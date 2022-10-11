Now that the Blue Jays’ season is over, Jays From the Couch takes a look back at the good and the bad of 2022.

The 2021 Blue Jays had a record of 91-71 and missed the playoffs by one game. They came back, determined to have a better season in 2022. Vladimir Guerrero Jr’s famous quote “Last season was the trailer, this year’s the movie” became part of the hype leading up to and during the season. They did have some success. Their 2022 record was 92-70, one game better than they were the previous season. Better still, they earned the first of 3 AL wild card spots, 2 games up on the 2nd wild card Seattle Mariners and 6 games up on the 3rd wild card Tampa Bay Rays.

Playoff baseball was returning to Toronto for the first time in six seasons!

Then came the best of 3 wild card series. Losing game 1 by a score of 4-0 was unfortunate for the Jays who couldn’t do anything against a very dominant Luis Castillo. Surely things would go better in game 2? It looked like they would for a while. The home crowd made lots of noise as the Jays built a 8-1 lead after 5 innings as Jays’ Kevin Gausman out pitched former Jay Robbie Ray over that stretch. According to the in game odds, the Jays had a 99% chance of victory at that point. Kind of like it did during the game on September 3, 2021 when the Oakland As led the Jays 8-2 after 7 innings.

Except that we all know that game ended in an 11-10 Jays victory. 99% isn’t 100%. I liked that game more. Saturday’s game saw one of the biggest collapses in MLB playoff history. When it was over, Seattle had come all the way back to win the game 10-9 and the series 2 games to 0. The Mariners advanced. The Jays season was over.

Was that the movie, because I didn’t like the ending very much!

Now that this season is over, as much as it hurts, it’s worth while to look back at what happened, to see what is needed to move forward in 2023 and beyond.

I see it as a domino effect, with several things ultimately going against the Jays. First there was Alek Manoah in game 1. I’m a huge Manoah fan. I think he is a legitimate staff ace. I am over the moon that he is a Toronto Blue Jay, I think he will continue to be great for several years to come. His first MLB playoff start was not the dominant Manoah outing that Jays fans have come to expect. As much as he said “pressure is what you put in your tires” I’m sorry but I can’t believe there is no correlation between it being his first outing in MLB’s second season and the result. I’m not Manoah, I shouldn’t speculate that he was nervous. Maybe he was too pumped up, maybe adrenaline caused him to over throw and the two hit batters (Julio Rodriguez twice). Rodriguez scored both times including what turned out to be the winning run for Seattle.

After 5.2 innings, 4 earned runs and 79 pitches (52 strikes), Manoah was out of the game. Manager John Schneider used five Jays relievers who combined for 3.1 scoreless innings. Unfortunately the damage was done and Toronto lost. Now that Manoah has that playoff experience under his belt, I believe his next playoff outing will be much better. Unfortunately that won’t happen this season.

Had Manoah pitched like he did when he was AL pitcher of the month in September 2022 with an era of 0.88 in 41 innings, chances are he would have gone deeper in to the game and some of the relief pitchers that were used in game 1 could have rested instead and been sharp for game 2.

Game 2. Kevin Gausman was cruising early on. With help from some (mostly) stellar defence behind him, he took a no hitter in to the 5th inning, the only Mariners base runner reaching in the first inning on a rare error by 2B Santiago Espinal. He got in to some trouble in the 5th but escaped allowing only one run. Toronto’s offence exploded in the bottom half, partly due to two hit batters and the Jays led 8-1.

On to the top of the 6th when a couple of questionable moves were made. Schneider removed LF Whit Merrifield (who had been hit in the batting helmet by a pitch the previous half inning) from the game. He used Raimel Tapia instead of Jackie Bradley Jr who is a much better fielding outfielder than Tapia. Tapia was the much better hitter in 2022 but the Jays led 8-1 at this point. I feel strongly that they should have prioritized defence and run prevention at that point. Call me an old fashioned baseball fan but I still believe in “pitching, defence and timely hitting wins ball games”. I believe a departure from this philosophy is a huge mistake – not just on the part of Schneider but many baseball people nowadays.

