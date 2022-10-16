A Crazy and Even Crazier Blue Jays Trade Idea

The Blue Jays may need to get creative on the trade front this offseason. Here are two out-of-the-box ideas that might not be all that crazy

At the 2017 trade deadline, the Houston Astros were looking for bullpen help. They asked Toronto about Francisco Liriano, and were asked for Teoscar Hernández in return. Ordinarily, Houston might have balked. Teo was their #9 prospect, and was hitting at a .279/.369/.485 (120 wRC+) clip at AAA. But Houston already had an outfield of George Springer, Josh Reddick and Derek Fisher and their #1 prospect (Baseball America’s #19 prospect in all baseball), Kyle Tucker, was nearly mlb-ready. Toronto, on the other hand, could move Teo to the major league roster right away. So Teoscar was more valuable to Toronto, at that time, than he was to Houton, and the deal (with a tweak or two) was made.

A similar trade occurred in January, 2021. The Jays needed a starter, and the Mets already had Jake deGrom, Marcus Stroman, Taijuan Walker, Carlos Carrasco, and were said to be actively pursuing Trevor Bauer. So New York was willing to part with Steven Matz, who moved immediately into the Toronto rotation.

The pattern is the same: a good player who was blocked or underutilized, and who was therefore more valuable to a different team than to his current one.

So let’s talk about the Blue Jays’ catchers.

Danny Jansen, Alejandro Kirk and Gabriel Moreno are all mlb-calibre catchers. You could even argue that all three deserve to be #1 catchers. Problem is, there are not enough catching innings for all three of them on the Jays. Some might argue that this is a good problem to have, but would it not be better for the team to convert one of these underutilized assets into an upgrade at a position of need?

To do so, the Jays would need to find a team with the opposite problem. A need for a good young catcher but a surplus of good, young, say …. centre fielders.

Why a centre fielder? George Springer is becoming increasingly challenged in centre, with a -9 DRS/1450 (defensive runs saved normalized to 1450 innings) in 2022. And he is becoming increasingly brittle, making the physical challenge of playing centre increasingly dangerous. To keep his bat in the lineup, a move to right field is imminent (some might say overdue). This would mesh with the rumours of the Jays trading one of Teoscar or Lourdes, leaving George and the survivor at the corners in 2023. The Jays would then need a centre fielder. An Aaron Judge / Mike Trout type would be nice (it is good to dream!) but given the strong bats elsewhere in the order, something like a Devon White redux might be a good fit – an excellent defensive centre fielder who can hit a little (Devo’s career wRC+ was 98).

So let’s talk about the Diamondbacks.

Last year, the D-Backs’ primary centre fielder was Alek Thomas. 907 innings with a very good Defensive Runs Saved (DRS) of +6, for a DRS/1450 of +9. Right behind him was Daulton Varsho, who +5 DRS in 378 innings extrapolates to an even higher (and crazy-good) +19 DRS/1450. Even Jake McCarthy had a +1 DRS in only 81 innings played in centre. And if this were not enough, the D-Backs have Baseball America’s #5 prospect, Corbin Carroll, who was rated as possibly the best defensive centre fielder in the minor leagues.

Arizona could play Varsho and Thomas in the corners, but doing so would be like playing Kirk at DH. Their value would be much decreased. Would it not be better to trade one of them to a team that could play them in centre, maximizing their value, if the D-Backs could receive in exchange a player that fills a position of need for them? And in terms of the position of greatest need: in 2022, Arizona received positive fWAR from every fielding position – except catcher, where they earned -0.3 fWAR (25th in mlb).

So the Jays could use a centre fielder, and the D-Backs could use a catcher. How could they structure a win-win trade?

Crazy trade scenario #1: Varsho for Kirk +

On the surface, the D-Backs might not want to trade Varsho. He earned 4.6 fWAR in 2022, almost all of it with his glove (he had a 106 wRC+). But Carroll just made it to the bigs in 2022, so one of the D-Backs OF likely has to move. And Varsho’s 2002 come with some red flags – like his Statcast x-stats. Varsho’s actual line was .235/.323/.443. Slightly above the mlb average of .243/.310/.395. But his x-stat line was .214/.298/.389. Below average, across the board. And more consistent with his 2021 wRC+ of 99. So potentially a prime “sell high” candidate?

And Kirk might be very attractive to Arizona. The current D-Back catcher, Carson Kelly, is a glove-first player with a career wRC+ of 85 (73 in 2022). Pairing him with a bat-first catcher (Kirk had a 129 wRC+ in 2022 – third in the AL to Rutschman’s 133 and Danny Jansen’s 140) could give Arizona an enviable combination of offense and defense behind the plate.

The package would likely have to be Kirk + for Varsho. But – like the Chapman trade earlier this year – the “+” might not have to be as large as player valuation sites like Baseball Trade Values might predict.

Even more crazy trade scenario #2 – Moreno for Carroll

Teams almost never trade top prospects for other top prospects (Carroll is BA prospect #5, Moreno is #3). Possibly because the potential for disaster is so high (as for example – in 2018, the BA#5 was Victor Robles. The #3 was Vladdy Guerrero Jr. Imagine being the GM who did that trade!). But in this case, the fit is just too tantalizing. In his brief 2022 debut, Carroll had a +4 DRS in CF in only 225 innings (a +26 DRS/1450 if you extrapolate, but the sample size is too small for the extrapolation to be meaningful) and a 130 wRC+. Moreno “only” had a 113 wRC+ (as a catcher!) and a +2 DRS in only 147 innings (on an equally foolish extrapolation, a +20 DRS/1450). So both players are budding stars, exactly what the other team needs, and to some extent superfluous on their current teams.

A highly unlikely scenario, but fun to dream on.

The bottom line

Whether the two crazy (and crazy+) trades above make any sense, the Jays should be actively pursuing potential trades this offseason for players who are less valuable to their own teams than they are to Toronto. And if the Jays can find a team who places a particularly high value on our own trade assets, so much the better!

