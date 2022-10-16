2022 Season Review: FCL Blue Jays Outfielders

Join Jays From The Couch In Reviewing The Stats of The 2022 FCL Blue Jays Infielders

The FCL Blue Jays finished with a winning record in 2022, winning 28 games to 27 losses. They finished 10 games behind the North Division-leading FCL Yankees. The club finished with a -22 run differential, scoring 244 while allowing 266 runs. There was no home advantage for this team finishing two games under.500 at home with a record of 13-15. On the road, the Blue Jays were much better with a 15-12 record.

Yhoangel Aponte

Signed in 2016 for $360k as a 16-yr-old, Aponte has the skills to develop into a five-tool outfielder. His speed tool might his only above-average tool at this stage in his development. It allows him to play a decent CF (26GP) but is likely to shift over to RF (8GP) as he moves up the ranks. It also allowed him to steal 6 bases. Aponte took a step backward in plate discipline, striking out 48 times and walking just 13 times for a .291OBP. He finished with a .212BA and .620OPS while collecting 6 doubles, a triple, and 3HR.

Robert Robertis

The 19-yr-old from Venezuela had an interesting season. Mostly an exciting final week of the season. Across three levels, Robertis split his time between LF (22GP) and RF (13GP) with four games in CF. In 34 games with the FCL Blue Jays slashed .290/.353/.402 with 6 doubles and 3 triples. Robert drove in 11RBI and scored 18 runs, walking 11 times with 24 strikeouts. Robert Robertis was promoted to Dunedin on August 9th, going 3-for-20 with a .150BA, a run scored, and 2RBI. He finished the season with 5 games in Double-A where he batted .294 and hit a home run in his first two games at the level. His last home run was in 2021, 74 games between home runs.

Jaden Rudd

The 20-yr-old outfielder was selected in the 7th round of the 2021 Draft. As a member of the FCL Blue Jays in 2021, he batted .218 with 4 doubles and a home run in 20 games. Back with the FCL Blue Jays in 2022, Jaden slashed .203/.363/.320 with 5 doubles, 2 triples, and 2 home runs. Rudd spent most of the season batting leadoff, scoring 24 runs and stealing 8 bases. Jaden Rudd played all three outfield positions, playing 25 games in CF, 13 games in RF, and 7 games in LF.

Endri Garcia

The 19-yr-old from Venezuela played 21 games in LF for the FCL Blue Jays. After playing 45 games with the DSL Blue Jays in 2021, Endri played 31 games with the FCL Blue Jays in 2022. Garcia is a free swinger, striking out 34 times with just 8 walks. He finished with a .292BA and .785OPS while collecting 8 doubles, a triple, and a home run.

J.C. Masson

Born in Levis Quebec, the 20-yr-old outfielder was taken with the 777 pick of the 2019 Draft. Masson started 12 games in RF and 6 games at DH, batting .288 with a .424OBP and .424SLG. J.C. collected 5 doubles and 2 triples in 23 games as a member of the FCL Blue Jays. He showed a good eye at the plate with 13 walks while striking out 23 times. Masson finished the season with the D-Jays, being promoted on August 9th. In 9 games with the D-Jays, J.C. Masson struggled to a .111BA with no extra-base hits, walking 7 times and striking out 15 times.

Peniel Brito

At 6-foot-1, 210lbs, the 19-yr-old out of the D.R. is the largest outfielder on the 2022 FCL Blue Jays. In his 2nd attempt to figure out FCL pitchers, Brito struggled in 20 games. He finished with an ugly .132BA but did walk 10 times with 20 strikeouts. Peniel drove in 3 runs and scored 3 runs while not hitting any extra-base hits. Brito split 2021 between 1st base (14GP) and 3rd base (13GP) but transitioned to the outfield in 2022, playing 6 games in LF and 7 games as the club’s DH.

