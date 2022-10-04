How Blue Jays Pitching Staff Compares to Other Playoff Teams

The American League playoff picture is almost settled. The participants are known, but the wild card seedings are not finalized. With that in mind, from a pitching perspective, how have these teams performed thus far in 2022?

After the games of October 2, one question to resolve concerns which of Tampa and Seattle will Toronto play in a Wild Card series? However, given that fans of the Toronto Blue Jays are hopeful of playoff success beyond the first round of the postseason let’s compare the Blue Jays to all other American League playoff-bound teams. Accordingly, this article is a part of a two-piece series. The first article focused on hitting, demonstrating that the Blue Jays compare well with the other American League playoff-bound teams. Now for the pitching analysis!

Table 1 shows season-to-date key pitching metrics for the noted playoff-bound teams and their rankings relative to those ballclubs. Table 2 presents the same metrics for the second half of the season to September 28. Please note that I included K/9 reliever data because ESPN’s Jeff Passan was recently on the Fan 590’s Blair & Barker show and said that K/9 is an important postseason bullpen metric.

On the surface, the Blue Jays’ starters do not measure up well against their playoff brethren. According to Table 1, their starters posted the sixth-best ERA and the fourth-lowest FIP. The starters’ ERA and FIP rankings are identical during the second half of the season. However, the starter FIP difference between Toronto and Houston, the best starting rotation in the American League, is only 0.29; it is 0.40 during the second half of the season.

For the season to date, the bullpen is sixth in FIP and fifth in K/9 and K/9-BB/9. However, the K/9 and K/9-BB/9 are fourth-best during the latter half of the 2022 campaign. This data demonstrates that the bullpen does not compare favourably with the top reliever groups of Cleveland or Houston.

In summary, these stats do not paint a cheery picture for Blue Jays and their hopes for 2022 postseason success. However, there are two reasons for optimism. First, history has shown that the best pitching staff during the season or the latter part of the campaign does not necessarily result in playoff success. Second, the construction of a rotation and, to a lesser extent, the bullpen changes once the playoffs begin.

Regarding the first point, let’s review the recent history of American League playoff teams. The focus will be on the second half of the 2021, 2019 and 2018 seasons. I selected the second-half data because the data reflects late-season performances from players acquired at the trade deadline. Please note that the relative rankings of the teams for the entire campaign are not dissimilar to those for the second half of the season.

Table 3, Table 4 and Table 5 show the relevant data for the American League playoff teams for the 2021, 2019 and 2018 seasons, respectively. All rankings reference the second half of the respective season and are relative to other American League teams that qualified for a division series. I included the wRC+ marks of each ball club to indicate their offensive production.

In 2021, the Chicago White Sox had the best pitching staff (rotation and bullpen), but they did not qualify for the League Championship Series. Houston, which lost in the World Series to Atlanta, entered the postseason with a starting rotation with the highest FIP; their bullpen recorded the third-best FIP.

During the latter half of the 2019 campaign, Houston’s starters posted the best ERA and FIP. However, the Astros bullpen was third-best in terms of FIP. Houston rode their excellent rotation and best offence into the 2019 World Series, won by the Washington Nationals.

Boston won the 2018 World Series despite using a rotation and bullpen that each had the fourth-best FIP relative to other team’s starter and reliever groups.

What can we conclude from the second-half pitching data for the 2021, 2019 and 2018 seasons? First, the team with the best pitching during the season, or in the latter part of the campaign, does not necessarily advance to the American League Championship Series. This speaks to the randomness of baseball results. The second conclusion from the 2018-2021 data leads to the second overall point, namely, the construction of a rotation and, to a lesser extent, the bullpen, changes once the playoffs begin. Therefore, season or half-season pitching data may not be as relevant for post-season predictions as for in-season projections.

During a 162-game season, teams typically need nine to ten starters for many reasons, including injuries and a desire to give the regular-five starters extra rest between starts. However, in the playoffs, teams usually use four starters during a playoff run. Furthermore, with the number of off days, teams do not use a four-man rotation per se, but spot starts the fourth starter when needed. In the case of the upcoming best-of-three-games Wild Card Series, teams will likely reduce the number of pitchers in the starter role to three. In other words, teams need more quality starter depth (nine to ten) during the regular season than in the playoffs (four).

