Davis Schneider

Drafted in the 28th round of the 2017 Draft as an 18-yr-old, Davis Schneider showed off his extra-base power as a rookie with 12 doubles, a triple, and 4 home runs as a member of the GCL Blue Jays. He showed a good eye at the plate with 36BB and 36K, finishing with a .371OBP but batting .238 in 50 games.

In 2018, Davis appeared in 44 games as a member of the Bluefield Blue Jays. He struggled again to make consistent contact, batting .233. His plate discipline was once again on display with 22BB but 47K. His power dipped a little from .155 in 2017 to .143 ISO in 2018.

He played 51 games, splitting between Bluefield (34GP) and Vancouver (17GP). Repeating the level worked in his favor as Schneider beat up Appy league pitching, slashing .313/.380/.550 with 13 doubles and 6HR. His plate discipline wasn’t as good, seeing his BB% fall from 13.7 in 2018 to 9.3BB% in 2019 but his K-rate dropped to 26.0K% from 29.2K. Davis struggled in Vancouver, batting .146 with 3 doubles.

In 2021, Davis started the season with 3 games as a member of the D-Jays before moving up to Vancouver. He played 46 games with the C’s, finishing with another low batting average (.231BA) while getting on base with a .348OBP. Davis posted an impressive .245ISO while collecting 7 doubles, a triple, and 9HR in limited action.

Month-By-Month

The native of Berlin, N.J., started the 2022 season with the Vancouver Canadians as a regular this time. But he struggled to take advantage of the opportunity, batting .125 with two home runs in 11 April games. Fortunately, Davis’ advanced eye at the plate allowed him to get on base with 12 walks for a .364OBP.

The month of May wasn’t much better. Davis batted .164 with a .277OBP collecting a double, a triple, and a home run in 17 games.

Then June happened and everything started to trend upward. He went 4-for-5 on June 7th to start an 8-game hit streak that saw him push his batting average from .175 to .241. His power stroke showed up as well with 9 doubles and 5 home runs, walking 10 times and striking out just 14 times in 21 games. Schneider hit home runs in back-to-back games on June 22nd and 23rd. He finished the month with 3 games as a member of the Double-A New Hampshire Fisher Cats.

Davis Schneider got off to a slow start with the Fisher Cats, batting .100 with a double and an RBI over his first 7 games. He found his stroke on July 8th, going 7-for-16 with his first AA homer and two doubles. He finished the month going 5-for-14 with two home runs and a double. In 19 games, the 23-yr-old slashed .250/.318/.467 with 4 doubles and 3HR.

He went bananas in August, slashing .338 with 3 doubles, 3 triples, 2HR, and 7SB in 19 games. After August 11th, the surging infielder reached base in every game he played in the month. His walks increase from 5 in July to 10 but his K’s increased from 13 to 23.

Schneider carried a 17-game on-base streak into September, extending it to 22-games but failed to reach base in game 2 of a doubleheader on September 7th. Sad day; however, he was promoted to Buffalo and made his Triple-A debut on September 9th. In 17 games with the Bisons, Davis batted .233 with 4 doubles, 2 homers, 14BB, and 20K.

At the End Of the Day

Vancouver

In 50 games with the Vancouver C’s, the budding infielder prospect produced above league average with a .366wOBA and 127wRC+. He slashed .229/.354/.459 with a .229ISO and .280BABIP, collecting 10 doubles, a triple, 8HR, and 25RBI. He posted a walk rate and strikeout rate of 15.3BB% and 26.5K%.

New Hampshire

In 46 games with the Fisher Cats, Davis’ breakout season continued, producing a .371wOBA and 131wRC+. He slashed .283/.368/.476 with a .357BABIP. His ISO dropped to a still impressive .193, hitting 8 doubles, 3 triples, and 6 home runs while scoring 22 runs, driving in 22 runs, and walking 22 times. He incorporated the speed element to his game with New Hamshire, stealing 10 bases in 10 attempts.

Buffalo

A Small Sample Size alert. In 17 games with the Bisons, Davis batted .233 with 4 doubles, 2 homers, 14BB, and 20K. His walk rate increased to 18.7BB% while maintaining a 26.7K%. He saw his ISO drop to .167. Davis was productive at the minor league’s highest level, posting a .363wOBA and 118wRC+.

Across three levels, Davis Schneider played 113 games with 22 doubles, 4 triples, 16HR, 66 runs scored, and 56RBI. The infielder batted .253 with .366OBP and .823OPS. He pulled the ball between 46.3-57.9% of the time.

Righty bat hit a lot of fly balls, putting balls in the air at a 55.7, 51.3, and 43.2 FB% rates and finishing with 0.36, 0.52, and 0.69 GB/FB at Advance-A, AA, and AAA. He hit home runs on 13.6%, 9.8%, and 12.5% of his flyballs.

Best Game

Davis Schneider finished with one 3-hit game and two 4-hit games. He scored 4 runs in a game once. He drove in 4 runs twice and 3 runs once. Davis finished with three walks in a game four times. But his best game was played on June 7th as a member of the Vancouver Canadians. Scheider went 4-for-5 with a run scored, a home run, 3 doubles, and 4RBI. A close 2nd was a few days earlier on June 4th, hitting 2 doubles and a home run in four at-bats with two runs and 3RBI.

LHP vs RHP

Schneider had very little success hitting off LHP. The righty batter finished with a .186BA, .293OBP, and .419SLG for a .712OPS against southpaws. Against righties, Schneider batted .274BA with .462 for a .851OPS while grabbing 16 doubles, 3 triples, and 11HR.

Fielding

The 5-foot-10 infielder played 46 games at 2nd base with 2 errors and 29 double plays for a .988FPCT. He played most of his games at the keystone as a member of the Fisher Cats, making 27 starts, while playing just 11 games and 7 games at 2nd base with the C’s and with the Herd. Davis transitioned to LF in 2022, playing 31 games in left with the C’s, 7 games with NH, and 8 games with Buffalo. He also played 4 games in RF with the C’s. As a left fielder, Davis committed 2 errors with 5 outfield assists and a .970FPCT.

Looking Ahead

It looks like Davis Schnieder’s future will be in LF. He is eligible for the Rule 5 Draft this offseason and should be considered a strong candidate to be added to the 40-man roster. He wouldn’t be the first Rule 5 eligible prospect I’d protect this offseason; however, I’d hate to lose him. It’s not that I don’t value Davis Schneider as a prospect, I’m just not sure he’s the type of player other teams would be targeting at this stage in his development.

Davis has always struggled to maintain a decent batting average while not showing game changing over the fence pop. At 23-yrs-old, Schneider still has a chance to take his game to the next level. We could see Davis improve his contact rate and push his BA above .250 more consistently while improving his home run totals. He a significant jump one or both of those categories will be needed for him to claim an every day job in the major leagues. Until this happens, Davis Schneider will project as a nice bench piece who can produce quality at-bats and solid defence in the corner outfield positions, 3rd, and the keystone.

If Davis returns in 2023, he should expect him back in Triple-A playing a lot of LF with a quarter of his games between 2nd base and 3rd base. Schneider will have some company in LF sharing time with Trevor Schwecke, maybe Sebastian Espino and Will Robertson. Maybe even Zac Cook.

