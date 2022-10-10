What Happens When the Blue Jays Break Your Heart?

After a tremendously disappointing exit from the postseason, the Blue Jays have broken the hearts of many who expected more

The Toronto Blue Jays were eliminated from the postseason on Saturday evening. As quickly as the Mariners were able to erase a huge deficit to take the lead in Game 2, the collective hearts of Blue Jays fans were broken and stomped on. There were so many expectations for this team this year. The team who added over the winter and at the Trade Deadline, the team that was in a playoff spot every single day of the season had their season thrown out the window in the blink of an eye. Well, my patience and understanding left with it. I’m tired of “smart” moves. I want a championship.

The Blue Jays spent last offseason (as wacky as it was with a lockout, etc) involved in many a rumour for big name stars. It was glorious to think that our team was a major player for some major talent. Well, as the months passed, Toronto did not (whether their choice, or not) pull the trigger on some of those big deals and entered the season with Matt Chapman, a Jose Berrios extension, the signing of Kevin Gausman, Yimi Garcia and Raimel Tapia as their highlights.

It was enough to have addressed the needs they had (a third baseman, a reliever and a lefty bat) and it was enough to lead many to believe that this team had a legit shot at a World Series push. We forgot all about the names that could have been acquired and pinned our hopes on a solid start to the season followed by an impactful Trade Deadline.

The Trade Deadline came and went with Whit Merrifield, Zach Pop and Anthony Bass being the main acquisitions. Sure, they added depth, they ‘raised the floor’ of this team, but there was a debate among many a fan as to whether this was a series of moves that would lead to the glory for which we’d been pining. Obviously, hindsight is 20/20 and we now know they were not enough, but there were those out there who did not give Ross Atkins the benefit of the doubt on these deals. They felt it was not good enough and that the GM was discount shopping, opting for a different strategy.

We’ve heard the cliche that the playoffs are a crap shoot and if you can just get in, anything can happen; a team can ride flukes and hot streaks all the way to a championship. I have seen the logic of this and often pointed to a team like the St Louis Cardinals, who were 83-78 entering the final day of the 2006 season and clinched a playoff spot that day. They went on to win the World Series and had the lowest winning percentage of any team to do so. It happens. Baseball, particularly in the postseason, can be unpredictable.

Anything can happen in the playoffs, which is true, but seems to have become the belief that drives the decisions Toronto’s front office makes. As I said in the most recent JFtC Chat, “I can’t help but wonder if the whole goal of the front office is to ‘just get in’. From a business perspective, being competitive during the season sells more tickets. Chasing a World Series is too risky because of the unpredictable nature of playoffs. This FO doesn’t like unpredictable. I hope to all deities that I’m wrong, but it feels this way. Of course, even if I am right, NO ONE in the FO will admit it. They’ll always say their goal is the World Series. They’ll spread some line about “getting better”, but there’s a point where that becomes meaningless. Better, at this point, is chasing that parade.”

And, technically, the 2022 Blue Jays, despite their early playoff exit ended up better than the previous year where they missed the postseason altogether. So, technically, they’re right and technically, they lived up to what they say drives them: getting better. So, can we really be upset with them? Hell, yes, we can!

One realization that become painfully clear is that this team losing the way they did was beyond the usual disappointment fans feel when their team loses. This one hurt far more. And, it has given birth to an entitled demand that had been incubating for a while: I want a championship and I don’t care what it costs.

I am tired of “smart” moves aimed at team control and all that. Sure, it makes business sense for a team to operate this way, but giving fans a championship is far more important now. I’m tired of expecting a new Escalade and getting a CX-5 and being told that it is a more cost effective way of getting where you want to go. Sorry, but enough of that. Fans want the Escalade…and they deserve it.

We’ve waited through a rebuild that came after two years of exciting playoff runs. Then, we understood that winning a World Series is difficult and you can’t really guarantee a parade. We were OK with that. But, a rebuild and deal after deal that somewhat addresses needs without giving the team a big boost has left me wanting more. I want a championship and am not going to accept half measures and surface improvements designed more for optics than a championship.

Once the World Series ends, Ross Atkins and Co will set about their roster moves for a run in 2023. If those moves are not for top level talent, the current disappointment will turn to anger rather quickly. So, they’d better be swinging for the fences. There are some big names potentially available this winter. Whether it’s starting pitching, an uber shortstop that happens to move Bo Bichette to second or a big bat, there needs to be some sign that this front office is not just trying to ‘get in’, but to dominate.

I recognize that this is an emotional position from which to be arguing, but I don’t care. If the events of the 2022 Wild Card series don’t leave you emotional, you are made of stone. If Toronto’s front office doesn’t recognize the impact these two games has had on fans and work to fix it, they are also made of stone. And, stone may be good for business, but when your business depends on said emotional fans, you have to reconsider.

This is the crux of the issue for me. I’m tired of this team operating like some sort of fledgling business. I get that there is a business side to it, but the business of winning a championship is what I care about. So, spend money. Spend prospects. Bring me a championship. The business side of things would advise against passing the luxury tax threshold or dealing away top prospects or even popular big league pieces. But, I’m over accepting this. The front office has had their chance. I’ve seen the logic behind what they have done and have accepted long enough. I’m done. Teams like the Dodgers are in it to win it at all costs. The Blue Jays can afford to be, but they choose not to be even though fans deserve it.

