Blue Jays GM Faces Toughest Offseason Yet

The Toronto Blue Jays being eliminated from the postseason in the manner they were sent me spiralling into a childish tantrum, the likes of which I am not proud of. But, like all disappointments, once the fog lifts, you begin to look at moving on and how to avoid said disappointment in the future. And, this is the very difficult job that General Manager, Ross Atkins, has in front of him. Atkins needs to find more success in 2023 than he did in 2022 and do so under what looks to be a rather tight payroll.

I could spend more time in the tantrum and analyze Atkins’ most recent press conference and complain about the lack of specific information to make me feel better, but that is not productive…or mature. Instead, it is more productive and enjoyable to look to his comments (via The Star’s Gregor Chisholm) about improving the team: “I think being in a position where we’ve won 92 games, you had productive individual performances and collectively … it’s a good starting point,” Atkins said. “To the extent that we can be creative, we will always lean into that…We’ve had nothing but support, and a lot of flexibility, since Day 1. We’ve always had a strategy with the resources that we’ve requested, and have always been granted. We’ve begun the process to work through what a budget looks like. We haven’t gotten to where we have approval and sign-off.”

So, it sounds like Atkins understands what is in front of him. And, why wouldn’t he? Despite my frustration over the 2022 postseason, I cannot accuse Atkins of lacking intelligence. He’s a smart man, capable of figuring out a MLB roster. And, he’s going to have to be. Because this offseason will not be like his previous ones in Toronto.

Taking over the team that won the division in 2015 and trying to continue the success with an ageing roster is not easy. One of the biggest moves he had to make was replacing Edwin Encarnacion after the 2016 season. Atkins could have easily started the rebuild then and there, but he knew what fans wanted and tried to get EE come back. When that didn’t look possible, he pivoted and landed Kendrys Morales in an attempt to keep the good times rolling. With a team taking a step back from ’15 to ’16, winning in ’17 wouldn’t be easy, but he took it on.

The offseasons after that have been about rebuilding. So, letting stars walk, finding trade partners for them and giving youngsters playing time all required effort, but a rebuild is a different kind of monster. There isn’t the same kind of immediate pressure on a GM. Of course, the argument can be made that the youngsters forced the rebuild to end quicker than anticipated, which caused more pivoting.

Adding to a core is relatively easy, in the grand scheme of GM tasks. You simply outbid other teams for free agents or in trades. I’m oversimplifying it, obviously. There is a great deal of work involved and it doesn’t always work out. But, addressing the needs of the organization was somewhat easy in that the needs were obvious and the resources were there. Signing Hyun Jin Ryu, George Springer, Kevin Gausman and trading for and extending Jose Berrios are good examples of using the resources available to pull off moves to make your team competitive. The rebuild was quick, so hats off to Atkins for that.

But, here we are and the team has been rebuilt. It is competitive, winning 90+ games in back-to-back seasons, which is a rare accomplishment in Toronto’s history. And, the hype and huge expectations that were present at the beginning of the 2022 season were not unfounded. This Blue Jays team is very talented and should be right back in the postseason again next year. And, with some smart moves, they could go even further.

But, it won’t be as easy as throwing money or top prospects at a hole in the roster. With their payroll looking to climb to upwards of $180M (or more) with arbitration cases and current contracts, the money tree may be shedding its final leaves. The farm system has taken a step back, ranked 14th as recently as August by MLB Pipeline, trades may be a bit more challenging. Atkins is going to have to really lean into that creativity.

Atkins will need to balance out his lineup (as noted by Shi Davidi) with a bat or two, one that may need to play significant time in CF instead of George Springer. He should also look to find rotation help since Ross Stripling is about to be a free agent and the other options are Yusei Kikuchi and Mitch White and maybe Ryu at some point late in the season. Perhaps, he could look to his catching depth and trade one of Danny Jansen or Alejandro Kirk…or even Gabriel Moreno to bolster the lineup, or add a starting pitcher.

Perhaps, this is the winter we see Teoscar Hernandez or Lourdes Gurriel Jr.dealt, which is not a pleasant thought for some fans out there. Keeping this group together may be a priority for some. After all, a full season of Manager, John Schneider, should make a difference and add a win or two or three. More consistent performances from Berrios and maybe even Vladimir Guerrero Jr.– it’s so odd to call his 2022 season a down year, but compared to his potential, it kind of was – could also improve the club’s win total. So, there is logic to the notion that the club doesn’t need to do much.

However, what the club does need to do will require some creative thinking. Ross Atkins will not be focused on rebuilding, which allows him to tap into his player development passion and/or trade stars for young prospects. He will not be able to simply throw money at problems either. Instead, Ross Atkins will have the toughest offseason of his time in Toronto. If you’re a fan of roster management, this is the offseason for you.

