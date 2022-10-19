The Blue Jays Should Go Fishing for a Starter in Miami

The Toronto Blue Jays need to add pitching and the Miami Marlins could have just what they need…and vice versa

The Toronto Blue Jays really didn’t have a full rotation for the full 2022 season. There is no way to know exactly what that cost them in the standings, but we can say that it cost them something. However, with a full rotation, perhaps they end up in a better spot in the AL East. They will look to address their starting rotation to gain a few more wins and lessen the burden on their bullpen, which should add a couple more as well. I don’t know what the front office’s plans are for the winter, but they should go fishing in Miami.

The Miami Marlins are playing in a division with Atlanta, the Mets and the Phillies, so they will have some thinking to do about what their chances are next season. Finishing with a 69-93 record in 2022 makes their situation rather bleak. Barring an offseason for the ages and a 2022 Baltimore Orioles-esque progression, it would be unlikely that Miami challenges for the NL East (they finished 32 games back) or a Wild Card (they finished 18 games back) spot next year. So, there is a realistic chance Miami can be convinced to part with starting pitching.

I am not going to try and suggest that Toronto trade for Sandy Alcantara, who will certainly cost a fortune in a trade. Firstly, his contract alone makes him very desirable. In an era where pitching costs a truckload on the open market, a starter who is signed through 2026 (club option for ’27) at a total of $56M ($11.2 AAV) AND performs as Alcantara did in 2022 is going to cost an army of talent, talent that Toronto likely would not consider parting with. As nice as it would be to add his 14-9, 2.28 ERA, 2.99 FIP and 228 innings which amounted to a 5.7 fWAR, it might be a waste of time trying to think about a trade involving the Blue Jays.

However, there are two possibilities that very well could be realistic for Toronto. It’s not like they’ll come at a massive discount compared to the cost of Alcantara, but will likely come at a more palatable price even if he comes with team control through 2026. Firstly, Jesus Luzardo is an intriguing name. The often injured 25 yr old is coming off a bit of a breakout season that saw him pitch 100 innings, something he hasn’t done at the big league level…or much of at all his entire career. He’s been a high strike out lefty who has had trouble staying healthy. 2022 was a big step for him. His 2.2 fWAR may not be impressive compared to Alcantara, but any team that inquires about him will be leaning on his potential as much, if not more, than his 2022 showing. If healthy, he’s an excellent addition to the Blue Jays.

Another name Toronto should look into obtaining is Pablo Lopez. He’s also young (26) and coming off a good season. He put up 2.8 fWAR on 180 innings with an ERA of 3.75, a FIP of 3.71 and a low walk rate. He isn’t a high strike out guy, though…his 27.5% 2021 notwithstanding. But, not issuing free passes is more important than getting outs via the strike out. Lopez won’t be a free agent until 2025, so two more years of control is right up the Blue Jays’ alley.

Of course, the Marlins are not just going to give away good starting pitching for peanuts. Heck, as many times as Toronto has traded for Miami’s relievers, it didn’t come for nothing. So, Toronto will have to pay. Many people like to use the Baseball Trade Values simulator to play GM, and it certainly provides food for thought, but the more I use it, the more I notice how much context is taken out of the trade equation, often to the detriment of the realism or likelihood of said proposed trade results. So, I go there to note the values of Miami’s two pitchers to give me an idea of where to start to form an offer they might accept. Luzardo has a BTV 27.1 value and Lopez has 38.7.

For the most part, Miami has used 32 yr old Jacob Stallings (71 wRC+/ -0.6 fWAR) as their catcher with 25 yr old Nick Fortes (240 PA/ 100 wRC+/ 1.4 fWAR) as the backup. If Miami believes in the success Fortes had in his limited playing time, they could look to give him the lion’s share of time behind the dish in 2023. If they don’t, they will certainly tell inquiring GM’s they do. So, it’s not overly clear if they need catching as badly as we might think. Because, the catching position was pretty bad for them.

Obviously, I bring this up because the catching position is the most glaring area of depth for the Blue Jays. That is not to say they need to trade away a catcher, but if they’re going to ‘give to get’, it’s a good place to start. Danny Jansen only has two more years of team control, so if Toronto is thinking longer term, he might be the odd man out. He’s certainly done a lot to help his trade value, both in real life and hypothetically as evidenced by his 17.8 BTV value. Alejandro Kirk comes with a BTV of 39.3 and Gabriel Moreno and his team-friendly-future-value-heavy contract come in at 61.4.

Here’s where things get tricky. Let’s say Miami wants Jansen for one of the two pitchers. BTV suggests that’s not enough. If I’m the Blue Jays, I don’t necessarily agree, but, because he’s getting more expensive and has brought his offense around, and I presumably believe that Moreno can come up and be the backup like Fortes did in Miami, I concede Jansen. The thing is that’s a steal for Toronto in that they gain solid starting pitching and gave up something that was really extra for them anyway.

But, would Miami even do that given that Jano is a free agent after two season and Miami is not going to compete in that time. Kirk may be more appealing. But, the value there is much higher, both in hypothetical BTV land and in real life. We know that Kirk is an everyday catcher when he hits. The question is whether Toronto believes he can be an everyday guy behind the plate AND a leader for Moreno. If they do, he becomes expendable, but you might try and get a bit more out of the Marlins since he’s been an All Star and has more team control (FA 2027), which Miami would enjoy. Maybe you ask for J.J. Bleday (24), a young, left handed power hitter who can play CF, which is going to be important sooner or later.

Maimi may balk at giving up so much for Kirk, whether they actually think it’s too much or not, but that is the nature of negotiating a trade. That’s what makes BTV a good place to start, but certainly not the definitive evaluation tool. So much of the context of a team goes into trades that it’s impossible to quantify. So, figuring out what it might take to pull of a trade for Miami a starter(s) could be very difficult.

What we can say is that Toronto will be fishing in Miami this winter. It makes too much sense not to. But how it plays out is anyone’s guess. Whether they get a nibble, a full bite, or reel in a big one remains to be seen.

