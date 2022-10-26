Love Me Non-Tender: Could The Jays Find Another Gausman In The Non-Tender List?

Many MLB teams will have difficult decisions this offseason about which players to offer contracts. Might the Blue Jays benefit?

In 2019, the pitching-hungry Reds claimed Kevin Gausman on waivers from Atlanta. Gausman had been struggling to a 6.19 ERA for the Braves. The Red hoped to get better production from him, and they did – a 4.03 ERA, largely out of the bullpen. But when contract time came around, KG’s projected $10.6m arbitration salary was too daunting, so Cincinnati non-tendered him.

Gausman signed with San Francisco, where he had a strong (3.62 ERA) 2020 and an even stronger (2.81 ERA and 6th in Cy Young voting) 2021. Not bad for a non-tender castoff!

There are several interesting names projected to be non-tender candidates by their current teams in the upcoming offseason. Might any of them be of interest to the Jays, either as a (cheap?) trade candidate or as a free agent gamble?

Leather over lumber centre fielders

In 2022, George Springer had a -4 DRS in centre field. This decline in his outfield defense, combined with his increasing games missed due to injury, have led many to suggest that a move to right field is imminent (even overdue!). But to do so, the Jays would need a replacement centre fielder. Given the high price premium placed on offense, a Judge or Trout-ish option is likely out of the question. But are there uber-level defensive centre fielders who have struggled with the bat who could, at a minimum, be elite late-game defensive substitutions – and who could be much more, if the Jays could somehow fix their problems at the plate?

Victor Robles, WAS – FA 2025, 2023 projected arb salary $2.5m

Vic is the poster boy for a glove-first centre fielder. In 2022, his +12 DRS in centre field was third in mlb. But his 64 wRC+ was 202nd of 205 mlb players with 400+ plate appearances. In his first full mlb season in 2019, Vic had a 92 wRC+ and a 3.6 fWAR, and seemed poised for stardom. But after three years with a combined negative fWAR, it appears likely that the Nationals will non-tender him – or trade him for minimal return.

Would VR be an upgrade over a Zimmer or Tapia, purely on his defensive merits? And if (big if) the Jays felt they could fix his plate woes, could he potentially even be a lot more? I remember when, in the 2014-15 offseason, the Jays picked up Justin Smoak on waivers from the Mariners. Moakey was coming off a 78 wRC+ year in Seattle – 48th of 55 mlb first basemen with 200+ plate appearances. A change of scenery and a bit of Jays’ hitting magic changed that to a 108 wRC+ in 2015. Do the Jays see similar potential in Robles?

Christian Pache, OAK – FA 2028, 2023 pre-arb

Like Robles, Pache is an elite defender in centre field. He was ranked as Baseball America’s #7 prospect pre-2021, until it became clear that he was struggling with the bat against higher grade pitching. In 22 games with Atlanta in 2021, he put up an impressively sad -8 wRC+ (no, the negative sign is not a typo). Traded to Oakland in March, 2022 in the Matt Olson deal, Pache “improved” to a +35 wRC+ in 2022 – but with a holy-cow-Batman +16 OAA/400 in centre field.

So once again, assuming that Oakland has seen enough – is CP’s 80-grade fielding and 60-grade speed sufficient to make him a defensive upgrade over a Tapia or Zimmer, and is there a chance that the Jays could turn him into an even cromulent hitter?

A #4 or #5 starter with upside

Jakob Junis, SFG – FA 2024, 2023 projected arb salary $3.3m

Jake is a solid #4 starter/swingman, though perhaps without much upside. In 2022, he had a 4.42 ERA over 23 games (17 starts), with a 4.17 xERA. He is unusual in that he throws his slider more than his fastball – 51% sliders in 2022, compared to 32% sinkers. Not a swing-and-miss type: his K/9 was only 7.88 last year. But he does not walk many (career BB/9 of 2.42, with 2.01 in 2022). His other stats – HR/9, GB%, HR/FB% – are all almost exactly NL league average, and he averaged almost exactly 5 innings per start. In short, a solid, unspectacular, back-of-rotation arm (or potential swingman, filling the Ross Stripling role) . Just the type to keep the Jays in the game when their Big 3 are not starting?

Yonny Chirinos, TB – FA 2025, 2023 projected arb salary $1.6m

Good pitcher, bad luck. Yonny had a good start to his mlb career, with a 3.82 ERA and 2.1 fWAR over 136 innings in 2018 and 2019. But Tommy John surgery cost him most of 2020 and 2021 and, just when it looked like he was ready to come back, he fractured his elbow throwing live batting practice in September 2021. As a result, he only pitched 33 innings total (MiLB + MLB) in 2022. With Shane McClanahan and Drew Rasmussen emerging as legitimate stars, and pitchers like Yarborough and Springs and Baz right behind them, the Rays are likely not counting on Chirinos for a rotation spot in 2023.

Yonito would very much be a gamble for the Jays. But I am reminded of a young Jays pitcher, some years ago, who had surgery on the labrum of his right shoulder. The Jays dropped him from the 40-man roster and offered him a minor-league position. He declined, making himself a free agent. Chris Carpenter ended up signing with St. Louis, for whom he pitched for nine years (and one Cy Young). So sometimes injury gambles do pay off.

Dinelson Lamet, COL – FA 2024, 2023 projected arb salary $4.8m

Stop me if you have heard this one. There is this pitcher, see. He is largely fastball/slider, with a K/9 over 12 (which is very, very good) but a BB/9 over 5 (which is [ahem] “not”). He is traded to a certain Canadian team, who help him to reduce his walks and achieve a higher level of success.

Am I talking about Robbie Ray in 2020-21, or Dinelson Lamet in 2022-23?

El Flaco had a strong career as a starter for San Diego from 2017-20, with a 3.76 ERA over 256 innings pitched. This despite missing the 2018 season due to Tommy John surgery. But since then, he has had ongoing arm issues – right bicep in 2020, forearm and shoulder in 2021. Dinelson was designated for assignment in August 2022, and waiver claimed by the Rockies.

Like Chirinos, Lamet is a high-risk (injury) but high-upside player. But even if he did not make the Jays’ rotation, his high whiff rate could play well in the Toronto bullpen – if the Jays (and full health) could reduce his 2022 BB/9 of 5.29 back to his 2020 level of 2.61.

The bottom line

None of the above players are likely to be saviours for the Jays in 2023. But I can see a scenario where the Jays see something in Robles or Pache, acquire them as a 4th outfielder, and improve their bat to the point where they are at least playable. I could also see the Jays acquiring a player like Junis to be their #5 (behind Manoah-Gausman-Berrios-Kikuchi) but also sign/trade for a Chirinos/Lamet as a wild card. If the wild cards come up big in spring training and force their way onto the roster, great. If not, they could add value as #6 starters / swingmen / bullpen help.

