2022 Season Review: Dunedin Blue Jays Starting Pitchers

The Dunedin Blue Jays finished the 1st half of the season with a 28-38 record and finished with a -7 run differential. At home, the D-Jays went 17-19 and 11-19 on the road. In the 2nd half of the season, the Blue Jays clinched the Florida State League West division with a 38-25 record. The D-Jays posted a +56 run differential with an amazing road record of 22-12, going 16-13 at home. The D-Jays threw a no-hitter on August 14th, won their first home playoff game since 2011, and won the Divison Series against the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels. Unfortunately, they were swept in two games by the St. Lucie Mets in the Championship Series.

Ricky Tiedemann

The 20-yr-old lefty blew threw the Blue Jays system in 2022, starting the season as a member of the Dunedin Blue Jays. After allowing 2 runs in his 2022 debut, Ricky didn’t allow a run in his next three starts (15IP). He lasted two more starts before moving on to Vancouver on May 14th. In 6 starts, the consensus number one prospect in the Blue Jays system went 3-1 with a 1.80ERA. He struck out 49 batters in 30 innings for a 14.70K/9, walking 3.9/9IP. His 2.09FIP and 2.29xFIP further emphasize his dominance.

Dahian Santos

The 5-foot-11 righty made 14 starts in 19 games, going 4-5 with a 3.44ERA. Santos was a strikeout machine, whiffing 120 batters for a 14.73/9IP. He walked 35 batters and allowed 47 hits over 73.1IP for a 1.12WHIP. Santos saw his curve and change take big steps forward in their development. He posted a 0.85GB/FB, allowing 14.8HR/FB. His 3.51FIP and 3.09xFIP suggest his 3.44ERA was on par with his performance. He was promoted to Vancouver on August 16th where he made 4 additional starts.

Michael Dominguez

I was expecting a lot more out of the 22-yr-old in 2022. He looked really good closing out 2021 with the D-Jays. This got him a long look in the AFL at the end of the season. In 2022, He made 11 starts in 13 games for the Dunedin Blue Jays, going 0-4 with a 5.82ERA. Dominguez was hit hard as opponents hit .299 with 7HR in 51 innings. He was promoted to Vancouver on July 22nd where he turned things around, once again finishing the year on a positive note.

Kendry Rojas

The 6-foot-2 lefty cracked the Blue Jays top 30 list with a solid showing in 2022. He made 10 starts in 12 appearances, throwing 39.2 innings. Rojas walked 19 batters, allowing 36 hits for a 1.39WHIP. He walked 4.31 batters per 9 innings, striking out 9.76 per 9 innings. He finished with a 3.19FIP and 4.24xFIP. Rojas threw 8.2 scoreless inning in August, finishing the month with a 0.00ERA. Kendry was the starter for the D-Jays on August 14th’s no-hitter. The 19-yr-old out of Ciego de Avila, Cuba will need to further develop his change up to compliment his already advanced fastball and slider combo.

Rafael Ohashi

A 6-foot-1 righty out of Mogi Guacu, Brazil, Rafael landed on the IL on June 24th and returned on September 9th for one final start. Ohashi made 8 starts in 11 appearances, posting a 3-2 record and 2.96ERA. He allowed 41 hits, walking 15 batters for a 1.23WHIP. He struck out 10.64 batters per 9 innings while posting a 3.91FIP and 3.43xFIP. Rafael Ohashi should get a regular turn in Vancouver’s rotation in 2023.

Lazaro Estrada

I bet Estrada would love a do over in 2022. He started the season by heading to the 60-day IL. The 23-yr-old didn’t make his first start until July 15th. He was on a limited, throwing around 50 pitches per outing. Estrada only threw 15.1 innings, finishing with 14.09K/9 and 2.93BB/9. He posted a 2.93ERA with a 2.15FIP and 2.95xFIP. If healthy, I’d love to see this 23-yr-old skip Vancouver and head to New Hampshire.

Cooper Benson

A 6-foot-0 lefty out of Arizona State was lost to Tommy John in 2021. Benson finally made his professional debut on June 14th with the FCL Blue Jays. Cooper Benson was promoted to the D-Jays on July 6th. He finished with 6 starts in 10 appearances, going 2-2 with a 2.45ERA. Cooper walked just 11 batters over 35 inning while allowing 26 hits for a 1.06WHIP. He struck out a whooping 51 batters for a 12.27K/9, posting a 2.74FIP and 2.84xFIP. Benson followed Kendry Rojas on the D-Jays no-hitter, throwing four no-hit innings with two walks and four strikeouts. Benson will take his plus control to Vancouver where he should slide nicely into a starting role.

