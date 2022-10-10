A JFtC Blue Jays Morning After Chat

The day after the Blue Jays were eliminated from the postseason, the staff of JFtC put our heads together for this chat

Featured Images Courtesy Of DaveMe Images. Prints Available For Purchase



The Toronto Blue Jays were eliminated from the 2022 playoffs rather disappointingly. With the memory still fresh in our minds, and before we could gather our thoughts, we decided to put a chat together to give you a real, raw reactionary experience. Enjoy!

Doyle: It’s still early, but I think this WC experience has pushed me closer to the Fekless Wonder way of thinking. I’m going to write [coming soon] that the front office needs to go more in this winter. No more “smart” deals. Go for it all. Just making it is not good enough. They’re idea that anything can happen is exactly what bit them in the ass.

Jim Scott: So what kind of “all-in” deals do you recommend, Shaun? Blow past the salary cap, or trade a Gabriel Moreno or Alejandro Kirk, future-for-present?

Doyle: Jim, excellent question. I haven’t completed the thought exercise required to answer that question. I’m going to think on it. Their needs aren’t as obvious now as they were last winter. I have a lot of thoughts swirling. I need to try and catch them as they fly by and put them in some kind of order.How are you doing Karen Soutar?

Karen Soutar: It’s hard to put in to words. Heartbroken but also not heartbroken. They absolutely should have won and it sucks. This will sting for a very long time. But this team is still on the way up. Obviously not this season but in their near future. After the Jays were eliminated in 2016 I was upset, not so much because they lost but it felt like the end of that competitive window. And sadly I was right. This isn’t the end of this Jays competitive window. Not by a long shot.

Next year will have a normal spring training. They will have the chance to get starting pitchers stretched out in the spring and won’t have to over tax the bullpen like they did this season. And whether internally or externally, bullpen upgrades are coming.

One point they made on Sportsnet which I agree with. Maybe they should have had Jackie Bradley Jr. come in to replace Whit Merrifield instead of Raimel Tapia . I know Tapia is the better hitter but JBJ is the much better defender. I know it was only the top of the 6th but they had an 8-1 lead. They could have prioritized defence – run prevention.

Doyle: That might have been better. Not pulling : That might have been better. Not pulling Kevin Gausman out would have been better as well

Ryan Mueller: Karen, I always admire your positivity. I, on the other hand, struggle with that. I can only view this season as a major disappointment. Aside from several major core players taking a step backward in their development, as a whole this team was expected to go deep into the playoffs and that didn’t happen. Cut and dry they didn’t perform to their expectations. Going into the off-season management must determine if the team didn’t meet expectations or were those expectations too lofty for the club. Maybe this team just isn’t going to be anything more than competitive.

Doyle: Don’t get me started on the desire to win. I can’t help but wonder if the whole goal of the front office is to ‘just get in’. From a business perspective, being competitive during the season sells more tickets. Chasing a World Series is too risky because of the unpredictable nature of playoffs. This FO doesn’t like unpredictable. I hope to all deities that I’m wrong, but it feels this way. Of course, even if I am right, NO ONE in the FO will admit it. They’ll always say their goal is the World Series. They’ll spread some line about “getting better”, but there’s a point where that becomes meaningless. Better, at this point, is chasing that parade. Will they?

Karen: Ryan, thanks for the initial complement. I agree with you about this season being a big disappointment in that many people expected a deep playoff run which obviously didn’t happen. They did take a step forward from 2021, which was a step forward from 2020, which was a step forward from their initial rebuilding season of 2019. Unfortunately it ended up being a smaller step than expected.

Mueller: Totally agree, Doyle. IMO they are hoping everything clicks one year and enough goes wrong for the other clubs to find that perfect storm that takes them to the World Series.

Karen: They will keep moving forward in the future.

Mueller: See that’s amazing. You view this season as a step forward. You keep that positive energy. That’s not meant to sound condescending. I apologize if it does.

Doyle: I’m an emotional, spurned lover right now. This team hurt me. Hurt me deep.

Karen: Doyle, believe me I’m also very disappointed. I expected a big step forward as a team and ultimately it ended up being a small one. For me the biggest blunder was using Tapia instead of JBJ to replace Merrifield. I still believe in “pitching, defence and timely hitting” wins games. I think the departure from this philosophy is a huge mistake. If the 2016 season had ended the way the 2022 season did, I’d probably be a lot more inconsolable. That team was no longer on its way up. This team absolutely is!

Mueller: Looking at the makeup of the team in parts I believe the areas for improvement are not unattainable. The rotation is good enough. : Looking at the makeup of the team in parts I believe the areas for improvement are not unattainable. The rotation is good enough. Jose Berrios has to be better moving forward and I think he will be. That’s a solid 1/2/3. The bullpen, 2nd base, and LF are the areas I see as needing upgrades with the ‘pen being a priority.

