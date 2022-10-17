2022 Season Review: Dunedin Blue Jays Outfielders

Join Jays From The Couch In Reviewing The Stats of The 2022 Dunedin Blue Jays Outfielders

Featured Image Courtesy Of DaveMe Images. Prints Available For Purchase

The Dunedin Blue Jays finished the 1st half of the season with a 28-38 record and finished with a -7 run differential. At home, the D-Jays went 17-19 and 11-19 on the road. In the 2nd half of the season, the Blue Jays clinched the Florida State League West division with a 38-25 record. The D-Jays posted a +56 run differential with an amazing road record of 22-12, going 16-13 at home. The D-Jays threw a no-hitter on August 14th, won their first home playoff game since 2011, and won the Divison Series against the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels. Unfortunately, they were swept in two games by the St. Lucie Mets in the Championship Series.

Amell Brazoban

The 21-yr-old played his 3rd season in the Blue Jays organization in 2022. He began the season with the D-Jays in April but was sent to the Development List on May 12th. He was activated on June 1st but landed on the IL on July 26th. He was activated from the IL on August 9th and sent to rehab with the FCL Blue Jays where he finished his season. In 47 games with Dunedin, the 6-foot-2 outfielder struggled to a .205BA with 8 doubles and 3 home runs. In the field, Brazoban mostly played RF (35GP) with 10 games in CF.

Alan Roden

Toronto’s 3rd round pick joined the D-Jays on August 9th, playing 25 games. Alan played 22 games in RF and 3 games in LF. The Blue Jays 28th ranked prospect doubled 4 times with a home run. The 22-yr-old outfielder showed a good eye at the plate in limited action, finishing with a 14.8BB% and 11.3K%. He showed some speed, stealing 5 bases in 6 attempts despite having slightly better-than-average speed.

Dasan Brown

The Oakville, ON, native played 38 games with the D-Jays, all with the speedster occupying CF. Dasan is blessed with game-changing speed that allows him to impact the game with his glove and on the basepaths. In 2022, the Blue Jays’ 28th ranked prospect added an impressive bat and eye to the mix. He hit 8 doubles, 2 triples, and 4 home runs while stealing 11 bases. His .381wOBA and 135wRC+ were very impressive but his .171ISO and .385BABIP really opened some eyes. Dasan Brown’s 10.5BB% showed that Dasan could profile as a leadoff man, a spot he secured and scored 35 runs. On July 22nd, Dasan Brown was moved up a level to join the Canadians. He finished his time in Dunedin with a .279/.369/.450 slash.

Roque Salinas

A native of Nuevo Laredo, Mexico played his rookie season as a member of the Dunedin Blue Jays. He appeared in 74 games, hitting 14 doubles, 2 triples, and 3 home runs. Roque drew just 7 walks for a 2.3BB% and struck out 35 times for 11.6K%. Despite showing very little power, .096ISO, Salinas still produced slightly above league average with a .320wOBA. The spray hitter used the entire field with 41.4Pull%, 22.5cent%, and 36.1Oppo%. The 19-yr-old finished the season slashing .277/.313/.372, playing 42 games in CF, 16 games in the LF and RF.

Devonte Brown

Signed as a free agent on July 26th, 2022, Devonte Brown joined the D-Jays on August 9th. With Dasan Brown in Vancouver, Devonte Brown wasted little time claiming Dunedin’s CF role and finished with 23 games there. The 23-yr-old outfielder slashed .308/.477/.449 with 3 doubles, a triple, and 2 home runs. He walked more than he struck out with 24BB and 21K, posting a crazy 22.4BB% and 1.14BB/K. In just 27 games, Brown posted a .141ISO while producing an unsustainable .438wOBA and 172wRC+. The native of Hinesville, GA., should easily move up to New Hampshire in 2023.

Gabriel Martinez

The 20-yr-old left fielder burst onto the prospect scene in 2022. Martinez excelled in 65 games with the D-Jays, hitting 14 doubles and 11 home runs, driving in 46RBI while scoring 46. This catapulted the native of Venezuela all the way up to 8th on the Blue Jays’ prospect list. His .382wOBA and 136wRC+ were well above league average. Gabby showed off excellent power with a .196ISO while finishing with a respectable 8.3BB% and a very solid 17.0K% for that level of power. The budding outfielder missed June with an injury and was promoted to Vancouver on August 6th, where he finished the season. He split his time in the outfield between LF (54GP) and RF (35GP).

Glenn Santiago

Another 3-year minor leaguer, Santiago opened the season with Dunedin. He spent time on the IL in June and was promoted to Vancouver on June 29th. In 23 games as a member of the D-Jays, Santiago produced a .347wOBA and .155ISO, finishing with a .354BABIP. He doubled 5 times and hit 2 home runs while walking 7 times and striking out 22 times. Glenn played all his with Dunedin in LF.

Dylan Rock

Selected in the 8th round, Dylan took over LF for Martinez after joining the D-Jays on August 6th. The 24-yr-old struggled in his first taste of professional baseball, hitting .213 with 5 doubles, a triple, and a home run in 21 games. Rock finished with a 11.2BB% and 24.7K%, posting a .337OBP and .330wOBA. Dylan played 15 games in LF and 5 games in RF.

*Featured Image Courtesy Of DaveMe Images. Prints Available For Purchase.

*****

HEAD ON OVER TO THE JAYS FROM THE COUCH VS ALS STORE AND GET SOME GREAT SWAG THAT YOU WILL LOOK GREAT IN AND YOU CAN FEEL GREAT ABOUT.

YOU CAN ALSO HEAD TO OUR JAYS FROM THE COUCH VS ALS FUNDRAISING PAGE TO MAKE A TAX DEDUCTIBLE DONATION DIRECTLY TO ALS CANADA.

*****

THANK YOU FOR VISITING JAYS FROM THE COUCH! CHECK US OUT ON TWITTER @JAYSFROMCOUCH AND LIKE US FACEBOOK. BE SURE TO CATCH THE LATEST FROM JAYS FROM THE COUCH RADIO

* * * * *

Don’t Miss The LIVE Streaming Of Our Podcast Every Monday At 6pmET. Tune In On YouTube Or Facebook.

* * * * *