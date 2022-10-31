Blue Jays & Verlander: Don’t Get Your Hopes Up

Many are connecting the Toronto Blue Jays and Verlander again, but this time around, it may not make much sense



The Toronto Blue Jays will be looking for pitching. We know this. Their rotation of Alek Manoah, Kevin Gausman and Jose Berrios – Ross Stripling hits free agency and Yusei Kikuchi doesn’t have a clear role right now – is not going to get them to the 2023 playoffs. With an obvious need for pitching, you can bet there will be a steady diet of rumours this winter. If Justin Verlander does opt out of the final year of his contract with Houston, you can bet the rumours will heat up, even if they aren’t likely to lead to anything.

Last offseason, you couldn’t blame the Blue Jays for pursuing the future Hall of Famer. Any time the chance to add a legend to your roster comes around, you have to seriously consider it. Toronto needed a starter and Verlander was coming off Tommy John surgery and 38 years old. Those factors made him a bit of a risk even with his history of being a star. He ended up signing in Houston for 2yrs/$50M. If he pitched 130 innings in 2022, a player option would trigger. He tossed 175. So, Verlander could very well turn his (likely) Cy Young 2022 season into a free agent contract for more guaranteed money. A comparison could be JV’s former teammate, Max Scherzer, who signed with the Mets for $43.3M AAV, but is a year younger.

Verlander would certainly have a case for approaching that type of money. His 2022 season was just tremendous.

Standard Pitching Year Age W L ERA GS IP H ER HR BB SO ERA+ FIP WHIP Awards 2022 39 18 4 1.75 28 175.0 116 34 12 29 185 220 2.49 0.829 AS 17 Y 17 Y 244 133 3.24 482 3163.0 2654 1139 322 880 3198 132 3.36 1.117 162 162 17 9 3.24 34 223 187 80 23 62 226 132 3.36 1.117 W L ERA GS IP H ER HR BB SO ERA+ FIP WHIP Awards DET DET 183 114 3.49 380 2511.0 2225 975 240 766 2373 123 3.48 1.191 HOU HOU 61 19 2.26 102 652.0 429 164 82 114 825 187 2.89 0.833 View Original Table

The season after TJ surgery, at age 39, Verlander proved he is far from done. Many a star have been undermined by age and have had to retire sooner than they would have liked. Age is the one thing we haven't figured out how to battle against. Not successfully. With that in mind, Toronto was right to explore signing him last offseason, even if he was a risk. Sure, he was coming off TJ surgery and getting older, but we're talking about a Rookie of the Year, a 2-time Cy Young Award winner, including his 2011 win that also saw him win the MVP Award and he is nine time All Star. He's led the league in strikeouts 5 times and innings pitched 4 times. He has the resume that makes you pay attention, so it makes sense that Toronto would be in on him last year.

But, this is a new year. This offseason will look very different for the Blue Jays. Let’s say that JV uses his player option and eventual Cy Young win to sign himself a new multi year deal. Why wouldn’t he do that? Even if he ends up in Houston again, it would make more sense for him to opt out and explore offers on a deal that keeps him in uniform longer as opposed to just one more year. It makes sense for him. But, it doesn’t make sense for Toronto.

Right now, the Blue Jays will need a starter, but they may not have the resources it did last offseason. Even without signing big free agents, the payroll will increase with multiple arbitration eligible players getting raises. As things stand right now, it is not likely that Toronto will be willing to fork over the $30M to $40M it could take to sign Verlander over the 2023 season, let alone multiple seasons.

After being 19th in baseball (per Cot’s Baseball) with a $133.5M LT payroll, they found themselves 11th in 2022 at a touch over $190M. With salary increases for the likes of Vladimir Guerrero Jr.and Teoscar Hernandez, it won’t take long for that payroll to increase. In 2023, the CBT threshold is $232M, so Toronto is in danger of approaching it for the first time ever. How comfortable will they be in this new territory? How comfortable will they be with the idea of maybe even passing it? The penalty, since it is the first time they would do so, is 20% for exceeding by $20M or less. One supposes if they’re going to pass it, they might as well do so by a smidge below $20M. Rogers has gone a long way to silencing the “Rogers is cheap” crowd, but will they be OK with paying that much and a penalty? It’s a real question, and one no one outside of the front office has the answer to since it has never happened before. This is new territory.

But, it is territory that likely does not include Justin Verlander. Last year was a different story. It made more sense for them to pursue him since the had the resources to do so. Barring some kind of financially freeing trade, it would be shocking to see Toronto sign Verlander. Sure, it would be awesome if they did and you can bet that Atkins will be making phone calls, but the reality is that this winter is different and the landscape has changed for the Blue Jays. They simply cannot afford to meet the demands of a future Hall of Famer coming off a Cy Young season…not unless they’re willing to do something they’ve never done in their history: spend with abandon.