Garcia, Bass, Cimber, Phelps, Richards, Pop and Kikuchi will be in the Blue Jays bullpen in the 2022 postseason.

