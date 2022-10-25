2022 Season Review: Dunedin Blue Jays Corner Infielders

Join Jays From The Couch In Reviewing The Stats of The 2022 Dunedin Blue Jays Corner Infielders

The Dunedin Blue Jays finished the 1st half of the season with a 28-38 record and finished with a -7 run differential. At home, the D-Jays went 17-19 and 11-19 on the road. In the 2nd half of the season, the Blue Jays clinched the Florida State League West division with a 38-25 record. The D-Jays posted a +56 run differential with an amazing road record of 22-12, going 16-13 at home. The D-Jays threw a no-hitter on August 14th, won their first home playoff game since 2011, and won the Divison Series against the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels. Unfortunately, they were swept in two games by the St. Lucie Mets in the Championship Series.

Rainer Nunez

Nunez led the D-Jays in games played (93), runs scored (50), hits (108), doubles (19), home runs (15), and RBI (63). The 6-foot-3 21-yr-old finished with an impressive .299/.328/.482 slash line. He walked just 14 times in 384 plate appearances for 3.6BB% and finished with a 21.4K%, striking out 82 times. So, a lot of swings and a lot of contact. He produced well above league average with a .367wOBA and 126wRC+ while his power was nudging on excellent with a .183ISO. Rainer earned a promotion to Vancouver on August 6th where he played every day for the remainder of the season, appearing in 27 games with the C’s. I wouldn’t be surprised to see Rainer start the ’23 season in AA after hitting 6 doubles, 4 home runs, and .321BA in limited action with Vancouver. Lastly, Rainer Nunez has transitioned from 1st/3rd prospect to 1st/DH prospect. He is a little stiff in the field but he’s good enough.

Peyton Williams

The Blue Jays picked up Williams with their 7th-round pick in the 2022 Draft. The 22-yr-old is a big boy at 6-foot-5, 255lbs. Despite his size, he’s not a pull-happy hitter. Not yet anyway. He finished with a 38.8Pull% and 35.8Oppo%, hitting way too many groundballs (59.1GB%) vs flyballs (15.2FB%), that’s 3.9 ground balls for every ball in the air. He did a good job of putting the barrel on the ball with a 25.8LD%. Williams played 28 games, all at 1st base, finishing with doubles and 2 home runs while driving in 13RBI. Peyton has a good eye at the plate posting a 17.1BB% with 21BB and a 26.8K% with 33K in his first taste of professional baseball.

Ryan McCarty

Signed as a SS, Ryan split 2022 between 1st (3GP), 3rd (5GP), and DH (11GP). He made his professional debut on August 10th and did okay in 18 games with the D-Jays. The 5-foot-10 prospect finished with 4 doubles and a home run while slashing .274/378/.387. At 23-yr-old, McCarty was old for the level. I’d like to see him move up to Vancouver to start the season with the promise of a quick promotion to New Hampshire if he has some early-season success.

Damiano Palmegiani

Toronto’s 14th-round pick from the 2021 Draft is a native of B.C. playing for the Canadian Juniors. His power was impressive at A-Ball and Advance-A, finishing with 24 home runs in 118 games. At 22-yr-olds, he may have been a little old for A-Ball but we shouldn’t discount his .391wOBA and 141wRC+. Nor should we downplay his .251ISO. Damiano may struggle to hit consistently as moves to the higher levels of the minor league; however, he has a good enough eye at the plate to maintain a decent OBP and enough power to keep pitchers honest. This was on display with Dunedin where he posted a .256BA and .351OBP. In 56 games he posted a 10.1BB% and 20.6K%, hitting the ball in the air 47.9% of the time and barreling up 18.3% of the time. During his time in Dunedin, Palmegiani spent most of his time at 3rd (41GP) with two games at 1st and 12 games as the club’s DH.

Cade Doughty

Selected in 2022 in the competitive balance round B after the 2nd round. Cade was the compensation for the Seattle Mariners signing Robbie Ray. Doughty has a good bat and should hit at every level as he moves through the system. In just 26 games, Cade posted insanely impressive .400wOBA and 147wRC+ with a .223ISO. He hit 6 home runs and 5 doubles, driving in 24RBI and scoring 21 runs. Cade was pull-happy, pulling 48.0% of his batted balls. He struck out 3x more than he walks with an 8.4BB% and 24.4K%. He finished with an impressive 24.0HR/FB% which isn’t sustainable. In the field, Cade split his time between 2nd (12GP) and 3rd (11GP) and should continue to do so. His arm strength is on the lower end for what you’d want to see from your 3rd baseman but the 21-yr-old could improve in that area.

Angel Del Rosario

The 19-yr-old speedster played 56 games as a member of the Dunedin Blue Jays. 25 of those games were at 3rd base. Del Rosario isn’t a 3rd baseman, likely more of a speedy 2nd baseman who could fill in at 3rd. He lacks the power you’d like to see at the hot corner, finishing with a .046ISO. He didn’t hit much with the D-Jays, posting sub-par .267wOBA and 62wRC+. The free-swinging Del Rosario finished with a .211BA and .285OBP, collecting 6 doubles and a home run. However, if you’re looking for speed then Angel is your boy. He stole 32 bases in 37 attempts. If he could walk more than 6.0% and strike out less than 28.2% (a lot less), maybe there is a serviceable bench utility guy there.

