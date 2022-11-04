2022 Season Review: Advanced-A Vancouver Canadians Corner Infielders

Join Jays From The Couch In Reviewing The Stats of The 2022 Advanced-A Vancouver Canadians Corner Infielders

Featured Image Courtesy Of DaveMe Images. Prints Available For Purchase

The Vancouver Canadians finished the 1st half of the season with a 30-33 record with a -24 run differential. At home, the C’s went 15-15 and 15-18 on the road. In the 2nd half of the season, Vancouver clinched a playoff spot with a 37-29 record. The C’s saw their run differential improve to -1, compared to Eugene Emeralds’ +114 run differential. The C’s went 21-15 at home and 16-14 on the road in the 2nd half. They separated themselves from the rest of the pack, winning 9 games straight between July 9th and July 22nd. Vancouver scored 616 runs (3rd), collected 974 hits (5th), 244 doubles (1st), 39 triples (2nd), 119HR (3rd), 516BB (2nd), 1288K (4th), and 172SB (3rd). The club batted just .235 (3rd), .329OBP (3rd), and .397SLG (3rd). Vancouver pitchers pitched to a 4.22ERA (3rd), 1.36WHIP (T-5th), and .232 opponents batting average (3rd). The C’s were overmatched in their playoff series against the Emeralds, being swept in three games and being outscored 25-15.

PK Morris

The C’s 1st baseman played the 2nd most games on the club behind Miguel Hiraldo with 95 games. The 23-yr-old set career highs with 13 home runs and 61RBI. He batted .241 with a .327OBP and .441SLG while collecting 19 doubles and 2 triples. His .341wOBA and 111wRC+ showed Morris was a productive member of the Canadians’ lineup, consistently batting in the heart of the order. Morris batted 3rd 22 times, 4th 19 times, and 5th 27 times. He walked 42 times for an 11.6BB% but with too many whiffs, striking out 103 times (28.5K%). May and August were PK’s most productive months, posting OPS’s of .831 and .838. In May, PK Morris doubled 5 times with 3 home runs while posting a slash line of .267/.378/.453. In August, Morris slashed .240/.318/.531 hitting 5 long balls and 6 doubles. PK Morris is an excellent 1st base but there may not be enough bat for him to find success at the higher levels.

Rainer Nunez

The 21-yr-old 1st baseman joined the C’s on August 6th. In just 27 games, Nunez impressed with a .321/.379/491 slash combined with 6 doubles and 4 home runs. His walk rate improved upon arriving in Vancouver, going from 3.6BB% to 8.6BB%. His ISO dipped a little from .183 to .170. His .400BABIP is unsustainable but indicative of a small sample size and hot month. I think he showed enough to move up to Double-A to accelerate the timeline of this Rule5 eligible prospect.

Damiano Palmegiani

The 22-yr-old former 14th-round selection from the 2021 Draft joined the C’s on June 21st after a successful start to his season as a member of the Dunedin Blue Jays. Damiano batted .260 with 3 doubles, 5HR, and a .877OPS in July, his first full month in the Northwest League. Palmegiani struggled to maintain this level of production, struggling to a .688 and .607OPS in August and September (9GP). He still finished with a healthy .349wOBA and 116wRC+. His .239BABIP suggests some bad luck. He still finished with 11 doubles and 13 home runs, one home run behind club leader Addison Barger. Palmegiani’s power potential makes him an interesting prospect to watch in 2023. He split his time in the field between 3rd base (32GP) and 1st base (21GP).

Riley Tirotta

The 24-yr-old former 2021 12th-round selection spent some time on the IL, missing all of June and seeing his season end on August 24th. After hitting 3 doubles, a triple, and a home run in 30 games with the D-Jays as a rookie in 2021, Riley struggled as a sophomore in 69 games as a member of the C’s. Riley finished with 15 doubles, 2 triples, and 6 home runs for a .150ISO. He finished with a 11.7BB% and 32.2K%, batting .219 and posting a .312wOBA and 93wRC+.

Harrison Ray

Released on August 2nd, Ray struggled to find consistency in his 2nd year. Ray batted just .204 with 5 doubles, 3 triples, and a home run in 37 games. He walked just 8 times with 42 strikeouts. He played 3B (14GP), LF (14GP), CF (4GP), and 2B (3GP).

Trevor Schwecke

The 24-yr-old opened the season with Vancouver before moving on to New Hampshire on June 22nd and Buffalo on August 25th. The former 13th-rounder from 2019 spilt his time in the field between 3rd base (13 games) and RF (12GP). He also played 5 games at SS, 4 games in LF, and a game at 2B. In 43 games, Trevor slashed .232/.308/.391 with 10 doubles, a triple, and 4HR.

Tyler Keenan

In just 15 games, Keenen batted .300 with 7 doubles. He moved up a level to join the Fisher Cats in Double-A. Keenen was the player the Blue Jays acquired for RP Ryan Borucki.

