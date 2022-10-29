2022 Season Review: Advanced-A Vancouver Canadians Outfielders

Join Jays From The Couch In Reviewing The Stats of The 2022 Advanced-A Vancouver Canadians Outfielders

The Vancouver Canadians finished the 1st half of the season with a 30-33 record with a -24 run differential. At home, the C’s went 15-15 and 15-18 on the road. In the 2nd half of the season, Vancouver clinched a playoff spot with a 37-29 record. The C’s saw their run differential improve to -1, compared to Eugene Emeralds’ +114 run differential. The C’s went 21-15 at home and 16-14 on the road in the 2nd half. They separated themselves from the rest of the pack, winning 9 games straight between July 9th and July 22nd. Vancouver scored 616 runs (3rd), collected 974 hits (5th), 244 doubles (1st), 39 triples (2nd), 119HR (3rd), 516BB (2nd), 1288K (4th), and 172SB (3rd). The club batted just .235 (3rd), .329OBP (3rd), and .397SLG (3rd). Vancouver pitchers pitched to a 4.22ERA (3rd), 1.36WHIP (T-5th), and .232 opponents batting average (3rd). The C’s were overmatched in their playoff series against the Emeralds, being swept in three games and being outscored 25-15.

Garrett Spain

Taken in the 15th round of the 2021 Draft, Spain played 40 games in CF and 54 games in RF for the Vancouver Canadians. Garrett’s best month was July, slashing .206/.338/.413 with 3 doubles, 2 triples, and 2HR in 20GP. The 5-foot-11 22-yr-old produced around league average with a .310wOBA and 91wRC+ with a .127ISO. He collected 13 doubles, 3 triples, and 6HR. Garrett Spain finished with a 11.9BB% and 27.3K%. He stole 10 bases in 13 attempts.

MacKenzie Mueller

The 24-yr-old played 33 games in RF, 19 games in LF, and 1 game in CF for the C’s. Like Spain, Mac didn’t hit very well. Despite being 1.5 older than the average age in the Northwest League, Mueller batted .175 with a .310OBP and .622OPS. He collected 2 doubles, 3 triples, and 3HR in 52 games.

Steward Berroa

The speedy 23-yr-old started the season at Double-A as a member of the New Hampshire Fisher Cats. He struggled with the level and was sent down to Vancouver on May 12th. The switch-hitting outfielder went on the IL on August 1st and was transferred to the 60-day IL on August 12th. Ending his season. When healthy, he split his time between CF (34GP) and RF (21GP). Berroa looked like an early breakout candidate with a strong May. He slashed .255/.349/.455 with 9SB, 3 doubles, a triple, and 2HR in 16 games. Unfortunately, he wasn’t able to make consistent contact (12.9LD%) and finished with a .219BA and .285BABIP. Steward still produced slightly above league average with a .334wOBA and 106wRC+. His increased power was encouraging, posting a .191ISO, collecting 11 doubles, 6 triples, and 6HR. Steward Berroa continues to show the ability to change the game with his legs, stealing 40 bases in 47 attempts.

Dasan Brown

I covered Dasan Brown’s time with the D-Jays here. The 21-yr-old joined the Canadians on July 22nd, taking over the everyday job in center field (39GP). The 3rd round selection is considered the best athlete in the Blue Jays’ system. His success with Dunedin and Vancouver transformed his prospect stock from just a speed and glove prospect to the complete package. He continued to display 80-grade speed with (11SB) and .989FPCT. His bat took a huge step forward when he slashed .298/.392/.411 with the C’s. But his 11 doubles and 2HR for .113ISO showed even greater potential. He really put on a show in the two games of the playoff. Brown hit three bombs in those games.

Glenn Santiago

Drafted in the 10th round of the 2019 Draft, the 21-yr-old played the role of a utility player for the Canadians in 2022. He played 23 games in LF, 2 games in RF, and 1 game in CF. He also played 5 games at 2B, 2 games at SS, a game at 1st, and a game at 3rd. He batted .350 with a .586OPS and 3 doubles in 15 games in August. In 35 games, Glenn Santiago batted .209 with 4 doubles, 2 triples, and a HR.

Davis Schneider

It might be hard to tell from his overall stats with Vancouver but the former 28th-round pick from the 2017 Draft indeed started his breakout season as a member of the C’s. Schneider started 31 games in LF and 11 games at 2nd base for Vancouver. After batting .149 in April and May, Davis went 23-for-70 between June 1st and June 24th for a .329BA, 9 doubles, and 5HR while posting a 1.084OPS. This earned him a shot at playing in AA where he continued to swing a hot bat and ended his season in Buffalo. As a member of the Vancouver Canadians, .229BA, .229ISO, and .366wOBA. He finished with 10 doubles, a triple, and 8HR while stealing 6 bases. He won the NWL Player of the Week on June 12th.

Gabriel Martinez

Another breakout prospect, the 20-yr-old corner outfielder started the year with the D-Jays. He spent some time on the IL with Dunedin before earning a promotion to Vancouver on August 6th. While a member of the Canadians’ outfield, Gabriel played 13 games in RF and 15 games in LF. His metrics remained consistent after his promotion. His walk rate dropped from 8.3 to 8.0BB%. His strikeout rate improved slightly from 17.0 to 15.0K%. His ISO dropped to .167 from .196 but his wOBA and wRC+ remained elite improving to .389 from .382wOBA and 142 from 136wRC+. In 28 games, Martinez batted .324 with a .871OPS, 8 doubles, and 3HR. The Rule 5 Draft-eligible outfielder should get a chance to play at Double-A beside Dasan Brown in 2023.

