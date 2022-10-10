Arizona Fall League: October 3rd to 8th

The Arizona Fall League is in full swing. Seven prospects from the Blue Jays farm system look to improve their stock with an impressive showing against some of the league’s top-rated prospects

Featured Image Courtesy Of DaveMe Images. Prints Available For Purchase

October 3rd

The Rafters fell 11 to 6 to the Saguaros. Tanner Morris started at the keystone, going 0-for-4 with a walk and strikeout.

October 4th

The Rafters jumped out to an early 6-1 lead with a big first inning. The Desert Dogs scored 8 runs in the 4th, winning 11 to 9. Addison Barger played SS and batted 4th. He went 1-for-5 with a run scored and a strikeout. Zach Britton played LF and batted 7th. Zach Britton had a strong game with two singles in three at-bats, scoring a run and driving in one with no walks or strikeouts. Troy Watson finished the game with two scoreless innings, allowing a hit and issuing a walk with no strikeouts. Hunter Gregory struggled in the 3rd and 4th innings, allowing 5 runs on 4 hits and two walks.

October 5th

Another loss, Solar Sox doubled up the Rafters 19 to 8. Addison Barger drove in 5 runs, hitting a pair of home runs in 3 at-bats. Andres Tolhurst started the game but didn’t make it out of the 1st inning, allowing 4 runs on a hit and three walks, retiring two batters.

October 6th

The Saguaros beat the Rafter 8-6, handing the Rafters their 4th loss. Britton batted 7th, playing RF. He went 1-for-3, driving in two runs. Tanner Morris moved down the lineup, batting 9th and playing 3rd base. Morris collected two singles in three at-bats.

October 7th

The Rafters fall to 0-5. Mesa doubled up Salt River again, winning 6 to 3. Addison Barger batted 3rd and played 2B. Addison singled twice in 3 at-bats while driving in a pair. Tanner Morris moved to the outfield, playing LF and batting 8th. Morris doubled in three attempts, striking out twice.

October 8th

And the losing streak continues. The Saguaros win 6 to 3. Barger went hitless in four at-bats, striking out once. Zach continues to swing a hot bat, hitting a double and scoring a run in four at-bats. Troy Watson allowed 4 runs in the 8th inning on 4 hits and 2 walks.

Player Stats

Addison Barger

In 4 games played, the 22-yr-old has three singles and two home runs in 15 at-bats. He is slashing .333/.375/.733 while scoring 3 runs and driving in a club-leading 7RBI.

Tanner Morris

The 25-yr-old missed a bunch of time at the end of the season with an injury so seeing him perform well in three games is good to see. Morris has two singles and a double in 9 at-bats, walking once and striking out 3 times for a nice .333BA and .844OPS.

Zach Britton

The 24-yr-old has 4 hits in 10 at-bats for a .400BA. He has one double and three runs batted in with a .955OPS in 3GP.

Tory Watson

The 25-yr-old righty owns a 9.00ERA with a 0-1 record in two games. He’s allowed 4 runs on 5 hits and 3 walks over 4 innings for an ugly 2.00WHIP.

Hunter Gregory

Injured for most of the season, the 23-yr-old has a big projectable arm. Unfortunately, he was lit up in his only AFL outing, allowing 5 runs on 4 hits and 2 walks in 1.2IP. Whenever he takes the mound again, he’ll take a shiny 27.00ERA and 0-1 record into his next appearance.

Andres Tolhurst

Another arm coming back from a lengthy stay on the IL in 2022, the 23-yr-old righty got rocked for 4 runs on a hit and 3BB in 0.2IP. This shaky start left him with a 27.00ERA, 0-1 record, and 6.00WHIP.

*Featured Image Courtesy Of DaveMe Images. Prints Available For Purchase.

*****

HEAD ON OVER TO THE JAYS FROM THE COUCH VS ALS STORE AND GET SOME GREAT SWAG THAT YOU WILL LOOK GREAT IN AND YOU CAN FEEL GREAT ABOUT.

YOU CAN ALSO HEAD TO OUR JAYS FROM THE COUCH VS ALS FUNDRAISING PAGE TO MAKE A TAX DEDUCTIBLE DONATION DIRECTLY TO ALS CANADA.

*****

THANK YOU FOR VISITING JAYS FROM THE COUCH! CHECK US OUT ON TWITTER @JAYSFROMCOUCH AND LIKE US FACEBOOK. BE SURE TO CATCH THE LATEST FROM JAYS FROM THE COUCH RADIO

* * * * *

Don’t Miss The LIVE Streaming Of Our Podcast Every Monday At 6pmET. Tune In On YouTube Or Facebook.

* * * * *