Cal Raleigh hit a ball to left that bounced in and out of Tapia’s glove to load the bases, after which Gausman got the next two outs. Had Tapia (or Bradley) made that catch it would have been 3 outs and no damage done.

Then Schneider brought in LHP Tim Mayza to face switch hitting Carlos Santana. Many have questioned this move, Santana had a wRC+ of 134 hitting right handed in 2022 vs just 102 hitting left handed. Mayza had pitched a scoreless inning the previous day. Game 2, however, was another story.

A wild pitch made it 8-2, then Santana hit a 3 run HR to close the gap to 8-5. Santana had hit a double vs Gausman in his previous at bat. Gausman had thrown 95 pitches. Would Gausman have had any better result vs Santana? We will never know. Still many have questioned whether that was the right move. The reality is that this wasn’t THE play that cost the Jays the game. Had the Jays played perfect baseball from that point on, they still would have won.

Fast forward to the top of the 8th. The Jays had added an insurance run to make the score 9-5. The Jays brought in Anthony Bass to get through the 8th. The usually reliable Bass loaded the bases with nobody out and with all of the leverage middle relievers having been used, Schneider went to closer Jordan Romano to get six outs. Romano allowed a run scoring single, 9-6. Then got the next two outs.

Then the play that turned the tides in the Mariners’ favour. J.P. Crawford hit a ball to shallow CF. SS Bo Bichette and CF George Springer both went after the ball, collided, and the ball dropped untouched. Three runs scored, tying the game. Bichette stayed in the game but Springer remained on the ground for some time, eventually being removed from the game on a cart. The Jays had blown an 8-1 lead. All the momentum had shifted in the Mariners’ direction.

Some have criticized Bichette for being out so far in to the outfield. I have been watching baseball for decades. People who know more than I do have said that infielders should go after any ball they think they can get to unless an outfielder calls them off. Did Springer try to call Bichette off and if so, maybe they couldn’t hear each other due to the crowd noise. Going forward, maybe they should develop hand signals to call off another fielder (if they didn’t already do so).

Bottom line, Seattle scored one more run and all of the wind was out of the Jays’ sails. Final score 10-9.

Here is my analysis. In 2019 the Jays were rebuilding. They finished the season with a poor but not unexpected record of 57-95. 2020 ended up being the 60 game, Covid shortened season. Their record was 32-28, a win percentage of .533. In a full 162 game season that would have translated to a record of 86-76. They made the playoffs, with expanded playoffs of 8 spots per league. 2021 saw a further improvement to a 91-71 record but unfortunately they missed the playoffs by one game.

92-70 was their best record since 2015 when they won the AL East with a record of 93-69. They made the playoffs as the first wild card. Unfortunately they had a quick exit, getting swept 2 games to 0 in round one. Bottom line – the Jays were expected to take a huge step forward in 2022 and they took a small step instead.

After game 1, Matt Chapman commented that this had been the first playoff game for several of the team’s core. He might not have been thinking about their brief experience in 2020. Truthfully, 2020 was very unusual for many reasons. The short season. The empty stadiums. They had not yet experienced playoffs with a loud crowd and the resulting energy. That is experience they have now gained.

The Jays became a much better team down the stretch in 2022 than they were earlier in the season. Interim manager John Schneider had a record of 46-28. Over a full season, that winning percentage would have translated to 101 wins and the AL East title, the second best record in the league to only the Houston Astros. Here is hoping that the “interim” part gets dropped soon.

You can rewind all of this even further. The Jays really never had an effective fifth starter all season and it cost them. None of Yusei Kikuchi, Hyun-Jin Ryu or Mitch White was able to deliver consistent results for the Jays, which meant several “bullpen days” and the likely result was several tired bullpen arms. Had this not been the case, maybe the relief pitching would have been better in game 2.

For me, their off season priority needs to be pitching. Ross Stripling is free agent eligible, I’m hopeful they can bring him back and hopefully add a front of the rotation starter along with him. And I’m greedy, I want a couple of leverage relief pitchers as well. I want the entire bullpen to be “lights out” from top to bottom. None of us Jays fans want to see a repeat of the meltdown we just witnessed.

As crushing as the end to their season was, I remain highly optimistic about the team’s future. While I don’t know about any other Jays fans, I can’t wait to watch the sequel.

