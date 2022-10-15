2022 Season Review: FCL Blue Jays Infielders

Join Jays From The Couch In Reviewing The Stats of The 2022 FCL Blue Jays Infielders

The FCL Blue Jays finished with a winning record in 2022, winning 28 games to 27 losses. They finished 10 games behind the North Division-leading FCL Yankees. The club finished with a -22 run differential, scoring 244 while allowing 266 runs. There was no home advantage for this team finishing two games under.500 at home with a record of 13-15. On the road, the Blue Jays were much better with a 15-12 record.

Catchers

Jonathan Peguero

The 18-yr-old out of Santo Domingo, DR. played 18 games, hitting .184 with a double. Jonathan finished with 15 games behind the plate, throwing out 4 of 21 stolen base attempts with 3 errors. He played 10 games in July and 8 games in August.

Sammy Hernandez

The 18-yr-old out of Ponce, Puerto Rico played 7 games, hitting .064 while going 1-for-15 with a walk and 2 strikeouts. Hernandez caught 3 games, throwing out two of three base stealers and one passed ball. He played his first game on August 8th and his last game on August 23rd.

Nicolas Deschamps

The 20-yr-old out of Quebec City played 11 games, hitting .148 with a .395OBP. Nick finished with 10 walks and 11 strikeouts. He also hit a double while scoring 5 runs. He was promoted to Dunedin on July 22nd.

Victor Mesia

The 19-yr-old top-catching prospect out of San Juan de Los Morros, Venezuela split the 2022 season between the FCL and D-Jays. He played 15 games as a member of the FCL Blue Jays. Mesia batted .237 with 3 doubles, a triple, and a home run with 5RBI.

Juan Gonzalez

The 21-yr-old out of La Guaira, Venezuela was selected by the Blue Jays in the 19th round of the 2021 Draft. He split his season between the FCL and D-Jays with a game as a member of the Triple-A Buffalo Bisons. He played 14 games with the FCL Blue Jays, batting .222 with a pair of doubles. He walked 4 times and 9 strikeouts, posting a .349OBP. He was promoted to Dunedin on July 22nd, ending his FCL Blue Jays career.

Infielders

Jean Arnaez

The 20-yr-old played 23 games with the FCL Blue Jays in 2022. The native of Panama batted just .204 with two doubles and three stolen bases. He worked 4 walks while striking out 8 times. Jean split his playing time between C (12GP), 1B (14GP), and 2B (1GP).

Cristian Feliz

The 20-yr-old played 38 games with the FCL Blue Jays in 2022. The native of the D.R. batted .167 with a .291OBP, 6 doubles, a triple, 4 home runs, and 2SB. He drove in 14RBI, walking 16 times while striking out 51 times. That’s a lot of strikeouts for just a .167ISO. Feliz played 35 games at 1st base with 3 games in RF.

Luis Garcia

The 19-yr-old from Venezuela slashed .201/.296/.302 in 43 games. Luis hit five doubles, a team-leading three triples, a home run, and 11 stolen bases. He walked 18 times with 41 strikeouts. Luis split his time in the field between 2nd base (22GP), SS (11GP), and 3rd base (9GP).

Marcos De La Rosa

The 20-yr-old out of the D.R. led the club with 6 home runs and 21 stolen bases. De La Rosa drove in 17 runs and scored 23 runs, hitting 5 doubles and 2 triples. He slashed .207/.336/.450 in 43 games, splitting his time in the field between 3rd base (19GP) and 2nd base (12GP). He was promoted on August 26th to Dunedin.

Manuel Beltre

The 18-yr-old is considered one of the Blue Jays Top Prospect coming in at #21. Signed for $2.35 million. Beltre is said to have “natural leadership abilities and charismatic personality…….advanced fundamentals across the board.” (mlb.com). He played 39 games at SS and 10 games at 2nd base as a member of the FCL Blue Jays. Beltre finished a .234BA, .351OBP with 22 walks and 41 strikeouts. He hit 8 doubles, a triple, and a home run, driving 23 runs and scoring 25 runs in 49 games. Beltre was promoted to Dunedin on August 30th for 5 games.

Francisco Veracierto

The 20-yr-old out of Venezuela split his time in the field between 1st (5GP), 2nd base (6GP), and 3rd base (8GP). He collected 3 doubles with a home run in 20 games.