Doyle: This is what I’m struggling with. The bullpen HAS TO be a priority. Will Atkins allocate the resources there? Not sure they believe in spending big on those pieces. I’m going to ask this now (without looking at FA players at all) would it make sense to target an uber SS and move Bo to 2nd to address the 2B need? Just throwing it out there.

Mueller: Santiago Espinal is a good player but this team needs more from the keystone. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. is a good player but LF needs to produce more power with a more consistent bat. Lourdes is way too streaky. His highs are amazing to watch but his lows, well they are too low.

Doyle: At this point, I want ALL the All Stars. I want all in the likes of which we’ve never seen the likes of which.

Karen: Doyle, so Dodgers north?

Doyle: Karen, why not?! We deserve it. They can afford it. It’s time

Jason MacDonald: There is sooo much to unpack here, after the end of this season. I write this knowing that all of you have invested so much more into this season than I have, and understand this team to a much deeper level than I do. That being said I do agree with Karen that this team is still rising and the window will be open for a while, they will be better. I also agree with Steve that the front office has to wear some of this, as at some point a team trying to win has to acquire the pitcher they don’t want to beat them in game one ( : There is sooo much to unpack here, after the end of this season. I write this knowing that all of you have invested so much more into this season than I have, and understand this team to a much deeper level than I do. That being said I do agree withthat this team is still rising and the window will be open for a while, they will be better. I also agree with Steve that the front office has to wear some of this, as at some point a team trying to win has to acquire the pitcher they don’t want to beat them in game one ( Luis Castillo ). I would also add that at some point, this team either has to ‘grow up’ or ‘change up’. The players focus is not 100% on winning. Too much joking, too much dancing, too much running around with silly jackets on. At some point, if you want to win like the Yankees you have to act like the Yankees.

Doyle: I disagree that they aren’t focused. But, there’s a thing I notice with my students…winning doesn’t just come because you’re talented. You have to work. I’m not convinced they are mentally focused on how to work hard. They just think good things should come to them. An entitlement, if you will. I see it in my students and I see it with this team. They love to celebrate, but…they don’t know how to take control of situations in order to MAKE those celebrations happen.

Jason: I would be 100% ok with signing an all star FA shortstop and moving Bo. I am not saying that Bo should be moved to second, but if the opportunity arises to improve the team, they have to take it and do what they need to do. Regarding long term contract, what I will say is that if he is not willing to move to second I don’t want to sign him long term anyway. Team first, win first, ego long way down the list.

Doyle: Agreed. And if him moving leads to a championship and he STILL doesn’t want to sign, he wasn’t going to anyway. Ever.

Karen: I think this team very much wants to win but so far they haven’t fully understood what it takes to win.

Doyle: George Springer was supposed to help with that. But, I’m not seeing his leadership pay off in that way. He’s certainly having fun. But if he, and all the rest, doesn’t come in to Spring Training with laser focus, it’ll be a big travesty.

Jason: I might be Captain Obvious here, but underling all of this is the fact that fans should not be content with watching their young stars grow and develop and just make the playoffs. This team, both the front office and the players, will be under immense pressure for a World Series appearance. If they turn the corner and have a deep playoff run, the window will be open for a while, however if they do not, I see a regime change in the front office leading to a player change on the bench as well.

Mueller: You’re not wrong. I think the front office has done a good job building a competitive team. Obviously they are competitive, they made the playoffs. The bench definitely needs to improve. Tapia was a good improvement over : You’re not wrong. I think the front office has done a good job building a competitive team. Obviously they are competitive, they made the playoffs. The bench definitely needs to improve. Tapia was a good improvement over Randal Grichuk but Bradley Zimmer was on this team for far too long. Three catchers may not be the best moving forward either.

Steve Fek: But bottom line is the Blue Jays have the talent to contend, but not the team mentality to execute. It ABSOLUTELY starts with the front office. Mark Shapiro gets tainted by the hires he’s made/signed off on. He’s been a godsend stabilizing the business operations. Just as : But bottom line is the Blue Jays have the talent to contend, but not the team mentality to execute. It ABSOLUTELY starts with the front office. Mark Shapiro gets tainted by the hires he’s made/signed off on. He’s been a godsend stabilizing the business operations. Just as Charlie Montoyo was a solid guy in the development stage. Ross Atkins’ over-thinking micro-managing was effective once the front office had the courage to actually commit to the rebuild. But it is now 3 seasons in a row that Atkins was out-manouvered and outplayed in season.

The Jays trusting Atkins to put together a winning strategy and better performance on the field is like supporting any truly progressive politician. They have educated theories and heartwarming dreams of a better tomorrow. What they lack is the practical understanding and ability to look beyond the framework of theories to find ways to strike a balance. Cruel realities and exciting possibilities are further apart than the “true believers” feel comfortable acknowledging So concludes our sermon for this morning. May God have mercy