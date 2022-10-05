Jays From the Couch Will Review the Seasons Of Many, Hopefully, Most, Of The Toronto Blue Jays Prospects. Not Just The Top Prospects.

Addison Barger was taken in the 6th round of the 2018 Draft. He struggled in his first season as an 18-yr-old playing in the GCL. In 49 games, Addison batted just .194 with 10 doubles, 2 triples, and 3HR while posting a .318OBP and .640OPS.

Barger spent 2019 on the restricted list, playing just 13 games.

In 2021, Barger spent all but 5 games in LoA Dunedin. In 91 games, Addison hit 21 doubles, 2 triples, and an impressive 18 long balls. He slashed .249/.334/.492 with 7 stolen bases. His best month was May, batting .329 with 7 doubles, 2 triples, and 4HR. Unfortunately, the 21-yr-old struggled to make consistent the rest of the season by batting .182, .234, .200, and .158.

Month-By-Month

The native of Bellvue, WA., started the 2022 season as a member of the Vancouver Canadians. He played 18 games in April, starting the month with an 11-game hit streak. Throughout the month, he collected 4 doubles, 2 triples, and 2 home runs while scoring 11 runs and driving in 17 runs. He finished the month with a .315BA and .845OPS but struck out 22 times and only walked 3 times.

Addison struggled to maintain a .300BA in May, slashing .268/.318/.573 but saw his OPS increase to .855. In 21 games, he mashed 7 doubles and 5 homers, driving in 14 runs and scoring 14. He increased his walk and strikeout rate, drawing 6 walks and 29K. He finished the month on a 4-game hit streak that saw him go 9-for-16 pushing his batting average from .259 to .290.

In June, Addison Barger showed his number over the first months of the season was no fluke. Barger continued the hit streak from May for 6 more games, ending at 10 games with a nice .297BA. His impressive display of game-changing power continued with 7 doubles and 5 home runs, scoring 14 runs and driving in 19. Between June 11th and June 24th, Barger put together an 11-game hit streak to finish with a .305BA, .398OBP, and .573. The biggest change in June was his walks increased from 6 to 11 and he lowered his Ks to 17 in 24GP.

Addison Barger was promoted to New Hampshire on July 11th. He opened his Double-A career going 8-for-15 over his first 4 games. He hit his first home run as a Fisher Cat on July 22nd, hitting 4 home runs over the next 6 games. In 15 games in July at AA, Barger batted .455 with .516OBP and .745, collecting 4 doubles and 4 home runs. He drove in 9 runs and walked 7 times with 14 strikeouts.

The talented infielder made his Triple-A debut on August 7th, playing one game with Buffalo before being returned to Double-A. Barger struggled in August, hitting just .198 with 3 doubles and 3 home runs. He only walked 6 times and whiffed 26 times. He finished the month on the 7-day IL.

Addison Barger was activated on September 6th, playing 11 games at AA before getting promoted to Buffalo on September 20th. At AA, Barger crushed Eastern League pitching to the tune of .350 with 4 doubles and 2HR. He scored 7 runs and drove in 9 runs. With the Herd, the 22-yr-old played 8 games, hitting a double and 3HR, slashing .355/.444/.677 in a small sample size.

At the End Of the Day

In 69 games with the Vancouver C’s, the budding infielder prospect produced above league average with a .402wOBA and 150wRC+. He slashed .300/.366/.558 with a .258ISO and .370BABIP, collecting 21 doubles, 2 triples, 14HR, and 53RBI. His walk rate was the lowest and his strikeout rate was the highest at this level at 8.6BB% and .26K%.

In 47 games with the Fisher Cats, Addison’s breakout season continued as he produced a .396wOBA and 147wRC+. He slashed .313/.384/.528 with an unsustainable .390BABIP. His ISO dropped to a still impressive .216, hitting 11 doubles and 9 home runs while scoring 26 runs and driving in 29 runs.

Across three levels, Addison Barger amassed 33 doubles, 2 triples, 26HR, 80 runs scored, and 91RBI. In 124 games, the infielder batted .308 with .378OBP and .933OPS. He was a little too pull-happy with Vancouver (52.2%) but improved slightly at AA and AAA pulling the ball 45% of the time. He maintained a solid line drive rate of 19.7% at AA after posting a 21.6LD% with Vancouver.

Addison hit more fly balls than ground balls, finishing with a 0.84 and 0.85 GB/FB at Advance-A and AA. He hit home runs on 17.7% of his flyballs with the C’s and 16.4% with the Fisher Cats. His 60.0% HR/FB with Buffalo is definitely a product of a small sample size. Another impressive stat is Addison Barger’s IFFB% numbers. It is clear that Addison was just missing pitching during his time with Vancouver after posting a 30.4IFFB%. He improved this number to 25.5IFFB% with the Fisher Cats.

Fun stats: Barger grounded into one double play. He had one walk-off hit. He reached on an error once. He hit two Grand Slams.

Best Game

Addison Barger finished with nine 3-hit games and two 4-hit games. He scored 3 runs in a game once. He drove in 3 runs five times and 4 runs four times. Barger finished with two walks in a game five times. But his best game was played on September 22nd as a member of the Buffalo Bisons. Addy went 2-for-3 with two runs scored, two home runs, 4RBI, and 2 walks. A close 2nd was on September 8th, hitting 3 doubles in four at-bats.

LHP vs RHP

Addison Barger had more success hitting against RHP and LHP. The left-handed batter finished with a .291BA, .364OBP, and .466SLG for a .830OPS against lefties. In a quarter of the plate appearances (118), he hit 4 of his 26 home runs against lefties and collected 6 of his 33 doubles. Against righties, Barger batted slightly better with a .316BA with .587SLG for a .972OPS.

Fielding

The native of Thonotosassa, FL., played 60 games at SS where he committed 10 errors, turned 28 double plays, and finished with a .949FPCT. He also played 42 games at 3rd base, committing 6 errors, turning 4 double plays, and ending with a .924FPCT.

Looking Ahead

Prior to the 2022 season, Barger was not listed on any Blue Jays Top 20 Prospect lists but by mid-season, his name started appearing on many Mid-Season lists. His ability to hit for average, for power, and possesses enough arm to stick at SS and 3rd make it an easy decision to add him to the 40-man roster prior to this off-season’s Rule V Draft.

Scouts don’t view Addison Barger in the same light as Bo Bichette so he’s unlikely to unseat him as the Blue Jays’ everyday SS. However, with his ability to 3rd, it’s possible Barger could be groomed as a candidate to replace Chapman at 3rd base after the 2023 season.

Barger should be stashed at Triple-A in 2023 splitting time between SS, 3B, and 2nd in order to fill in at any of those positions at the major league level. He will be competing for playing time and at-bat with Otto Lopez, John Aiello, Rafael Lantigua, Tanner Morris, Davis Schneider, LJ Talley, and Trevor Schwecke.

