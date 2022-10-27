2022 Season Review: Dunedin Blue Jays Middle Infielders

Join Jays From The Couch In Reviewing The Stats of The 2022 Dunedin Blue Jays Corner Infielders

Featured Image Courtesy Of DaveMe Images. Prints Available For Purchase

The Dunedin Blue Jays finished the 1st half of the season with a 28-38 record and finished with a -7 run differential. At home, the D-Jays went 17-19 and 11-19 on the road. In the 2nd half of the season, the Blue Jays clinched the Florida State League West division with a 38-25 record. The D-Jays posted a +56 run differential with an amazing road record of 22-12, going 16-13 at home. The D-Jays threw a no-hitter on August 14th, won their first home playoff game since 2011, and won the Divison Series against the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels. Unfortunately, they were swept in two games by the St. Lucie Mets in the Championship Series.

Estiven Machado

Signed for $775k in 2019, the 19-yr-old has seen his stock drop over the past year. Baseball America rated him as the Blue Jays’ 12-14th best prospect between 2020 and the beginning of 2022. They have him at 30. Finally healthy and on the field, he played one game prior to the season, Machado played 90 games with Dunedin. He showed a good eye at the plate with 38BB and 97K for a 0.39BB/K. He didn’t show off much power with a .083ISO, collecting 19 doubles, 3 triples, and just one home run. Estiven slashed .263/.344/.347 with 32RBI driven in and 45 runs scored. He split his time between 2B and SS.

Rikelbin De Castro

Signed for $1.2M in 2019, De Castro is a plus defender with a below-average bat. So RAW. He played 52 games with Dunedin, accumulating just under 200 at-bats. Rikelbin struck out a whooping 35.7K% while walking just 7.1BB%. He hit just 4 doubles but did pop 2 home runs. He finished with a .176BA, .057ISO, and .484OPS. De Castro played 36 games at SS, committing 6 errors for a .953FPCT. He played 16 games at the keystone where he finished with a 1.000FPCT.

Adrian Pinto

The 5-foot-6 out of Caucagua, Venezuela, was part of the Raimel Tapia for Randal Grichuk trade. Pinto is said to have a good feel at the plate with the ability to leave the park. He’s an on-base and base-stealing threat. In 47 games, Adrian stole 18 bases, walked 24 times, and popped 2 home runs. The 20-yr-old produced above league average with a .357wOBA and 119wRC+, slashing .242/.375/.363. His extra-base pop was a little disappointing, collecting just 5 doubles. He did finish with 4 triples and a decent .121ISO. Adrian Pinto played SS (17GP), 2B (12GP), and CF (7GP). Had Pinto’s season not ended on July 6th, I am sure he would have progressed enough to warrant a promotion to Vancouver.

Josh Kasevich

The Blue Jays selected the 21-yr-old out of Oregon in the 2nd round of the 2022 Draft. Josh debuted with the Dunedin Blue Jays on August 9th, immediately earning regular playing and securing a top 10 spot on many Blue Jays Top Prospect lists. In his first month, Kasevich batted .244 with 4 doubles and a .617OPS. He would have a strong September, finishing the season with a slash line of .262/.344/.336 while hitting 8 doubles but no home runs. Josh drives the ball well (14.1LD%) but doesn’t hit the ball in the air, producing 2.27 more ground balls than flyballs. I’m sure we will see an adjustment or two to his swing in the future in an attempt to turn some doubles into home runs. He used the entire field, pulling 42.4% and going to the opposite field 43.4%. Josh produces excellent at-bats, walking 9.0% and striking out 7.4% of his at-bats. Josh played 16 games at SS and 10 games at 3rd base. He has the arm and glove to remain at SS but his range might make him a better option at 3rd base or even an elite 2nd baseman. Last note: Josh is a prime candidate to skip Vancouver for a more aggressive assignment in New Hampshire to start 2023.

Michael Turconi

The 23-yr-old out of Wake Forest was picked up in the 15th round of the 2022 draft. Michael debuted on August 9th and was promoted to Vancouver after just 17 games. Turconi finished his time with the D-Jays batting .278 with two doubles and one home run. He walked more than he struck out with a 13.2BB% and 11.8K%. In a very small sample size, Turconi produced well above the league average with a.368wOBA and 127wRC+. He saw time at SS (9GP), 2nd (3GP), and 3rd (3GP).

*Featured Image Courtesy Of DaveMe Images. Prints Available For Purchase.

*****

HEAD ON OVER TO THE JAYS FROM THE COUCH VS ALS STORE AND GET SOME GREAT SWAG THAT YOU WILL LOOK GREAT IN AND YOU CAN FEEL GREAT ABOUT.

YOU CAN ALSO HEAD TO OUR JAYS FROM THE COUCH VS ALS FUNDRAISING PAGE TO MAKE A TAX DEDUCTIBLE DONATION DIRECTLY TO ALS CANADA.

*****

THANK YOU FOR VISITING JAYS FROM THE COUCH! CHECK US OUT ON TWITTER @JAYSFROMCOUCH AND LIKE US FACEBOOK. BE SURE TO CATCH THE LATEST FROM JAYS FROM THE COUCH RADIO

* * * * *

Don’t Miss The LIVE Streaming Of Our Podcast Every Monday At 6pmET. Tune In On YouTube Or Facebook.

* * * * *