In Table 6 and Table 7, I constructed starting rotations for the six playoff-bound teams using a combination of most innings pitched and postseason availability. I also included Lance McCullers Jr. in Houston’s rotation, given his recent excellence in only 41 innings. Below are some observations from the data:

Houston’s four and three-man rotations are the best among the American League playoff participants

Toronto’s four-man rotation, consisting of Alek Manoah, Kevin Gausman, Ross Stripling and Jose Berrios, compares favourably with the non-Houston rotations when ERA, FIP and xFIP are considered

Except for Houston and Tampa, concerning ERA, xERA and FIP, the Blue Jays’ three-man rotation (their four-man rotation excluding Berrios, who has performed poorly in 2022) compares well to the other playoff-bound teams

I think Toronto’s playoff rotation is competitive with the other teams. Now the bullpen!

I constructed Table 8 similarly to the data shown in Tables 6 and 7. For the six playoff-bound teams, I utilized an approach that considered the most innings pitched, performance and postseason availability. Toronto’s bullpen includes Anthony Bass and Zach Pop. All bullpens include eight relievers. Hence, for the analysis, I did not increase the reliever number to nine, nor did I have any starters who may be moved to the bullpen during the postseason.

The data reflects performances from August 1 to September 26, 2022. I determined this period was appropriate because it includes relievers acquired before the trade deadline. Also, given the volatility of bullpen performances, data from a more recent period may be more informative. Below are some observations:

In relative terms, Toronto’s bullpen lags most other playoff-bound teams in terms of xERA, FIP, xFIP, K/9 and K/9-BB/9.

In terms of WPA, the Blue Jays reliever corps stacks up well compared to the non-Cleveland bullpens

During the August 1 to September 26 period, only Jordan Romano and Trevor Richards posted FIP marks below 3.00. Yimi Garcia, Bass and Tim Mayza recorded FIP records of more than 4.00; Mayza’s 4.96 mark almost touched 5.00. Only Romano (86th), Bass(81st) and Richards (67th) posted xERA percentile rankings that were better than the median. In my opinion, Toronto’s bullpen has not pitched well recently. Let’s look at August and September separately to see what occurred.

The first item to address is whether Toronto’s bullpen was overworked in August or September. Table 9 shows bullpen usage for the six teams, and Table 10 presents the distribution of outings for the Blue Jays. Some items of note:

The innings posted by the Blue Jays bullpen were a tad high relative to the other playoff-bound teams

In terms of rest days between outings, Toronto’s workload distribution has been balanced. Mayza and Adam Cimber had the most consecutive-days outings in August and September, respectively.

In my opinion, Toronto’s bullpen has been asked by John Schneider to log an increased workload, which may have contributed to a performance slip. However, the workload has been distributed well by Toronto’s Field Manager.

The second bullpen item to address is the individual performances of the relievers during August and September; Table 11 shows the data. The things of note are as follows:

Bass, Richards and Romano pitched well

Mayza stumbled in August but bounced back in September

Garcia is the mirror image of Mayza: good August but slipped in September

Overall, the relievers’ September OPS was better than their xOPS. This may indicate that the relievers benefited from good defence or good luck

In summary, Toronto’s bullpen does not compare favourably to the relievers of Cleveland and Houston. However, their improved September performance should boost the hopes of Blue Jays fans.

The Last Word

The Toronto Blue Jays have arguably the best offence in the American League. Their starting rotation, slimmed down to three core starters, compares favourably to the rotations of the other American League playoff-bound teams. The one area of concern is Toronto’s bullpen, which has not performed as well as the top reliever corps of Cleveland and Houston. However, history has shown that the best team during the regular season does not always succeed in the postseason. This uncertainty element should bolster the hopes of Blue Jays fans, not to mention cause much anxiety during a playoff run!

