Change Should be in the Wind for the Blue Jays

So, there it is. The season is done. A 92-70 record, second in the American League East and the number one wild card seed, tied with the Gaurdians for third best record in the American League. Then two straight losses to the Seattle Mariners in the wild card series, including being on the wrong side of an epic 10-9 loss after blowing an 8-1 lead. Like all baseball offseasons change will take place, it always does. However, Blue Jays fans can take solace in the fact that the change that is truly needed for this this organization can be found from within, and is not solely dependent on outbidding other teams in terms of dollars for free agents or minor leaguers in trades.

On the field the Jays can and will make a few changes. There may be change at second base, but a trio of Santiago Espinal, Cavan Biggio and Whit Merrifield is not too bad. With both Lourdes Gurriel Jr. and Teoscar Hernandez eligible for free agency in two years time, plus an aging George Springer possibly benefiting from a move to a corner outfield spot I can see a change or two in the outfield. On the pitching side, change will come to the bullpen, it always does (let’s hope for more big time shutdown relievers out beyond the left field fence at Rogers Centre!). Change will also possibly come to the starting rotation, with Ross Stripling being a free agent, and the nightmare that was Yusei Kikuchi (although he is signed for another 2 years, so we might as well just hope he turns it around).

There may also be a change in the coaching side of things as well. While the new field boss John Schneider lead the team to a 46-28 record after replacing the fired Charlie Montoyo, he still wears the interim tag, so there are no promises from the Blue Jays front office that Schneider will be sticking around for another year. Even is he does, he will likely want to bring in some of his own hires in a coaching spot or two, as should be his right. It is somewhat less likely that there will be significant change in the front office, but the Jays from the Couch’s own Fekless Wonder can always hope!!

Indeed, if this team – if this organization – is to make a deep run in the playoffs and eventually bring a World Series title north of the border, change has to come from within. There is no questioning the supreme talent on the roster. The Blue Jays have some of the best position players in baseball. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Bo Bichette, George Springer, Alejandro Kirk and Teoscar Hernandez will all be in in the various off season “Top 10” rankings. As will Alek Manoah, Kevin Gausman and Jordan Romano on the pitching side. Heck, this team had six players selected to the American League All Star Team this year. There is no denying the talent of this group.

For the players, the change has to be in how they play the game for all nine innings. Championship teams run out every baseball, no matter what. No excuses, no ‘buts’, no dramatics, run out the baseball. End of story. If you cannot run hard for 90 feet every time you hit the ball, then stay home. Championship teams throw the ball to the right base, they call for the ball in the outfield, they make every easy play, most of the difficult ones, and some of the spectacular ones. They never take an out for granted. Championship teams focus on the game from the dugout. They watch the opposing pitcher hoping to find an edge that will make a difference, they notice slight changes in the defensive placement, they watch the manger and coaches on the other team for signs that ‘something is up’.

I say this because I believe that some of the Jays players do not do these things all (or even some) of the time. You cannot pay attention to the game while looking through water bottles, dumping sunflower seeds on teammates, or running around with silly jackets after home runs (yes, this sometimes continues after the play resumes). It’s ok to have fun, it’s ok to celebrate, indeed this aspect of the game is way more important to the players and fans than it once was, but look at the teams that win year in and year out. Look at what they do to celebrate. Look at what their players are doing in the dugout during the game action. If you want to win like the Yankees, it might actually help if you act like the Yankees – even just a little bit.

The front office also must – and can – change how it builds this team. No longer should this organization be looking for ‘years of control’. No longer do they need to worry about getting value in free agency (if that is even possible) or getting value in trades. It is now time to pay the premium for the last few wins that move this team from contender to champion.

Now is when you absolutely make sure you have veteran depth on the bench to cover for injuries and days off. Now is when you stockpile veteran rotation depth. Now you take a chance on paying big dollars for fickle relievers. There is no turning back now. This organization is smack dab in the middle of the contention window. Now is when this team should be feared by all others. Most of the young prospects in the minors will not be ready to contribute to the next championship Jays teams, so many of them can be traded to upgrade the major league roster. Just like the Jays players have to pay the price in work, effort and focus, the Jays front office has to pay the price in terms of dollars, prospects and outwitting their opponents. Never again should this Jays team be pushed aside by a potential trade deadline target in game one of the playoffs as they were by Luis Castillo this year.

This group of players and front office executives have what it takes to win the World Series. The question is are they wiling to change, are they willing to grow, are they willing to do what it takes to get the job done.

