2022 Season Review: Dunedin Blue Jays Catchers

The Dunedin Blue Jays finished the 1st half of the season with a 28-38 record and finished with a -7 run differential. At home, the D-Jays went 17-19 and 11-19 on the road. In the 2nd half of the season, the Blue Jays clinched the Florida State League West division with a 38-25 record. The D-Jays posted a +56 run differential with an amazing road record of 22-12, going 16-13 at home. The D-Jays threw a no-hitter on August 14th, won their first home playoff game since 2011, and won the Divison Series against the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels. Unfortunately, they were swept in two games by the St. Lucie Mets in the Championship Series.

Jose Ferrer

The 23-yr-old played 44 games with Dunedin, hitting .194 with 9 doubles. He drove in 16 runs and scored 7 runs. Jose’s best month was July, hitting .258 with two doubles in 9 games. The native of Carora, Venezuela threw out 17 base runners, allowing 39 stolen base attempts. He was charged with 4 passed balls and 6 errors.

Victor Mesia

I touched on the talented catching prospect when I covered the FSL Blue Jays. Mesia played 32 games in Dunedin. He was ranked by Baseball America as the Blue Jays 20th best prospect in 2020 and 18th in 2021.

Mesia has a knack for making contact and driving the ball with impact. He has surprising explosiveness to his actions for his stocky build, producing fast bat speed and a compact, efficient stroke. He needs to become a more selective hitter, but he still makes a lot of contact, squares up high-end velocity and uses the whole field. Mesia’s raw power is at least average with a chance for more to come. He has a strong, heavy lower half and moves athletically behind the plate, where he projects to stick with a slightly above-average arm that could tick up as he gets stronger. Baseball America

Victor finished with a .152BA, collecting 2 doubles and a home run. It’s safe to say there is still a long road ahead. He drove in 12RBI and scored 10 runs, walking 10 times and striking out 37 times. Victor Mesia threw out 12 base runners and allowed 38 stolen bases. Mesia is considered a strong receiver but was charged with 7 passed balls and committed 3 errors. The 19-yr-old should return to Dunedin in 2023 but the Jays developmental team could push him up to Vancouver.

Juan Gonzalez

Drafted in 2021 in the 19th round, Juan played 14 games with the FCL Blue Jays, 29 games for the D-Jays, and a game with Buffalo. As a member of the Blue Jays, he batted .202 with 9 walks and 27 strikeouts. Miami Dade CC alum finished with 3 doubles, and a home run while driving in 8 runs. He played all 29 games behind the plate, allowing 34 stolen bases and caught 13 would-be base stealers.

Jommer Hernandez

Originally signed by the Pittsburgh Pirates in 2018, Jommer was released in 2021 and signed by Toronto in September of that year. The 22-yr-old played 27 games for the D-Jays, batting a healthy .274 with a .374OBP and .695OPS. Hernandez collected a pair of doubles and a triple while driving in 6 runs. He caught 18 games for Dunedin with 33 stolen bases allowed and 13 caught stealing. He was charged with 2 passed balls and committed 3 errors.

He was promoted to Vancouver on July 22nd.

Nicolas Deschamps

Signed as a free agent in 2021, the native of Quebec City played 11 games with the Blue Jays. He joined the D-Jays on July 22nd. He spent some time on the IL in August. As a member of Dunedin, Nicolas doubled once, walked 10 times, struck out 11 times, and finished with a .148BA. He caught 11 games throwing out 4 stolen base attempts and allowed 14 stolen bases.

